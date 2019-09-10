F5 Debuts Solutions at its NGINX Conf to Reduce Sprawl and Complexity of Modern Application Delivery

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 10, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
Today at NGINX Conf, F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) announced several new solutions designed to help DevOps, NetOps, and SecOps teams better collaborate in delivering modern applications.
“Companies are at a digital tipping point,” said Gus Robertson, SVP and GM of NGINX at F5. “They must modernize their apps and infrastructure in order to offer experiences as compelling as today’s most popular consumer apps—but often with far fewer means. We believe NGINX, with the resources of F5, can accelerate customers’ modernization efforts, and we’re excited to debut NGINX solutions at our annual user event, NGINX Conf.”
An estimated 75% of organizations will be completely digitally transformed in the next decade, according to a recent IDC survey (sourced from IDC API Management Survey 2019, conducted on behalf of NGINX). Contemporary pressure to transform is causing businesses to examine new application architectures. In the same survey, IDC found that, by 2022, 90% of all new apps will feature a microservices architecture and 35% of all production apps will be cloud native. Although these architectures are critical to supporting digital business efforts, they yield a corresponding explosion in complexity due to tool sprawl. As a result, enterprises experience a growing divide between DevOps and traditional infrastructure roles like NetOps and SecOps. To combine the efforts of these groups, enterprises need an application platform that scales, responds, and self-heals to deliver a reliable customer experience in the digital era. The NGINX Application Platform—a suite of application delivery, application server, and API management technologies—helps customers bridge the divide, accelerate DevOps investments, and expand the use of cloud, containers, and microservices.
Now part of F5, NGINX resources have been infused with more than 150 additional product development employees—the combination of F5 resources and new hires—to accelerate development efforts. In addition to the continued enhancement of existing NGINX open source and commercial products, the team is pursuing new solutions based on the company’s market-leading security innovations. Early returns from this increased investment will be on display this week at NGINX Conf.
“This year’s theme is ‘level up,’ because customers tell us they need to invest in new tools and skills to compete in an increasingly digital world,” Robertson added. “We’ll demonstrate how to level up tools with new app delivery, app server, and API management solutions, and then we’ll cap it off with a bold vision for fundamentally changing how teams deliver apps—from code to customer.”
Specifically, the event will highlight the ways F5 and NGINX help organizations level up their app delivery and API tools with:
-
New innovations in NGINX open source projects. F5 is committed to accelerating the development of NGINX open source technologies. Open source is a critical component of modern application and DevOps toolchains. At Conf, NGINX is showcasing:
- Upcoming HTTP/3 capabilities in NGINX Open Source
- Enhanced proxying and network capabilities in the NGINX Unit application server
-
New product versions in the NGINX Application Platform. NGINX is announcing four new versions of products that build atop NGINX Open Source, all designed to further consolidate as many as 13 discrete tools into a single, programmable software platform that includes:
- Improved security and observability capabilities in NGINX Plus
- New developer portal and API importing in the NGINX Controller API Management Module
- Better analytics and configuration management in the NGINX Controller Load Balancing Module
- Added custom resource definitions (CRDs) in NGINX Kubernetes Ingress Controller
- New ecosystem innovations from Arm and NS1. Arm, together with NGINX, will showcase how companies can achieve significant cost and power efficiencies with Arm® Neoverse™-based solutions for a wide range of applications, running on Amazon EC2 A1 instances in the AWS Cloud. NGINX is also demonstrating continued support for customer choice and flexibility with a new Certified Module that seamlessly integrates NS1 global server load balancing with NGINX Plus.
Organizations also must rethink how their teams leverage those tools to deliver modern apps and APIs. NGINX Conf will provide a sneak peek at forthcoming technologies that will drive meaningful collaboration between DevOps, NetOps, and SecOps teams throughout the application lifecycle. Company leaders will illustrate how customers can empower cross-functional teams with:
- Analytics and management capabilities based on application-centric (not infrastructure-centric) design, providing valuable insights around the lifeblood of today’s organizations: apps.
- Self-service capabilities that integrate with CI/CD toolchains and drive increased agility and business responsiveness.
- Accelerated module development, with the availability of a service mesh and advanced security modules that push intelligence and behavioral analysis even closer to the app.
NGINX Conf, taking place this week in Seattle, is an event for developers, operators, and architects looking to modernize their application delivery and API infrastructures, as well as applications themselves. Tune in to the NGINX Conf livestream to learn more. The broadcast starts at 8:40 a.m. PT on Tuesday, September 10, with keynotes summarizing new announcements, and again at 8:30 a.m. PT on Wednesday, September 11, for deep dives and demos. Visit nginx.com/livestream to access the livestream, speaker bios, a detailed agenda, and more.
About F5
F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV) gives the world’s largest businesses, service providers, governments, and consumer brands the freedom to securely deliver every app, anywhere—with confidence. F5 delivers cloud and security application services that enable organizations to embrace the infrastructure they choose without sacrificing speed and control. For more information, go to f5.com. You can also follow @f5networks on Twitter or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook for more information about F5, its partners, and technologies.
F5 and NGINX are trademarks or service marks of F5 Networks, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to future events or future financial performance that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of such terms or comparable terms. These statements are only predictions and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements based upon a number of factors including those identified in the company's filings with the SEC.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910005240/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT