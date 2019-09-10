TD Ameritrade Institutional Expands Award-Winning Model Market Center™ With More Investment Portfolios From More Model Providers

Gone are the days when access to ideas from leading asset managers was reserved only for the largest institutional investors. Thanks to innovations such as the TD Ameritrade Institutional1 Model Market Center, independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) can tap similar resources through an expanding universe of institutional-grade investment strategies.

The TD Ameritrade Institutional Model Market Center now offers a total of 328 investment model strategies from 35 third-party providers.

Model Market Center, the award-winning model marketplace2 platform, originally launched in 2017 as one of the RIA industry’s first digital supermarkets for accessing third-party investment model provider strategies without the typical constraints, complexities and costs3 associated with investment management outsourcing solutions. Since the launch, more than 3,200 subscribers have signed up to use the platform.

“Advisors told us they want more choices, so we’ve built out our platform to include more investment strategies from a broader universe of providers, and this latest expansion is only the beginning,” said Dani Fava, director of innovation at TD Ameritrade Institutional. “With Model Market Center, RIAs can leverage the strategies of some well-known money managers to help construct portfolios and devote more time to serving clients.”

More Models, New Research Tools

Model Market Center’s expanded platform adds 24 new model providers, an additional 232 strategies, and a new, two-tier structure. Tier One portfolio models are available at no additional cost and are typically invested in ETFs and mutual funds.

Now advisors also have access to Tier Two models that include a wider range of securities, including individual stocks. These models have a management fee associated with them, set by each model provider, with pricing that is comparable to similar platforms.

Not only does Model Market Center offer more models, but it provides access to 3rd-party tools to help RIAs as they conduct their model research. Available at no additional charge is an institutional-grade modeling and investment analytics tool from FinMason to help advisors measure potential model risk and inform their research on which strategies may align with their client’s goals.

Advisors can access quantitative data on the models from Informa through its PSN investment manager database. Research reports from model providers also are available from Informa’s WealthIQ system.

35 Providers, With More to Come

The expanded line up of model portfolio providers now includes:

Equipping RIAs to Serve Clients Better

Investment management options have evolved since the first mutual funds were launched in the 1920s, followed by the introduction of managed accounts and ETFs. Model Market Center represents an evolution of the approach to investment management, by letting RIAs tap the portfolio construction expertise of third-party providers to research and build portfolio models while still retaining fiduciary control and management responsibility, flexibility and trading discretion.

“Model Market Center is a phenomenal, cost-effective solution for helping provide certain clients with great investment advice and strategy,” said Jamieson Grabenhorst, owner and founding partner of Horst & Graben Wealth Management in Lake Oswego, Oregon. “And the way we can seamlessly implement ideas through integration with iRebal is tremendous. TD Ameritrade Institutional’s integrated technology has allowed us to streamline our business operations, helping our firm to grow at a much faster pace.”

Advisors can access research and subscribe to the third-party investment models in one central location on Model Market Center and download them directly into iRebal® on Veo® -- TD Ameritrade Institutional’s powerful portfolio management technology -- to execute on those models in the manner they choose. Advisors can implement one model or blend multiple models based on the needs of each client account. As providers update their models, changes are communicated to advisors via the Model Market Center.

Model Market Center can free up time for do-it-yourself advisors who build models from scratch, so they can devote more time to research and working with clients and financial planning. The platform, likewise, can be a less-costly alternative for advisors who outsource to traditional third-party management platforms.

Model Market Center also makes research materials from the third-party model providers available to assist with an advisor’s due diligence. It displays the net expense ratio and trading costs for each model, offering greater transparency around total cost of ownership.

“Creating investment models can be time-consuming. And while performance is top of mind, investors want their advisors to offer more than just investment management,” said Fava. “The enhanced Model Market Center is another TD Ameritrade Institutional innovation that can help independent advisors optimize their business and keep pace with accelerating technological change.”

To Learn More

TD Ameritrade Institutional clients can contact their relationship manager to learn more or click here. Other advisors are invited to call (800) 934-6124 or learn more about Model Market Center at www.tdainstitutional.com.

About TD Ameritrade Institutional

TD Ameritrade Institutional empowers more than 7,000 independent registered investment advisors to transform the lives of their clients. It provides powerful technology and resources that help simplify running a business and let advisors spend more time doing what matters most — serving their clients. Through meaningful innovation, steadfast advocacy and unwavering service, TD Ameritrade Institutional supports RIAs as they build businesses that positively impact their clients and communities. TD Ameritrade Institutional is a division of TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a brokerage subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.

About TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation

TD Ameritrade provides investing services and education to more than 11 million client accounts totaling approximately $1.3 trillion in assets, and custodial services to more than 7,000 registered investment advisors. We are a leader in U.S. retail trading, executing an average of approximately 800,000 trades per day for our clients, more than a quarter of which come from mobile devices. We have a proud history of innovation, dating back to our start in 1975, and today our team of 10,000-strong is committed to carrying it forward. Together, we are leveraging the latest in cutting edge technologies and one-on-one client care to transform lives, and investing, for the better. Learn more by visiting TD Ameritrade’s newsroom at www.amtd.com, or read our stories at Fresh Accounts.

