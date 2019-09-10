Elektromotoren- und Steuerungshersteller YASA schließt Finanzierungsrunde über 18 Millionen Pfund ab und stellt Weichen für schnelles Wachstum

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 10, 2019 07:19 AM EDT
YASA, der weltweit führende Hersteller von Axialfluss-Elektromotoren und Steuerungen für Hybrid- und reine Elektrofahrzeuge, gab heute den Abschluss einer Finanzierungsrunde über 18 Millionen Pfund (20 Millionen Euro) bekannt. Die neuen Mittel ermöglichen es dem Unternehmen, auf die schnell wachsende Kundennachfrage aus der Automobil - und Luft- und Raumfahrtbranche flexibel zu reagieren. Neben den bestehenden Investoren Parkwalk Advisors und Universal Partners haben Oxford Sciences Innovation (OSI) und Inovia Capital die Runde ergänzt.
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910005557/de/
YASA P400 axial-flux electric motor (Photo: Business Wire)
Die innovativen Designs für Axialflusselektromotoren und Steuerungen von YASA bieten erstklassige Leistungs- und Drehmomentdichten. Sie eignen sich sowohl für Hybrid- als auch für reine Elektroanwendungen und ermöglichen den Herstellern die Verbesserung der Leistung von Elektrofahrzeugen bei gleichzeitiger Gewichtsreduzierung.
Bereits im Mai 2019 hatte YASA bekanntgegeben, dass ein jetzt in der Serienproduktion befindliches luxuriöses Hybrid-Elektroauto von einem kundenspezifischen Motor von YASA angetrieben wird.
Charles Conn, CEO von OSI, kommentierte die neue Finanzierungsrunde mit den Worten: „Wir verfolgen die Fortschritte von YASA seit einigen Jahren und freuen uns über die Möglichkeit, in eines der spannendsten wachstumsstärksten Technologieunternehmen Großbritanniens zu investieren, das gut aufgestellt ist, um von der schnellen Umstellung auf die Elektrifizierung sowohl im Automobil- als auch im Luft- und Raumfahrtbereich profitieren zu können.“
Patrick Pichette, General Partner bei Inovia Capital, sagte: „YASA verkörpert das, was wir uns für unsere Portfoliounternehmen wünschen - ein Unternehmen mit hohem Wachstumspotenzial und einem Team, das sich leidenschaftlich für den Aufbau einer besseren Welt durch die Erforschung und Anwendung innovativer Technologien einsetzt. Die Elektromotoren und Steuerungen von YASA eröffnen den Fahrzeugherstellern völlig neue Möglichkeiten, sodass sie aufregende elektrische Fahrerlebnisse schaffen und gleichzeitig die Umweltbelastung senken können. Wir freuen uns darauf, dem Unternehmen das Wachstum zu ermöglichen und seinen Platz im Mittelpunkt der Elektrifizierungsrevolution zu sichern.“
Dr. Chris Harris, CEO von YASA, sagte: „Diese Finanzierungsrunde hilft dem Unternehmen bei der Vorbereitung auf die schnell wachsende Nachfrage unserer Automobilkunden nach unseren Elektromotoren und Steuerungen. Wir freuen uns, OSI und Inovia als Investoren begrüßen zu dürfen - beide teilen unsere langfristige Vision für das Unternehmen und bringen umfangreiche operative Erfahrung ein, mit der wir unser volles Potenzial ausschöpfen können.“
<Ende>
REDAKTIONELLE HINWEISE
YASA ist der weltweit führende Hersteller von Axialfluss-Elektromotoren und Steuerungen für Anwendungen in der Automobil- und Luftfahrtindustrie. Die von YASA entwickelten Elektromotoren und Steuerungsprodukte bieten den kleinsten und leichtesten Formfaktor im Verhältnis zu Leistung und Drehmoment. Das privat geführte Unternehmen hat seinen Sitz in Oxford, dem Zentrum des britischen Automobilbaus. Zu den Investoren des Unternehmens gehören Parkwalk Advisors, Universal Partners, Oxford Sciences Innovation (OSI) und Inovia Capital.
Inovia Capital https://inovia.vc
Inovia Capital ist ein Full-Stack-Risikokapitalunternehmen, das mit mutigen Gründern zusammenarbeitet, um beständige globale Technologieunternehmen aufzubauen. Wir setzen auf die Umwandlung von Risikokapital, indem wir das Handwerk perfektionieren, zuerst in Menschen zu investieren. Wir arbeiten energisch an dem Ziel, Gründern eine engagierte, langfristige Betreuung, ein globales Talentnetz und strategische Unterstützung für die globale Aufstellung zu bieten. Gemeinsam transformieren wir die Regeln komplexer althergebrachter Branchen, dehnen Technologiegrenzen aus und verfolgen kühne Visionen für eine bessere Zukunft. Inovia Capital verwaltet über eine Milliarde US-Dollar in fünf Fonds unter anderem in der Früh- und Wachstumsphase und hat Niederlassungen in Montreal, Toronto, Calgary, San Francisco und London.
Oxford Sciences Innovation https://www.oxfordsciencesinnovation.com
OSI ist eine in Partnerschaft mit der Universität Oxford gegründete Risikokapitalfirma zur Weiterentwicklung ihrer fortschrittlichen Wissenschaft in neue Plattformunternehmen. OSI hat 600 Millionen Pfund von GV, Lansdowne, Sequoia, Temasek, Tencent, Wellcome und anderen globalen Investoren eingesammelt und unterstützt Wissenschaftler seit 2015 beim Aufbau von Unternehmen zur Bewältigung der weltweiten Herausforderungen von Infektionskrankheiten bis hin zu erneuerbaren Energien.
Parkwalk http://parkwalkadvisors.com
Parkwalk ist der größte Verwalter von EIS-Wachstumsfonds und unterstützt weltverändernde Technologien, die aus führenden britischen Universitäten und Forschungseinrichtungen hervorgehen. Mit einem verwalteten Vermögen von 250 Millionen Pfund hat er mit seinem Flaggschifffonds Parkwalk Opportunities EIS Fund sowie preisgekrönten Unternehmens- und Innovationsfonds, die Parkwalk für die Universitäten Cambridge, Oxford und Bristol verwaltet, in über 100 Unternehmen investiert.
Parkwalk investiert in Unternehmen verschiedenen Sektoren wie Biowissenschaften, KI, Quantencomputing, moderne Werkstoffe, Genomik, Cleantech, künftige Mobilität, Medizintechnik und Big Data, die Lösungen für reale Herausforderungen mit IP-geschützten Innovationen entwickeln.
Universal Partners http://www.universalpartners.mu
Universal Partners Limited („Universal Partners“), eine an den Börsen Mauritius und Johannisburg notierte Beteiligungsholding mit Sitz in Mauritius, ist ein Investor in inhabergeführte, gründergeführte Unternehmen mit hohem Potenzial, die Wachstumskapital und strategische Unterstützung benötigen, um ihr Potenzial zu entfalten. Universal Partners verfügt über ein erfahrenes Board of Directors und Managementteam, die eine Vielzahl von Unternehmen in verschiedenen Branchen und geografischen Gebieten auf privaten und öffentlichen Märkten aufgebaut haben. Universal Partners hat bislang in ein Portfolio von schnell wachsenden Firmen investiert, bei denen das Unternehmen mit dem Management und anderen Aktionären zusammenarbeiten konnte, um die Realisierung ehrgeiziger Geschäftspläne zu fördern.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910005557/de/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT