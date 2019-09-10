Delphi Technologies schließt Partnerschaft mit Cree für Siliziumkarbid-Bauelemente im Automobilbereich

|By Business Wire
September 10, 2019
Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH), ein globaler Anbieter von Antriebstechnologien für die Automobilindustrie, und Cree, Inc. (Nasdaq: CREE), ein führender Anbieter von Siliziumkarbid-Halbleitern, geben eine Partnerschaft zur Nutzung der Siliziumkarbid-Halbleiterbauelement-Technologie bekannt, um schnellere, kleinere, leichtere und leistungsfähigere elektronische Systeme für zukünftige Elektrofahrzeuge (EF) zu ermöglichen.
Delphi Technologies Viper 4 Inverter Power Switch (Photo: Business Wire)
Die MOSFET-Technologie (metal–oxide–semiconductor field-effect transistor) auf Siliciumcarbid-Basis von Cree in Verbindung mit den Traktionswechselrichtern, DC/DC-Wandlern und Ladegeräten von Delphi Technologies wird die Reichweite erweitern und schnellere Ladezeiten von EFs ermöglichen, während gleichzeitig das Gewicht gesenkt und Platz sowie Kosten gespart werden. Die Siliziumkarbid-MOSFETs von Cree werden zunächst in den 800-V-Wechselrichtern von Delphi Technologies für einen weltweit führenden Automobilhersteller eingesetzt. Die Produktion wird im Jahr 2022 aufgenommen.
„Delphi Technologies hat es sich zur Aufgabe gemacht, wegweisende Lösungen für Fahrzeughersteller anzubieten“, sagte Richard F. (Rick) Dauch, CEO von Delphi Technologies. „Unsere Zusammenarbeit mit Cree wird den Automobilherstellern einen erheblichen Nutzen bringen, wenn sie daran arbeiten, die Einhaltung strengerer globaler Emissionsvorschriften mit dem Wunsch der Verbraucher nach Elektrofahrzeugen in Einklang zu bringen. Die Überwindung der Fahrerangst in Bezug auf Reichweite, Ladezeiten und Kosten von Elektrofahrzeugen wird ein Segen für die Branche sein.“
Die Einführung von Energielösungen auf Siliciumcarbidbasis wächst im gesamten Automobilmarkt rasant, während die Industrie bestrebt ist, den Wechsel von Verbrennungsmotoren zu Elektrofahrzeugen zu beschleunigen. IHS schätzt, dass bis 2030 30 Millionen elektrifizierte Hochspannungs-Leichtfahrzeuge verkauft werden, was 27 Prozent aller jährlich verkauften Fahrzeuge entspricht. Wechselrichter sind eine der hochwertigsten Komponenten der Elektrifizierung und ihre Effizienz hat einen industrieverändernden Einfluss auf viele Aspekte der Fahrzeugleistung.
„Die Technologie von Cree steht im Mittelpunkt des dramatischen Wandels bei den EFs, und wir unterstützen die Automobilindustrie beim Übergang von siliziumbasierten Designs zu effizienteren, leistungsfähigeren Siliziumkarbid-Lösungen“, sagte Gregg Lowe, CEO von Cree. „Diese Partnerschaft mit Delphi Technologies wird dazu beitragen, die Einführung von Siliziumkarbid im Automobilsektor voranzutreiben. Als weltweit führender Anbieter von Siliziumkarbid baut Cree seine Kapazitäten weiter aus, um die Marktanforderungen mit unseren branchenführenden Power-MOSFETs zu erfüllen und so eine neue, effizientere Zukunft zu ermöglichen.“
Cree hat sich zum Ziel gesetzt, den globalen Übergang von Silizium zu Siliziumkarbid anzuführen, und hat kürzlich angekündigt, die Siliziumkarbid-Kapazitäten zu erweitern, um eine bis zu 30-fache Kapazitätssteigerung zu erreichen. Das Unternehmen bietet über seine Wolfspeed®-Business-Unit ein umfassendes Sortiment an Siliziumkarbid- und GaN (Galliumnitrid)-Leistungs- und HF (Hochfrequenz)-Lösungen an.
Der neue Siliziumkarbid-Wechselrichter von Delphi Technologies mit 800 Volt Betriebsspannung bietet den Fahrzeugingenieuren zusätzliche Flexibilität bei der Optimierung anderer Antriebssysteme. Zu den Optionen gehören mehr Reichweite oder eine kleinere Batterie, ultraschnelles Laden oder kleinere, leichtere und günstigere Kabel sowie eine größere Nutzung der kinetischen Energie des Fahrzeugs beim Bremsen, was die Reichweite des Fahrzeugs weiter erhöht.
Über Cree, Inc.
Cree ist ein Innovator von Wolfspeed®-Leistungs- und Hochfrequenz (HF)-Halbleitern und Beleuchtungsklasse-LEDs. Das Wolfspeed-Produktportfolio von Cree umfasst Siliziumkarbidmaterialien, Leistungsschaltgeräte und HF-Geräte für Anwendungen wie Elektrofahrzeuge, Schnellladung, Wechselrichter, Stromversorgungen, Telekommunikation sowie Militär und Luft- und Raumfahrt. Das LED-Produktportfolio von Cree umfasst blaue und grüne LED-Chips, LEDs mit hoher Helligkeit und Beleuchtungsklasse-Power-LEDs für Innen- und Außenbeleuchtung, Videodisplays, Transport- und Spezialbeleuchtungsanwendungen.
Weitere Produkt- und Unternehmensinformationen finden Sie unter www.cree.com.
Cree® und Wolfspeed® sind eingetragene Marken von Cree, Inc.
Über Delphi Technologies:
Delphi Technologies ist ein globaler Anbieter von Antriebstechnologien, die dafür sorgen, dass Fahrzeuge sauberer, besser und weiter fahren. Sie bietet wegweisende Lösungen für Verbrennungsmotoren, Hybrid- und Elektro-Pkw sowie Nutzfahrzeuge. Delphi Technologies baut auf seiner OEM-Expertise auf, um führende Servicelösungen für den Aftermarket anzubieten. Das Unternehmen mit Hauptsitz in London (UK) betreibt technische Zentren, Produktionsstätten und Kundendienstzentren in 24 Ländern und beschäftigt weltweit mehr als 21.000 Mitarbeiter. Besuchen Sie www.delphi.com, um mehr zu erfahren.
Zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen:
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen mit bekannten und unbekannten Risiken und Unsicherheiten, die dazu führen können, dass die tatsächlichen Ergebnisse wesentlich von den angegebenen abweichen. Die tatsächlichen Ergebnisse können aufgrund verschiedener Faktoren erheblich abweichen, einschließlich des Risikos, dass Cree nicht in der Lage sein könnte, diese Produkte mit hinreichend niedrigen Kosten herzustellen, um sie zu wettbewerbsfähigen Preisen oder mit akzeptablen Margen anzubieten; des Risikos, dass Cree Verzögerungen oder andere Schwierigkeiten bei der Produktionssteigerung seiner Kapazitäten zur Lieferung dieser Produkte haben kann; Kundenakzeptanz dieser neuen Produkte, die rasante Entwicklung neuer Technologien und konkurrierender Produkte, die die Nachfrage beeinträchtigen oder die Produkte von Cree überflüssig machen können, und andere Faktoren, die in den von Cree bei der Securities and Exchange Commission eingereichten Unterlagen, einschließlich des Berichts auf Formular 10-K für das am 30. Juni 2019 endende Jahr und nachfolgender Einreichungen, erläutert werden.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910005575/de/
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT