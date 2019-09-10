Virtium Debuts Extra-Rugged Industrial SSDs, DIMM Modules for Remote Data Protection in Military, Aerospace Applications

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 10, 2019 08:02 AM EDT
Virtium, a leading provider of industrial solid-state drive (SSD) and memory solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market, today introduced the StorFly®-XR line of 2.5-inch and Slim SATA SSDs, and XR-DIMM memory modules for military and aerospace applications. The new XR (for extra rugged) line enables those applications with multi-level protection that secures the devices and their data when deployed remotely in extreme conditions that involve frequent shock and vibration, contaminating materials and/or extreme temperatures. Primary applications for the devices are battlefield technology, manned and unmanned aircraft, command and control, reconnaissance, satellite communications, and space programs.
The StorFly-XR SSDs and DDR3 XR-DIMMs feature custom ruggedization of key components, such as ultra-rugged connectors and screw-down mounting. When ordered with added BGA under-fill, they can deliver unprecedented durability beyond that of standard MIL-810-compliant solutions. The devices’ conformal coating protects them against contaminants often found in harsh environments, while their industrial-temperature (I-Temp) support enables them to operate reliably in temperatures as low as -40ºC and as high as 85ºC -- extreme conditions under which Virtium tests each drive and module before shipping to customers.
The StorFly-XR SSDs also feature power-fail protection against data loss that can occur during power interruptions. Additionally, the drives are available with optional FIPS-197 compliant AES-256 encryption -- with 256-bit key size that delivers a remarkable 1.1 x 1077 number of possible combinations -- along with NIST 800-88-compliant authentication and crypto/secure erase capabilities. Additional security can be enabled through optional hardware or software write-protection mechanisms contained within the SSD.
“Today’s military and aerospace technologies require specialized SSDs and memory modules for their remote data-storage needs in order to contend with the inherent shock, vibration, extreme temperature, and contaminants that can compromise SSDs and memory modules – and, more significant, the crucial data they store,” said Scott Phillips, Virtium vice president of marketing. “Our new StorFly XR SSDs and XR-DIMMs were born out of the commitment to meet those requirements, so we developed this new line of industrial SSDs and DDR3 DIMM modules capable of operating reliably for extended periods in the harshest of military and aerospace conditions. We will continue to expand this line with more form factors as required.”
As with all Virtium’s StorFly industrial SSDs, the XR drives are fully integrated with Virtium’s patented vtGuard® and vtSecure™ software for added drive and data protection. Available with either single- or multiple-level-cell NAND flash, the SSDs’ capacities range from 16GB to 960GB – ideal for operating system boot and/or small-footprint applications used for system monitoring and logging. The XR-DIMMs, available in capacities of 2GB, 4GB, 8GB and 16GB, are designed with heat-sink options and meet the Radio Technical Commission for Aeronautics's DO-160G standard for avionics testing. Additionally, system designers are ensured of a steady path of design upgrades, thanks to the XR SSDs’ and XR-DIMMs’ ten-year lifecycle with locked bill-of-materials costs.
The StorFly-XR SSDs and XR-DIMM modules will be showcased at the Defence & Security Equipment International (DSEI) show in London, September 10-13, in Virtium partner Diamond Point International's booth (S1-370/S1-375). More information on DSEI is at www.DSEI.co.uk.
Go to Virtium's XR products page to learn more and view the Mil/Aero solutions video: https://www.virtium.com/xr-extra-rugged-products/.
Go to Virtium’s software page to learn more about vtGuard, vtSecure and other software modules: https://www.virtium.com/ssd-software/.
To learn about Virtium’s broad portfolio of solid-state storage and memory solutions, visit www.virtium.com, call 888.847.8486 or email [email protected].
About Virtium
Virtium is a leading supplier of industrial-grade solid-state storage and memory solutions for the world’s top OEMs. For more than two decades, the company has designed and built its SSDs, products in the USA, fortified by a global network of sales and support locations. Virtium’s world-class technology and unsurpassed customer support result in superior industrial embedded solutions for our interconnected world.
Virtium, StorFly and vtGuard are registered trademarks and vtSecure is a trademark of Virtium LLC.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910005405/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT