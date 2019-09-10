With Superbugs and Antibiotic Resistance on the Rise, VA Facilities Make Infection Prevention a Priority

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 10, 2019 08:02 AM EDT
Recognizing that superbugs are becoming increasingly resistant to cleaning chemicals, antibiotics and even some hand sanitizers, U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) and Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) healthcare facilities are investing in new technology to enhance their existing infection control practices and reduce the risk of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs).
Xenex is a world leader in infection prevention programs and room disinfection technology. To help government healthcare facilities improve their infection prevention programs, Xenex partnered with Geo-Med, LLC, which provides a broad range of medical and surgical products to Veterans Health Administration medical centers and DOD military treatment facilities. Geo-Med is now pleased to offer the LightStrike™ UV Disinfection Robot on their GSA Contract GS-07F-0359T and ECAT Capital Equipment Contract SPE2D1-19-D-0001.
HAIs are caused by microorganisms such as Clostridium difficile (C.diff), methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), and vancomycin-resistant Enterococci (VRE), which are rampant in healthcare facilities. Studies show that less than half the surfaces in a hospital patient room are properly disinfected before a new patient is admitted to that room. Alarmingly, some of the pathogens that cause infections have become resistant to cleaning chemicals and antibiotics. To combat these dangerous microorganisms and help facilities achieve infection rate reductions, Xenex bundles LightStrike robots with its infection prevention (IP) expertise, customized disinfection protocols, and consulting and account management services into a hospital’s comprehensive infection prevention program.
LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robots use pulsed xenon, an environmentally-friendly inert gas, to create intense ultraviolet (UV) light that quickly destroys bacteria, viruses, mold, fungus and spores on hospital surfaces. The robot works quickly and does not require warm-up or cool-down time, so facilities are able to disinfect dozens of rooms per day (per robot). Peer-reviewed studies have shown significant reductions in C.diff, MRSA, VRE and/or Surgical Site Infection (SSI) rates after integrating Xenex’s infection prevention programs and using LightStrike robots to supplement their environmental disinfection efforts.
Many government facilities utilize LightStrike robots as part of their daily infection control practices, however they are also prepared to address outbreaks from pathogens like Ebola or most recently, Candida auris. The LightStrike robot has been tested and proven effective in destroying Ebola and anthrax (both in a BSL-4 lab) and C.auris.
“Our goal is to help our VA hospitals achieve their objective of providing a safe healing environment for our nation’s veterans, which will also lower the cost burden associated with treating these deadly infections. Geo-Med has strong relationships with many of the VA hospitals and we are working closely with them to introduce our infection prevention programs and room disinfection technology to those facilities,” said Irene Hahn, vice president of sales and account management at Xenex.
According to a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Office of Research & Development news brief posted on 05/03/2018, a multi-center study published by VA researchers recommends that pulsed xenon ultraviolet (PX-UV) light room disinfection technology be integrated into daily hospital operations. It is the 25th peer-reviewed study confirming the efficacy of pulsed xenon UV disinfection in the healthcare environment and the 7th government-led, peer-reviewed, published study on the efficacy of pulsed xenon UV disinfection.
“We share a similar mission with Xenex in our commitment to providing the highest level of service to those who have served, which includes efforts to avoid the pain and suffering associated with healthcare-associated infections. Working together, our goal is to enhance patient and employee safety at VA and DOD hospitals by enhancing their infection prevention programs and providing technology to help them destroy pathogens that cause healthcare-associated infections,” said Mike Locke, CEO of Geo-Med, LLC.
About Geo-Med
Geo-Med, LLC is a verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) medical and surgical supplier, founded in 2004 by a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. We have partnered with leading manufacturers that share our commitment to client satisfaction to provide a broad range of medical and surgical products to our Veteran Administration Medical Center and Department of Defense Military Treatment Facility customers. We take great pride in knowing our products and the service we provide affect the care of our veterans, active duty military personnel and their families. Geo-Med serves federal customers nationally and abroad. Visit www.geomedsdvo.com/ for more information.
About Xenex
Xenex is a world leader in UV technology-based infection prevention strategies and solutions. Xenex's mission is to save lives and reduce suffering by destroying the deadly microorganisms that cause hospital acquired infections. Xenex is backed by well-known investors that include Essex Woodlands, Piper Jaffray, Malin Corporation, Battery Ventures, Targeted Technology Fund II, Tectonic Ventures and RK Ventures. For more information, visit geomedsdvo.com/xenex.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910005592/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT