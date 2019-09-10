Future of Television Returns to Lower Manhattan, September 24, with a Focus on the Business of Streaming Video

|By Business Wire
|
September 10, 2019 08:03 AM EDT
Future of Television, an innovative one-day event for the digital, streaming, television and video industries, will take place Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in Battery Park. The conference provides an intimate environment for deal-making, partnership building and networking for executives, brands, investors, content creators and startups.
“With the launch of new streaming services, there is a battle underway for user acquisition, with distributors allocating unprecedented budgets for content,” said Ned Sherman, Future of Television Co-Chair and Partner, Manatt. “This year's event will drill down on the new OTT services being launched from the niche to the global powerhouses and look at the dynamics that will drive user adoption in the years to come.”
The event will kick off with a presentation by Sherman and Mike Vorhaus, CEO, Vorhaus Advisors, of the recent “Manatt Vorhaus Digital Study” on how Americans of all ages consume and interact with media content and devices, followed by a presentation from Christian Kurz, SVP, Global Consumer Insights, Viacom, entitled “Power in Progress,” which explores the new dynamics of power and how young people around the world are defining, developing and using their influence to create change in their lives and society.
The business event for senior executives at entertainment, media and technology companies includes 20 sessions over the course of the day, including keynotes, panels and presentations. The full agenda is available at https://www.televisionconference.com/2019-agenda/.
The event hosts over 75 top speakers who highlight the latest innovations, trends and developments in the television and video industries.
Speakers include:
Ilyssa Adler, Senior Counsel, Business & Legal Affairs, Film & Television, Ubisoft
Rob Aksman, Chief Strategy Officer, BrightLine
Amber Allen, CEO, Double A Labs
Kevin Arrix, SVP, Dish Media
Marc Beckwitt, Executive Vice President, Business Development, Pure Flix
David Berkowitz, Principal, Serial Marketer
Eric Berman, Head of Partnerships & Business Development, Crunchyroll
David Bloom, Consultant and Columnist, Tubefilter
Hale Boggs, Partner, O’Melveny & Myers
Rich Calacci, Chief Revenue Officer, Pluto TV, Viacom
Josh Cella, Head of Global Partnerships, Activision Blizzard Esports
Ajay Chander, Vice President, Research, Fujitsu Labs of America
Ted Chervin, Head of Worldwide Television, ICM Partners
Sandro Corsaro, Chief Creative Officer, Fandango
Jean Ellen Cowgill, General Manager, TicToc by Bloomberg, Bloomberg Media
Shay David, President & GM, Media & Telecom, Kaltura
Kelly Day, President, Viacom Digital Studios
Colin Dixon, Founder & Chief Analyst, nScreenMedia
Beau Ferrari, Executive Vice President, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises
Bob Friedman, CEO, Bungalow Media + Entertainment
Sharmi Gandhi, Senior Vice President, Strategy & Business Operations, Endeavor Streaming
Bruce Gersh, EVP and President of People, Entertainment Weekly, People en Espanol, and Four M Studios, Meredith Corporation
Mike Gold, Co-founder & CEO, Autotoon, Inc., Entrepreneur in Residence, NYU Future Reality Lab
Mike Gordon, CEO, DLVR
Ian Greenblatt, Managing Director, Technology, Media & Telecommunications Intelligence, J.D. Power
Anthony Ha, Senior Writer, TechCrunch
Ann Hand, CEO, Super League Gaming
Christina Heller, CEO, Metastage
Carol Hinnant, EVP, National Networks, Comscore
Rick Howe, The iTV Doctor, Interactive TV Today
Jonathan Hurd, Director, Altman Vilandrie & Co.
Ryan Jamboretz, Chief Development Officer, Amobee
Marc Juris, President & General Manager, WE tv
Christian Kurz, SVP, Global Consumer Insights, Viacom
Mike Law, President, Amplifi, Dentsu Aegis Network
David Leibowitz, Managing Partner, CH Potomac
Aron Levitz, General Manager, Wattpad Studios, Wattpad
Sophie Liao, General Partner, Oyster Ventures
Albert Lieberman, Executive Director, Entertainment, Media & Technology Program, NYU Stern School of Business
Mark Marshall, President, Advertising Sales and Partnerships, NBCUniversal
Laura Molen, President, Advertising Sales and Partnerships, NBCUniversal
Chris Park, CEO, Gen.G
Sahil Patel, Reporter, The Wall Street Journal
Chris Reynolds, SVP, Localization Product & Services, Deluxe Entertainment Services Group
Piper Rosenshein, Vice President, Subscription Video Services (SVOD), A+E Networks
Melissa Rosenthal, Executive Vice President, Cheddar
Mark Rotblat, Chief Revenue Officer, Tubi
Blake Sabatinelli, CEO, Newsy
Inderpreet Sandhu, Head of TV Ads Platform, Global Partnerships, Google
Daniel Schnapp, Partner, Sheppard Mullin
Savannah Sellers, Co-Host, NBC News’ “Stay Tuned” Correspondent, NBC News and MSNBC
Ned Sherman, Partner, Manatt, Phelps & Phillips; Founder, Digital Media Wire
Amy Siegel, Managing Partner, O’Melveny & Myers
Colby Smith, SVP, Content & Partnerships, ABC News
Matt Smith, Executive Director, Comcast Technology Solutions
Joan E. Solsman, Senior Reporter, Tech and Media, CNET
Todd Spangler, New York Digital Editor, Variety
Soumya Sriraman, President, BritBox
Fabian Stechel, Managing Director, Evolution Media Capital, CAA's Merchant Bank
Paul Sweeting, CEO, Concurrent Media; Editor & Co-Chair, RightsTech
Christy Tanner, Executive Vice President & General Manager, CBS News Digital
Julina Tatlock, Founder and CEO, 30 Ninjas
Sam Toles, Chief Content Officer, Bleacher Report
Zane Vella, VP Product, Interactivity & Advertising, Comcast
Mike Vorhaus, CEO, Vorhaus Advisors
Louisa Wong, Chief Operating Officer, Carat, Dentsu Aegis Network
Pamela Young, Executive Director, Valassis Digital
Support for Future of Television 2019 is provided by Sheppard Mullin, Amobee, O’Melveny & Myers, Valassis, DLVR, Westside Digital Mix, ITA (Interactive Television Alliance), IAEL, Eventbrowse, NATPE, SAG-AFTRA, NYWIFT, MEA (Media Excellence Awards), CMO Asia, Streaming Video Alliance, TVMAS Magazine, Gary’s Guide, WITI (Women in Technology International).
About FOTV
Future of Television (FOTV) is the leading event for senior representatives from television broadcasters, digital studios, cable networks, digital distribution networks, brands, advertising firms, VCs, social networks, technology providers, analysts and press. Unlike some other industry events, the Future of Television focuses on bringing together the people who really matter to meet in a lively yet intimate environment that allows access and privacy to build and grow relationships and partnerships. FOTV's founding team includes seasoned conference and event producers Ned and Tinzar Sherman. Over the past 15 years, the team has produced more than 200 events, including some of the biggest and most impactful entertainment, tech and digital industry conferences, concerts, launch parties, intimate VIP dinners and networking events. Visit www.televisionconference.com for more information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910005362/en/
