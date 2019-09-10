Everbridge Launches Critical Event Management for Supply Chain at GSX 2019

|By Business Wire
|
September 10, 2019 08:08 AM EDT
Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management and enterprise safety software applications to help keep people safe and businesses running, today announced the launch of Critical Event Management for Supply Chain at Global Security Exchange (GSX 2019) in Chicago. The new solution leverages Everbridge’s Visual Command Center to enable security and operations professionals to partner with other business leaders and support resiliency by combining Everbridge’s risk intelligence, visualization and alerting capabilities to assess supply chain risk events and mitigate or eliminate their potential impact.
As supply chains become more complex, manufacturing hubs, distribution routes and customer sites face increased risk from many different types of events and disruptions. Weather, political upheaval, earthquakes, and transportation delays can all expose organizations to the risk of unnecessary downtime, expediting fees, and failure to meet customer expectations, demand or service level requirements.
At the same time, corporate and physical security professionals are increasingly partnering with other parts of their business to drive operational value and ROI through territory expansion, cost containment and revenue growth and preservation. The ability to provide critical visibility into supply chain risk, along with the automation and alerting capabilities to reduce the impact of delays and incidents, can significantly elevate the strategic profile of the global security operations team.
“CEM for Supply Chain is a dynamic and comprehensive risk intelligence, visualization and critical event management solution that can help organizations save money, time and valuable resources by more proactively identifying, assessing and managing disruptions to their global supply chain,” said Imad Mouline, CTO of Everbridge. “Better risk intelligence improves an organization’s ability to identify potential supply chain threats, weak links and choke points. This information and visibility enable security and supply chain professionals to make better informed decisions that can minimize the impact that incidents can have on delivery times, operations and costs.”
Additional CEM for Supply Chain capabilities include:
- Leveraging Visual Command Center, operators and analysts can visualize their supply chain, turn by turn and stop by stop, with integrated risk data from NC4 and other intelligence sources.
- Professionals can define supply chain route stops, routes, suppliers and other information.
- Supply chain stakeholders can gain context with intelligence from other sources that may help in assessing threats related to weather, traffic, hurricane evacuation routes, global ports, railways, shipping lanes and more.
- Through integration with Everbridge, when a critical event occurs that impacts a supply chain, professionals can leverage solutions such as Incident Communication and Crisis Management modules to further mitigate risk.
Everbridge will be providing demonstrations of CEM for Supply Chain at booth #124 for the duration of #GSX2019 in Chicago. The Everbridge team will highlight the additional value that security practitioners can deliver to their teams and broader organizations by offering more proactive and decisive assessment and automation of activities related to supply chain resiliency and optimization.
About Everbridge
Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to keep people safe and businesses running. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, nearly 4,700 global customers rely on the company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication devices, and track progress on executing response plans. The company’s platform sent over 2.8 billion messages in 2018 and offers the ability to reach over 500 million people in more than 200 countries and territories, including the entire mobile populations on a country-wide scale in Australia, Sweden, the Netherlands, Singapore, Greece, and a number of the largest states in India. The company’s critical communications and enterprise safety applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection™, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center®, Public Warning, Crisis Management, Community Engagement™ and Secure Messaging. Everbridge serves 9 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 8 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 46 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 6 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 6 of the 10 largest global auto makers, all 4 of the largest global accounting firms, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 5 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health insurers. Everbridge is based in Boston and Los Angeles with additional offices in Lansing, San Francisco, Beijing, Bangalore, Kolkata, London, Munich, Oslo, Singapore, Stockholm and Tilburg. For more information, visit www.everbridge.com, read the company blog, and follow on Twitter and Facebook.
Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated opportunity and trends for growth in our critical communications and enterprise safety applications and our overall business, our market opportunity, our expectations regarding sales of our products, our goal to maintain market leadership and extend the markets in which we compete for customers, and anticipated impact on financial results. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the ability of our products and services to perform as intended and meet our customers’ expectations; our ability to attract new customers and retain and increase sales to existing customers; our ability to increase sales of our Mass Notification application and/or ability to increase sales of our other applications; developments in the market for targeted and contextually relevant critical communications or the associated regulatory environment; our estimates of market opportunity and forecasts of market growth may prove to be inaccurate; we have not been profitable on a consistent basis historically and may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future; the lengthy and unpredictable sales cycles for new customers; nature of our business exposes us to inherent liability risks; our ability to attract, integrate and retain qualified personnel; our ability to successfully integrate businesses and assets that we may acquire; our ability to maintain successful relationships with our channel partners and technology partners; our ability to manage our growth effectively; our ability to respond to competitive pressures; potential liability related to privacy and security of personally identifiable information; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and the other risks detailed in our risk factors discussed in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the SEC on March 1, 2019. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.
All Everbridge products are trademarks of Everbridge, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All other product or company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.
