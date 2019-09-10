Iteris Selected By South Carolina for $4.2 Million 511 Traveler Information System Project

|By Business Wire
Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, today announced that the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has awarded Iteris a $4.2 million contract to continue its service of the state's 511 traveler information system.
Iteris has been providing traveler information services to SCDOT since 2013 and the new contract will extend this partnership another seven years. The award strengthens Iteris’ position as a nationwide leader in 511 traveler information systems, with implementations of 11 statewide and regional systems across the U.S., supporting over 60 million combined interactions and 7.9 million individual Interactive Voice Response (IVR) phone calls in the past year alone.
Under the terms of the agreement, Iteris will upgrade, operate and maintain the system, and deploy an enhanced, state-of-the-art suite of SC511 mobile apps. The SC511 IVR will be transitioned to a more powerful, flexible and streamlined infrastructure. The SC511 website will be upgraded to a more dynamic and advanced solution, which will ensure continued innovation and longevity, while preserving the functionality and features that SCDOT and SC511 users depend on.
New features and enhancements to the SC511 system will include: WAZE crowdsourcing, whereby users will be able to switch seamlessly between the Waze and SC511 apps; a look-ahead feature, whereby a pop-up display in the SC511 mobile app that notifies users of upcoming incidents or construction along their route; as well as truck parking, weather integration, favorites, best available route and foreign language support features.
“We look forward to working with Iteris to implement a series of transformative features on South Carolina’s 511 system,” said Tisha Dickerson, 511 travel information system coordinator at SCDOT. “After a challenging year of severe weather, which impacted the transportation network throughout the state, SCDOT is excited to release these improvements to the traveling public.”
“Iteris is proud to have been the trusted provider of the current SCDOT 511 traveler information system since 2013, and we are excited to expand that role with this new engagement for the next seven years,” said Moe Zarean, vice president and assistant general manager at Iteris. We are committed to continuing to deliver the highest level of service to South Carolina and its citizens, while providing unparalleled solutions tailored to SCDOT’s unique needs.”
Iteris expects to commence the project immediately.
About Iteris, Inc.
Iteris is the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, turning big data into big breakthrough solutions. We collect, aggregate and analyze data on traffic, roads, weather, water, soil and crops to generate precise informatics that lead to safer transportation and smarter farming. Municipalities, government agencies, crop science companies, farmers and agronomists around the world use our solutions to make roads safer and travel more efficient, as well as farmlands more sustainable, healthy and productive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Iteris Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," “target,” "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "may," “should,” "will," "can," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the amount of award, the timing, success and benefits of the awarded contract, and new features and enhancements to our 511 system. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.
Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to provision 511 services (including new features and enhancements) on a cost-effective basis; government funding and budgetary issues, and potential related funding delays; the impact of general economic, political, and other conditions in the markets we address; adoption of technology-based solutions in the transportation market; challenges in the development and release of software-based solutions generally; and the potential impact of product and service offerings from competitors and such competitors’ patent coverage and claims. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).
