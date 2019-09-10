Leading Patient Care Platform Conversa Health Hires New Chief Technology Officer From Cigna

|By Business Wire
|
|September 10, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
Patient engagement service provider Conversa Health today announced the hire of their Chief Technology Officer, Cameron Ough. Conversa is an intelligent, automated conversation platform that drives patient engagement through a comprehensive, coordinated care approach. Offering personalized patient and care team management, Conversa’s platform optimizes operations efficiency, and clinical and financial outcomes.
“Conversa’s growth, and the caliber of our client base, has shown that we have become a significant player in the healthcare marketplace that needs a strong technical visionary. Cam is considered to be one of the top healthcare technology leaders in the country, and has done some fantastic work at Cigna. He has the proven ability to disrupt, innovate and will help us drive the evolution of our capabilities,” said West Shell III, CEO and co-founder of Conversa Health.
At Conversa, Mr. Ough will be a key leader in the continued development and implementation of a comprehensive business strategy to address opportunities in the Provider, Payer and Pharma markets. Cameron will establish and grow the company’s technology roadmap, and lead all the technical initiatives with a heavy focus on customer/end-user satisfaction, and value metrics for clients and partners.
“While so many clinical and patient support tools have focused on utilizing purely quantitative or clinical information, Conversa is tackling the larger, unmet opportunity to leverage historically untapped data sources that can improve how care teams determine a patient’s complex health profile and needs. I think Conversa is uniquely positioned to unlock that, while empowering patients with new insights for self-supporting their personal health journey,” said Mr. Ough. “What Conversa has been able to accomplish in their five years of operation is impressive. Unlike many other competitive platforms, they’ve been able to solve the hardest problems first – incorporating self-reported data into a clinically-appropriate individual profile that integrates seamlessly to clinical workflow systems.”
During his ten years at Cigna, Mr. Ough was a Senior Director in IT, responsible for Clinical Data Interoperability and Consumer & Digital Health. He also led the implementation of solutions like OneGuide, which aimed to maximize customer engagement and proactive health & benefit guidance. Prior to his time with Cigna, he spent ten years at Intel in numerous technology initiatives as an engineering and architecture lead. There he pioneered numerous projects, including data center management capabilities, product and service localization, and most notably, was the solution lead for Intel Digital Health’s Remote Care Management platform.
With Conversa’s hire, Mr. Ough joins an executive team hailing from some of the nation’s largest healthcare organizations. Conversa was Co-founded in 2014 by West Shell III, a five-time serial entrepreneur, and Dr. Phil Marshall, a medical doctor who previously led product management for WebMD Health Services and Press Ganey. The innovative company has a consistent track record of attracting top talent from various areas of the healthcare industry. Murray Brozinksy, Conversa’s President and Chief Strategy Officer, was also Chief Strategy Officer at Healthline, the largest and fastest growing consumer health publisher in the world; Chris Edwards, Conversa’s Chief Client Experience and Marketing Officer held executive positions at Allscripts and Validic; and Senior Vice President of Program Operations, Becky James, joined Conversa from WebMD.
“We are excited about the addition of Cam to a very strong executive team,” said Dr. Phil Marshall, Conversa’s Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer. “With the importance of data interoperability, data security and consumerism vastly expanding, Cam’s unique and deep experience as a healthcare technology innovator and leader comes at an extraordinary time.”
Conversa is seeing significant growth as healthcare organizations find great value in automating patient outreach and monitoring, enhancing care center coordination, decreasing readmissions, and improving patient engagement. Recently, Conversa has received several industry accolades that underscore its performance, such as Frost & Sullivan’s Patient Engagement Technology Leadership Award. In addition, Conversa was named a “Digital Health Disrupter & Leader” by Juniper, a “Top Patient Engagement Innovator” by IDC; a “Leading Care Management Virtual Health Assistant” by HealthXL; and a “Top Patient Relationship Management Solution” by Chilmark Research.
The company is set to announce significant partnerships and new clients in coming months.
About Conversa Health
As healthcare’s conversation platform, Conversa delivers an easy and meaningful way for care teams and patients to communicate. Conversa has an extensive library of over 700+ clinically-intelligent conversation programs that include asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), congestive heart failure (CHF), diabetes, hypertension, joint replacement, and many more. Using Conversa’s innovative and scalable Conversational AI technology, healthcare organizations can deliver automated, personalized doctor-patient conversation experiences that lead to more meaningful patient relationships, effective population management and, ultimately, better clinical and financial outcomes. To learn more, visit conversahealth.com, follow @ConversaHealth or text HELLO to 77877.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910005055/en/
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT