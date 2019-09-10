Sensu and PagerDuty Integration Delivers Real-Time Incident Monitoring and Response for Enterprises

|By Business Wire
|
|September 10, 2019 09:01 AM EDT
Sensu, Inc. today announced the release of its latest PagerDuty integration with Sensu Go, and its inclusion in PagerDuty’s Integration Partner Program. Sensu is a leader in multi-cloud monitoring, and the integration with PagerDuty, a leader in digital operations management, creates a streamlined workflow for operators already using PagerDuty for incident response. The integration delivers on the industry-wide need for real-time incident insight, alert fatigue mitigation and enterprise-scale incident response. The integration streamlines incident response and remediation, fully supporting the CI/CD workflows in the modern enterprise. More insight into incidents allows for quicker and more intelligent responses to problems as they arise, allowing organizations to move quickly and ship faster.
“Modern enterprises require real-time response to incidents,” said Caleb Hailey, Sensu CEO and co-founder. “With the majority of our customers choosing PagerDuty for their alerting and notification system, it was only natural we’d integrate with them to offer joint customers a flexible and robust solution for addressing incidents in real time.”
Along with real-time incident notification and management, the integration includes critical features like:
- Trigger and resolve PagerDuty incidents via Sensu
- Deduplication of messages to avoid false alerts
- Map Sensu event severity to PagerDuty alert severity
With more than 50 percent of companies slated to have transitioned to container technology by 2020, there will be even more containers and other cloud compute instances, particularly in companies with large, dynamic IT infrastructure spanning tens of thousands of servers. For modern IT operators tasked with monitoring these large, ephemeral environments, visibility and uptime are critical, and alert fatigue is a real concern. It’s critical that teams are alerted of issues around application health and availability in real time, addressing any problems before they impact users. With the increased insight Sensu offers, plus PagerDuty’s incident response platform, enterprises can put total confidence in their ability to be made aware of and respond to incidents before users are impacted.
"At LaunchDarkly our customers rely on us as a core service for their software. This requires us to have the right tools to maintain the availability of our platform. We use both Sensu and PagerDuty as part of our strategy to ensure this reliability," said Arun Bhalla, Engineering Manager - Systems at LaunchDarkly. "We use Sensu to monitor our services deployed across several AWS cloud accounts and rely on PagerDuty as our primary notification system. With this deeper integration between these two toolsets, we can remain confident that we'll continue to have real-time notifications of issues before they become customer-facing incidents."
Sensu’s monitoring platform for containers and virtual machines is already used by hundreds of Fortune-500 enterprises such as Box, Cisco, Uber, and Walmart for real-time monitoring and insight into their IT infrastructure performance.
“With the large number of joint PagerDuty and Sensu customers using the integration today, we welcome Sensu into our partner program,” said Steve Gross, Sr. Director of Strategic Ecosystem Development at PagerDuty. “With Sensu and PagerDuty, our customers benefit from a seamless, well-integrated solution for incident response.”
About Sensu
Sensu is the future-proof solution for multi-cloud monitoring at scale. The Sensu monitoring event pipeline empowers businesses to automate their monitoring workflows and gain deep visibility into their multi-cloud environments. Companies like Sony, Box.com, and Activision rely on Sensu to help deliver value to their customers faster and more reliably. Founded in 2017, Sensu offers a comprehensive monitoring solution for enterprises, providing complete visibility across every system, every protocol, every time — from Kubernetes to bare metal. Built by operators, for operators, open source is at the heart of the Sensu product and company, with an active, thriving community of contributors.
Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Sensu operates as a fully distributed team, with employees located throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, follow @sensu on Twitter or visit https://sensu.io.
About PagerDuty
PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) is a leader in digital operations management. In an always-on world, organizations of all sizes trust PagerDuty to help them deliver a perfect digital experience to their customers, every time. Teams use PagerDuty to identify issues and opportunities in real time and bring together the right people to fix problems faster and prevent them in the future. Notable customers including GE, Vodafone, Box, and American Eagle Outfitters. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com. Follow our blog and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910005194/en/
