Dentsply Sirona and Carbon® Launch Lucitone Digital Print Denture Workflow and Material System, Taking Digital Dentistry to the Next Level

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 10, 2019 09:01 AM EDT
A new premium digitally printable denture workflow and material system was launched today by Dentsply Sirona and Carbon. It provides significant advancements in terms of material benefits, the laboratory process, and function for the patient. The new workflow and material system establish a paradigm shift for 3D printed prostheses. Carbon is the only platform validated for Dentsply Sirona’s Lucitone Digital Print Denture materials, which provide a superior combination of accuracy, consistency, and throughput compared to traditional dentures. The system is intended to be used in cases of complete single arch denture over existing dentition (1 arch), and full-over-full dentures (2 arches).
Dentsply Sirona and Carbon launch Lucitone Digital Print Denture workflow and material system. (Photo: Business Wire)
The new Dentsply Sirona 3D printed workflow with Carbon includes five core material system products: Lucitone Digital Print™ 3D Denture Resin, IPN 3D™ Digital Denture Teeth, Lucitone Digital Try-in™ 3D Trial Placement Resin, Lucitone Digital Fuse™ 3-Step system, and the Lab Speedcure™ Processing Unit. This material and equipment system is used as part of a complete digital print workflow, that includes cloud-based traceable printing for each denture, taking digitally printed dentures to a whole new level.
Complete material system for increased capacity and laboratory efficiency
Dentsply Sirona developed this new system, leveraging Carbon Digital Light Synthesis™ technology, that delivers a significant advancement to the industry in terms of material benefits and laboratory process. The Lucitone Digital Print™ 3D Denture Resin enables labs to print up to eight denture arches in approximately two hours. Dentures made with Lucitone Digital Print™ 3D Denture Resin resist breakage because its innovative formula exceeds ISO high impact and flexural strength standards. The proven Lucitone formulation is manufactured with True Color Technology, for consistent shade results, and is available in five Lucitone shades. The new Dentsply Sirona workflow for Carbon delivers value by increasing laboratory product capacity and throughput while decreasing the amount of labor per appliance.
The Lucitone Digital Print Denture features IPN 3D Digital Denture teeth along with the Lucitone Digital Fuse™ 3-Step system to provide premium esthetics and IPN durability with a cohesive bond. The 3-step Fuse process allows technicians of varying abilities and experience to set and fuse up to 14 denture teeth in less than 12 minutes.
With this new digital workflow, laboratories of all sizes can design a Dentsply Sirona Lucitone Digital Print Denture and gain the capacity and throughput that is needed to meet increasing patient demand. The workflow is simple and easy for labs to integrate into their existing digital practices.
The Lucitone Digital Print Denture was FDA cleared on August 26, 2019 and will be available in the USA as of September 2019 to early access partners with a full launch to all Carbon M-Series users in the USA expected in Q1 2020. Due to the different approval and registration times, not all technologies and products are immediately available in all countries.
Dentsply Sirona and Carbon will present the details of this new system and other topics to the public for the first time at the International Digital Denture Symposium (IDDS) in Atlanta, Georgia USA on September 27 & 28, 2019. More Information about the IDDS program is available at: https://cdeworld.com/events/site/idds2019/
To learn more about Lucitone digital print denture, visit www.dentsplysirona.com/lucitonedigitalprint.
About Dentsply Sirona
Dentsply Sirona is the world’s largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering, including dental and oral health products, as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world-class brands. As The Dental Solutions Company™, Dentsply Sirona’s products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better, safer and faster dental care. Dentsply Sirona’s headquarter is located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s shares are listed in the United States on NASDAQ under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.
About Carbon
Carbon’s mission is to reinvent how polymer products are designed, engineered, manufactured, and delivered towards a digital and sustainable future. Based in Silicon Valley, Carbon brings together innovations in software, hardware, and material science to deliver industry-leading digital manufacturing solutions. Crafted by Carbon using ground-breaking Digital Light Synthesis™ technology and broad family of programmable liquid resins, manufacturers can unlock new business opportunities such as mass customization, on-demand inventory, and previously impossible product designs. The Carbon Platform allows customers to build uniquely differentiated products while reducing waste and time to market. To learn more, visit www.carbon3d.com, like the Carbon Facebook page, or follow Carbon on Instagram and Twitter at @Carbon.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910005389/en/
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT