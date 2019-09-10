Public Companies Wrestle with Enhanced Auditor Reporting and Prepare for Impact on Corporate Disclosures, Accounting Controls and Investor Relations

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 10, 2019 09:02 AM EDT
What keeps auditors up at night? Well, as public companies begin testing the implementation of new critical audit matters (CAM) requirements, we are starting to find out. A new report issued today by Intelligize reveals that public companies that have engaged in CAM-related dry runs are finding that adaptation to a new rule from the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) will likely have a significant impact on corporate disclosures and accounting controls moving forward. The report, Critical Audit Matters: Public Company Adaptation to Enhanced Auditor Reporting, uses data from a survey of corporate compliance officials conducted by SourceMedia Research/Accounting Today. Intelligize is an industry-leading provider of powerful analytics tools for SEC compliance and transactional professionals.
Per the PCAOB rule enacted in 2017, auditor reports of public companies must now include a narrative section highlighting key issues (CAMs), which arose during their review of a company’s financial statements. These CAMs constitute matters arising from an audit that were communicated to the audit committee and that: 1) Relate to accounts or disclosures that are material to the financial statements; and 2) Involve especially challenging, subjective, or complex auditor judgment.
Auditors have begun reporting CAMs for audits of large accelerated filers for fiscal years ending on or after June 30, 2019. All other companies to which the requirements apply will face implementation for fiscal years ending on or after December 15, 2020. CAMs are not required for emerging growth companies (EGCs), but executives at EGCs are already contemplating how CAMs might factor into their eventual transition away from EGC status.
A large number of survey respondents from all three of the aforementioned groups, and across numerous industry sectors, have embraced the concept of a CAM dry run. During these pilot tests, public company accounting firms typically use historical financial statements to walk audit committees and management through the new CAM process.
The majority of the 171 survey participants said they have conducted or plan to conduct CAM dry runs. For example, 54% of large accelerated filers conducted CAM dry runs. Similarly, 51% of respondents who will report CAMs on or after December 15, 2020 indicated they have conducted or plan to conduct CAM pilot testing, with a relatively large contingent (31%) still undecided.
“Clearly public companies are taking CAM reporting seriously and are testing various scenarios in order to limit potential disclosure surprises for investors,” said Marc Butler, lead author of the report and a director at Intelligize. “The companies that are proactively addressing potential CAM issues head-on and are meeting internally to ensure everyone is on the same page will certainly reap the benefits when it comes time to publish annual reports.”
The Intelligize report also reveals that 52% of large accelerated filers and 61% of other companies facing CAM obligations are considering updates to financial statement disclosures. Beyond this, 49% of companies surveyed are considering updating their Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) disclosure based on CAM results, suggesting that many issuers want investors to be able to see new CAM information through the eyes of management.
It is perhaps not surprising which substantive topics have routinely come up during CAM dry runs, as they are indeed issues that have demanded attention from auditors and management alike in recent months. According to survey respondents from large accelerated filers that have engaged in dry runs, the most common issues identified by auditors are income tax (57%), revenue recognition (49%) and lease accounting (38%).
“Public companies have been inundated with recent accounting-related changes, adapting to new revenue recognition and lease accounting standards in quick succession while also beginning to tackle the new Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) methodology,” adds Butler. “Frankly, management is probably beginning to experience a bit of accounting fatigue. But, given that auditors will be communicating directly to investors, it’s incumbent on issuers to dive into CAMs now and chart a course for their own measured and strategically messaged disclosure.”
About Intelligize
Intelligize is the leading provider of best-in-class content, exclusive news collections, regulatory insights, and powerful analytical tools for compliance and transactional professionals. Intelligize offers a web-based research platform that ensures law firms, accounting firms, corporations and other organizations stay compliant with SEC regulations, build stronger deals and agreements, and deliver value to their shareholders and clients. Headquartered in the Washington, DC metro area, Intelligize serves Fortune 500 companies, including Starbucks, IBM, Microsoft, Verizon and Walmart, as well as many of the top global law and accounting firms. In 2016, Intelligize became a wholly-owned subsidiary of LexisNexis®, a leading global provider of content-enabled workflow solutions designed specifically for professionals in the legal, risk management, corporate, government, law enforcement, accounting and academic markets. For more information, visit www.intelligize.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910005283/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT