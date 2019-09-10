Jackson and eMoney Advisor Announce New Alliance

|By Business Wire
|
|September 10, 2019 09:02 AM EDT
Jackson National Life Insurance Company® (Jackson®) today announced a new strategic alliance with eMoney Advisor, a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. The collaboration enables Jackson’s wholesalers to show financial professionals how to use eMoney’s comprehensive financial planning software to evaluate how protected lifetime income can help address certain needs in retirement.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910005078/en/
“At Jackson, we want to make it as easy as possible for advisors to introduce annuities to clients who are seeking growth opportunities and income for life,” said Tim Munsie, senior vice president, Advisory Initiatives and Integrations, Jackson National Life Distributors LLC (JNLD). “We’re proud to align with respected fintech providers like eMoney, whose platform underscores a comprehensive, consumer-centric approach to financial planning that allows advisors to discuss investing in a holistic way.”
Munsie oversees a team of advisory integration consultants who are dedicated to educating Jackson’s distribution force and their advisor partners about new tools and resources that are designed to streamline and enhance the financial planning process. According to Munsie, the new alliance enables Jackson’s wholesalers — who now have access to eMoney — to approach financial professionals in a more consultative manner, further demonstrating how annuities can improve client outcomes in retirement.
eMoney has led the charge to make financial planning more accessible and continues to help financial professionals and firms drive success through planning. Selected as the “Best Overall Fintech Software” in 2019 by Fintech Breakthrough for the second consecutive year, eMoney’s technology solutions reach more than 60,000 financial professionals, serving nearly 4 million households nationwide.
“eMoney’s planning solutions empower advisors to serve a broad range of their clients with diverse needs,” said Stephen Langlois, head of business development at eMoney. “For nearly 20 years, we’ve partnered with financial professionals to help them grow their businesses, meet evolving client demands and deliver exceptional client experiences. We’re excited Jackson has recognized how we can both help advisors and clients better prepare for their financial futures through planning.”
Financial professionals who are interested in learning more about integrating annuities into clients’ financial plans can access new resources at https://info.emoneyadvisor.com/annuities.
Jackson is committed to providing education, resources and value-add programs to help advisors build their businesses. Financial professionals who would like to learn more about the company can visit www.jackson.com/dash or call Jackson at 800-711-JNLD (5653).
About eMoney
eMoney Advisor provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in holistic financial planning, eMoney solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development and drive overall growth. More than 60,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve nearly 4 million households throughout the U.S. For more information, visit www.emoneyadvisor.com.
About Jackson
Jackson is a leading provider of retirement products for industry professionals and their clients. The company and its affiliates offer variable, fixed and fixed index annuities designed for tax-efficient growth and distribution of retirement income for retail customers, as well as products for institutional investors. Jackson is a proud founding member and co-chair of the Alliance for Lifetime Income, a nonprofit 501(c)(6) organization formed and supported by 24 of the nation’s financial services organizations to create awareness and educate Americans about the importance of protected lifetime income. With $281.5 billion in IFRS assets*, the company prides itself on sound corporate risk management practices and strategic technology initiatives. Focused on thought leadership and education, Jackson provides industry insights and financial representative training on retirement planning and alternative investment strategies. The company is also dedicated to corporate philanthropy and supports nonprofits focused on strengthening families and creating economic opportunities in the communities where its employees live and work. For more information, visit www.jackson.com.
*Jackson has $281.5 billion in total IFRS assets and $265.7 billion in IFRS policy liabilities set aside to pay primarily future policyowner benefits (as of June 30, 2019). International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) is a principles-based set of international accounting standards for reporting financial information. IFRS is issued by the International Accounting Standards Board in an effort to increase global comparability of financial statements and results. IFRS is used by Jackson's parent company.
Jackson is an indirect subsidiary of Prudential plc, a company incorporated in England and Wales. Prudential plc and its affiliated companies constitute one of the world's leading financial services groups, serving over 26 million customers with $912.8 billion in assets under management (as of June 30, 2019). Prudential plc is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc., a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America.
Before investing, investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the variable annuity and its underlying investment options. The current contract prospectus and underlying fund prospectuses, which are contained in the same document, provide this and other important information. Please contact your representative or the Company to obtain the prospectuses. Please read the prospectuses carefully before investing or sending money.
Annuities are issued by Jackson National Life Insurance Company (Home Office: Lansing, Michigan) and in New York, annuities are issued by Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York (Home Office: Purchase, New York). Variable products are distributed by Jackson National Life Distributors LLC. May not be available in all states and state variations may apply. These products have limitations and restrictions. Contact the Company for more information.
Variable annuities are long-term, tax-deferred investments designed for retirement, involve investment risks and may lose value. Earnings are taxable as ordinary income when distributed and may be subject to a 10% additional tax if withdrawn before age 59½. Optional benefits are available for an extra charge in addition to the ongoing fees and expenses of the variable annuity. Guarantees are backed by the claims paying ability of the issuing insurance company.
Jackson is the marketing name for Jackson National Life Insurance Company and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York. Jackson National Life Distributors LLC.
eMoney Advisor is not affiliated with Jackson National Life Distributors LLC.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910005078/en/
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT