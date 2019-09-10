De Gruyter Expands Use of Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink® Author Workflow Platform to Manage its Read and Publish Deals

|By Business Wire
Copyright Clearance Center, Inc. (CCC), a leader in advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation, announces its expanded partnership with De Gruyter, the independent publisher, for RightsLink® Author, CCC’s industry-leading solution for managing open access and related publication charges. De Gruyter will be using RightsLink to manage its Read and Publish deals with a variety of consortia.
De Gruyter is also adding 300 more journals on RightsLink Author. These join the open access journals in Poland which were launched on the RightsLink Author platform last year.
Read and Publish is an agreement that incorporates elements of a traditional subscription purchase and open access to scholarly articles. De Gruyter has agreements that cover OA publishing with consortia in Europe including the UKB (Netherlands), Bibsam (Sweden), Jisc (UK) and the recently signed Read and Publish agreement with the Iowa State University Library, the first of its kind for De Gruyter in North America.
RightsLink Author offers publishers of all sizes immediate access to the sophisticated software infrastructure and staff expertise needed to simplify the collection and management of publication charges. A powerful cloud-based solution used by leading global publishers and their authors around the world, RightsLink Author has become the de facto standard for the increasingly data-driven scholarly publishing industry.
RightsLink Author also streamlines and automates Open Access funding requests, enabling all stakeholders – publishers, institutions, and funders – to easily coordinate an intuitive author-centric experience with dashboards and detailed reporting for all parties.
“We hope that our cooperation with CCC will contribute to moving towards open scholarship,” said Emily Poznanski, Director Strategy, De Gruyter. “RightsLink Author will provide streamlining benefits to authors with respect to both workflow and compliance for the agreements we reach with research institutions.”
“Publishers are looking to provide their authors simplified and flexible options when choosing where and how to publish,” said Gretchen Gasser-Ellis, Vice President and Managing Director, Publisher Solutions, CCC. “With RightsLink Author, CCC is providing a common platform that allows publishers to provide the convenience and continuity of a superior and shared user experience for the research community.”
RightsLink Author supports publishers and their customers with a world-class, trusted solution that offers:
- Author-centric workflow that leverages standard author, institution, and manuscript metadata to easily accommodate individual, consortium-level, and national-level deals.
- Automated billing payable in seven currencies by credit card, wire, check, or money order.
- Seamless integration with customers’ current technology ecosystems, including manuscript management, production, finance, and membership systems.
- Dynamic pricing and discount rules at the publisher, journal, or article-type level.
- Detailed reporting for all parties in real time from a central source.
- Global, award-winning customer service available by email, phone, and live chat.
- Continuous updates and platform enhancements.
CCC is an active partner in the information industry’s transition from subscription content to hybrid and pure Open Access content. For years CCC has brought together key Open Access stakeholders from the author, publisher, institution, funding, and vendor communities through roundtables, panel events, webinars, podcasts, and published pieces. CCC is a member of OASPA (Open Access Scholarly Publishers Association), ALPSP (Association of Learned and Professional Society Publishers) and SSP (Society of Scholarly Publishing).
ABOUT COPYRIGHT CLEARANCE CENTER
Copyright Clearance Center (CCC) builds unique solutions that connect content and rights in contextually relevant ways through software and professional services. CCC helps people navigate vast amounts of data to discover actionable insights, enabling them to innovate and make informed decisions. CCC, with its subsidiaries RightsDirect and Ixxus, collaborates with customers to advance how data and information are integrated, accessed, and shared while setting the standard for effective copyright solutions that accelerate knowledge and power innovation. CCC is headquartered in Danvers, Mass., with offices across North America, Europe and Asia. To learn more about CCC, visit www.copyright.com.
ABOUT DE GRUYTER
De Gruyter publishes first-class scholarship and has done so for more than 270 years. An international, independent publisher headquartered in Berlin -- and with further offices in Boston, Beijing, Basel, Vienna, Warsaw and Munich -- it publishes over 1,300 new book titles each year and more than 900 journals in the humanities, social sciences, medicine, mathematics, engineering, computer sciences, natural sciences, and law. The publishing house also offers a wide range of digital media, including open access journals and books. The group includes the imprints De Gruyter Akademie Forschung, Birkhäuser, De Gruyter Mouton, De Gruyter Oldenbourg, De Gruyter Saur, Düsseldorf University Press, Deutscher Kunstverlag (DKV) and Jovis Verlag, as well as the publishing services provider Sciendo. For more information, visit: www.degruyter.com
