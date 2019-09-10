Cyware Labs Raises $3 Million in Seed Funding Led by Emerald Development Managers

|By Business Wire
|
September 10, 2019
Cyware Labs, a threat intelligence sharing and cyber fusion product-based security company, today announced that it has raised $3 million in seed funding from a consortium of investors led by Emerald Development Managers. Changing the way organizations use and operationalize threat intelligence, Cyware has enabled organizations to proactively predict, prevent, detect and respond to inbound threats. The company will deploy the secured capital to support research and product development, accelerate sales and marketing efforts, and expand its global footprint by strengthening partnerships in the Asia-Pacific and Gulf regions.
“Threat response solutions have traditionally focused on the attack at hand, without giving much thought to other key aspects of threat information available that would allow an organization to turn an attack on its head. The barometer of responding to attacks has changed and focusing on attacker’s tactics, malware, and vulnerabilities is equally critical,” said Cyware Labs CEO and Co-Founder, Anuj Goel. He further added, “Knowledge is power, and our enterprise product line has successfully broken down the barriers in automated threat intelligence sharing and threat response to promote a proactive, collaborative response to cyber-attacks.”
Charles Collins, Managing Director at Emerald Development Managers, adds, “We support innovative cybersecurity companies that are taking a new lens to problems currently baffling the industry. The work Cyware is doing to revolutionize current threat response practices is pivotal, and we are excited to join them on their mission to bolster threat intelligence sharing, cyber fusion and orchestrated response.”
Cyware’s solutions empower organizations to develop proactive cyber defense capabilities, effectively exchange strategic, tactical, and operational threat intelligence, and quickly respond to and manage security threats in real-time. The company’s core offerings include:
- Cyware Fusion and Threat Response (CFTR), a platform for Intel and Ops teams, designed to facilitate prevention, detection, collaboration, and response to any cyber threat affecting enterprises in real-time. CFTR serves as a “Cyber Fusion Center–in-a-box” making it possible for organizations to afford their own in-house dedicated Cyber Fusion Center.
- Cyware Threat Intelligence eXchange (CTIX), a smart, client-server based Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP) for intel ingestion, enrichment, and AI-based analysis which enables real-time sharing of threat indicators both internally and externally with peers, clients, and third-party suppliers within your trusted network.
- Cyware Situational Awareness Platform (CSAP), a mobile-powered strategic threat intelligence and information sharing platform that enhances organizational preparedness through real-time security alerts and crisis notifications to employees based on their role, location, and business alignment.
This funding round builds upon on an exceptional year for Cyware which saw a rapidly growing roster of clients, key appointments in the board of advisors, and market momentum in the white-hot areas of Threat Intelligence, Situational Alerting, and Orchestrated Threat Response. Cyware has diversified its client base to include Fortune 500 organizations and associations from Financial Services, Healthcare, Energy, and Retail, as well as Information Sharing and Analysis Centers (ISACs/ISAOs), MSSP, and National CERTs.
About Cyware Labs
Cyware Labs is a Threat Intelligence Sharing and Cyber Fusion product-based cybersecurity company headquartered in New York, USA. Cyware offers a full-stack of innovative cyber solutions for all-source strategic and tactical threat intelligence sharing, cyber fusion, and orchestrated threat response. Cyware Enterprise solutions are designed to promote secure collaboration, drive cyber resiliency, and enhance threat visibility by providing organizations with an automated context-rich analysis of threats for proactive response. To learn more about Cyware’s Enterprise Solutions, please visit Cyware.com, follow on Twitter or join Cyware’s LinkedIn community.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910005145/en/
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT