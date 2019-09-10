Real Estate Leaders Convene at LA Event to Discuss How Technology is Disrupting Home Buying

|By Business Wire
September 10, 2019
Originate, the concept-to-launch software development firm behind many of today’s most meaningful digital transformations, is hosting Tomorrow’s Technologies: Innovation in Real Estate, an event where industry leaders will come together to explore how emerging technologies will transform the home-buying experience.
Despite real estate being the largest asset class in the world, with residential real estate alone making up $1.3 trillion of the U.S. GDP, it has also been one of the slowest to adopt innovative technology, relying on outdated processes and software. With millennials, accustomed to mobile-first, personalized processes now making up 36% of the home-buying market, a new wave of ‘proptech’ companies is setting out to fix the complex processes associated with home buying. The National Association of Realtors reports that 81% of older Millennials found their home through a mobile app, and top real estate brokerages are partnering with Amazon to connect agents with home buyers in a more personalized manner. In 2018, the proptech market brought in $4 billion in VC funding, and this number is expected to grow.
“We’re excited and honored to host the companies and people that are playing a leading role in moving this industry forward,” said Devon Ferreira, SVP of Product & Design at Originate. “The process of buying or selling a home is way more painful, confusing and inefficient than it needs to be. Cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence and mobile technologies are already changing things for the better, and we believe this will be one of the most exciting sectors to watch in the coming year, as real estate companies and savvy investors increasingly make smart bets on proptech innovations that better serve the modern consumer.”
These sentiments are underscored in a recent Forbes interview with Fannie Mae COO, Kimberly Johnson, who said it was remarkable to her that the research suggests “buying a house is more stressful than applying to college, interviewing for a job or going through a divorce.” She goes on to say that at Fannie Mae, they are thinking about how to reduce the cost, time and complexity of everything that goes into the mortgage process, so that it is faster, cheaper and easier for lenders and buyers alike.
Speakers at the event will include:
- Chuck Walker: VP, Digital Alliances & Technology Integration, Fannie Mae, the leading source of financing for mortgage lenders
- Cari Jacobs: CMO, Unison, an innovator in the area of ownership and equity
- Paul Hurst: CMO, Endpoint Closing, a startup looking to upend the traditional title and escrow process
- Lew Feldman: Founder & CEO, Heritage Capital Ventures, LLC, an early stage investor that is placing bets in this space
- Tim Kawahara: Executive Director, UCLA Ziman Center for Real Estate (Moderator)
Originate, the sponsor of the event, is a full-service, concept-to-launch software design and development firm. They are an innovation partner to both established companies and promising startups in real estate and housing.
About Originate:
Originate designs and builds custom software products that solve complex problems for organizations of all sizes and verticals. Originate is the behind-the-scenes innovation partner behind some of the world’s most recognized blue-chip brands and transformative startups. The company works across diverse sectors including real estate, financial services, retail, consumer goods and more to turn disruptive ideas into business opportunities for clients. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Originate has global presence with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Newport Beach and Berlin. Visit us at www.originate.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.
