Australia Post Signs Multi-Year Store Transformation Agreement with OneView Commerce Following Successful Go Live at Nearly 400 Locations

September 10, 2019
OneView Commerce, the retail industry’s only provider of a headless, API-first Retail-as-a-Service platform for empowered commerce, announced today that Australia Post has gone live with the foundation of their next-generation point of sale on the OneView platform delivering mobile capabilities to almost 400 stores across Australia. In addition, they have executed an extended multi-year agreement with OneView to deliver on their enterprise strategy, to replace point of sale software and hardware in over 3,500 locations, and power growth throughout their retail and postal network.
“Empowering team members to offer better customer experiences remains the key focus of this transformation,” said David McNamara, General Manager Post Office Network at Australia Post. “The OneView Platform is enabling Australia Post to deliver meaningful innovation to stores with agility and speed, creating more flexible and streamlined customer transactions and back office activities, and improving data accuracy.”
Use of the OneView Digital Store Platform by Australia Post will continue on the highly successful build it once, deploy it everywhere methodology through a modern SaaS offering that supports all device formats, including mobile, point of sale, and self service from a single code base. With OneView’s headless architecture, Australia Post can continuously tailor the experience to meet the evolving expectations of their customers. Additionally, with features including shared basket and cross channel, OneView provides Australia Post with the range of feature-as-a-service capabilities within the transaction engine to re-imagine every experience as their business continues to adapt to a digital economy.
“We have been honored to partner with Australia Post as our first Contributor to the OneView platform,” shared OneView Chief Executive Officer Linda Palanza. “They continue to demonstrate vision and leadership as one of Australia’s largest retail networks by proving the value of agility, speed, and innovation in retail technology. We are excited to have enabled their program objectives through our headless architecture and cloud-native technology and will build on this strong partnership as they continue to connect communities throughout Australia with each other and the world.”
About OneView Commerce
OneView has pioneered digital transformation in retail by aligning with global tier one innovators to bring the only headless, API-first retail-as-a-service platform live to empower continuous, retailer-owned agile commerce innovation. The OneView Digital Store Platform delivers a feature-as-a-service commerce engine that enables digital leaders to focus on customer experience and overcome the competitive threats that challenge the relevancy of physical stores. The platform combines point of sale, real-time inventory management, enterprise promotions, and omnichannel orchestration to increase engagement, expand basket size, and improve margins. OneView significantly reduces regret spend and dramatically increases the speed to market with a commerce engine that empowers control and innovation at every touch point. Australia Post, The Kroger Company, Molton Brown, and Carhartt are among the global retailers revolutionizing their customer engagement with OneView Commerce. For more information, visit www.oneviewcommerce.com. Twitter: @oneviewcommerce
About The Australian Postal Corporation (Australia Post)
Since the founding of the first post office in New South Wales in 1809, Australia Post has expanded delivery to more than 12 million addresses across Australia and to more than 190 countries around the world. Almost two thirds of its 4,400-plus outlets are privately owned and operate as licensed post offices. There are also 762 community postal agencies. One of the country’s most trusted brands, The Australian Postal Corporation, also comprising StarTrack, Decipha, SecurePay, and POLi, competes in the global parcels and eCommerce services markets. Headquartered in Melbourne with offices and facilities across the country, more than 50,000 people are involved in Australian Post operations, including more than 34,000 employees in its integrated delivery, logistics, retail and eCommerce network.
