Tinyclues annonce de nouvelles fonctionnalités IA innovantes pour le marketing client à l’occasion de DMEXCO & SKIFT

September 10, 2019
Tinyclues, solution leader pour le marketing client, présentera à DMEXCO, Cologne, et SKIFT, New York, la nouvelle version de Tinyclues Action. Elle apporte des fonctionnalités d’intelligence artificielle innovantes qui augmentent les capacités des marketeurs à identifier simplement les meilleures cibles pour leurs campagnes, les meilleurs produits à promouvoir et le plan optimal de communication. DMEXCO est l’événement européen du digital, du marketing et de l’innovation ; SKIFT Global Forum réunit tous ceux qui pensent le futur de l’industrie du voyage.
La nouvelle version de Tinyclues Action est une réponse à la demande croissante des marketeurs d’être assistés par l’IA pour les tâches répétitives, afin de se concentrer sur leurs objectifs stratégiques. “L’intelligence artificielle permet de libérer la créativité des marketeurs et de favoriser l’engagement client. Dans un environnement avec des milliers de produits et des centaines de milliers de clients, les marketeurs ont besoin de l’IA pour répondre à leurs besoins et augmenter les taux de réachat, de réactivation et la valeur client”, explique Richard Pasewark, COO et Président de Tinyclues. “Cette nouvelle version crée une nouvelle expérience de campagne pour les marketeurs, leur permettant non seulement de trouver les futurs acheteurs, mais aussi de découvrir les meilleurs produits à mettre en avant et le plan de campagne optimal.”
Toutes les nouvelles fonctionnalités seront visibles sur les deux événements, notamment :
- “Inflexion Point” : fonctionnalité IA unique sur le marché, Tinyclues propose désormais aux marketeurs le volume optimal pour leurs campagnes, basé sur l’intérêt des clients et le potentiel business. Cette possibilité dépasse le simple cadre du prédictif et propose une nouvelle génération de fonctionnalités prescriptives qui assistent les marketeurs.
- “Audience Mapper” : représentation visuelle du catalogue produit et des clients intéressés pour les acheter, cette fonctionnalité permet aux équipes marketing et merchandising d’augmenter l’engagement client tout en exploitant au mieux le catalogue produit.
- “Star Campaigns” : donne encore plus de contrôle aux marketeurs sur l’optimisation du plan de campagnes par l’IA. Pour les campagnes ayant un fort intérêt business, comme les produits à forte marge ou les campagnes de trade, les marketeurs peuvent désormais les identifier comme ‘star’ afin qu’elles soient sur-priorisées dans l'optimisation.
“Grâce à une technologie de deep learning unique, ces nouvelles fonctionnalités apportent une réponse aux challenges du marketing digital ; elles permettent aux marketeurs de créer des campagnes augmentées qui vont bien au-delà des capacités humaines, basées sur des règles et des préconceptions.” précise Michael Aidane, nouveau CPTO de Tinyclues. “Aucune autre solution ne propose cette couche d’intelligence au dessus des fonctions d'exécution de campagne, permettant aux marketeurs d’optimiser leurs cibles, leurs offres et leur plan marketing”.
Tinyclues a ouvert son bureau en Allemagne l’an passé et a depuis séduit de nombreux clients dont 3Pagen, Flaconi, Tally Weijl ou Thalia . Ils ont rejoint un très grand nombre de sociétés en Europe et aux Etats-Unis ayant fait le choix de la solution de marketing client de Tinyclues, notamment AccorHotels, Air France, Clarins, Conforama, Holland & Barrett, Kenzo, Lacoste, Sally Beauty ou Thomas Cook. Grâce à Tinyclues Action, les clients retail et travel de Tinyclues ont mesuré en moyenne une augmentation de 79% de leur CA de campagnes et de 51% de l’engagement client.
Découvrez toutes les nouveautés de la nouvelle version de Tinyclues Action à DMEXCO les 11 et 12 septembre sur le stand D071-E074, Hall 6 ; ou dans le village innovation de Tinyclues à SKIFT Global Forum les 18 et 19 septembre. Elles seront également présentées à la Paris Retail Week les 24, 25 et 26 septembre sur le stand B071, et lors d’une conférence en collaboration avec BrandAlley le 25 septembre à 10h.
À propos de Tinyclues
Tinyclues est la solution leader pour le marketing client et permet aux marketeurs d’atteindre leurs objectifs business grâce à des campagnes augmentées par l’intelligence artificielle. Avec une solution intuitive basée sur une technologie unique de deep learning, Tinyclues augmente les capacités des marketeurs afin qu’ils identifient simplement les meilleurs cibles pour leurs campagnes, les meilleurs produits à promouvoir et le plan optimal de communication. Des entreprises comme AccorHotels, Air France, Brandalley, Cdiscount, Chantelle Lingerie, Clarins, Club Med, Conforama, Costa Cruises, Fnac Darty, Holland & Barrett, Kenzo, Lacoste, Manor, OUI.sncf, Rakuten, Road Scholar, Sally Beauty, Thomas Cook, TUI, et Veepee utilisent Tinyclues pour orchestrer plus de 600 millions de messages par mois sur des canaux tels que l’email, les notifications mobiles, le courrier, les centres d’appel et Facebook. Avec Tinyclues ils constatent une augmentation de l'engagement client, des ventes additionnelles et croisées, de la réactivation, et de la valeur client. Tinyclues a été listé comme « Vendor to Watch » par Gartner dans son « Magic Quadrant for Digital Marketing Analytics 2017 » et comme Cool Vendor dans le rapport Gartner’s Cool Vendor for Multichannel Marketing 2018.
Pour plus d’information, visitez http://www.tinyclues.com
