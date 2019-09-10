Axis Communications Showcases New Solutions at the Global Security Exchange

|By Business Wire
|
|September 10, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
In its commitment to innovate for a smarter, safer world, Axis Communications announced new innovations for 4K resolution cameras with ultra-high light sensitivity, license plate identification and next generation PTZ cameras. These solutions will be showcased at the Global Security Exchange (GSX) tradeshow in Chicago, IL, September 10-12.
“Solutions must continue to evolve in order to meet the ever-changing needs of the customer,” said Fredrik Nilsson, VP, Americas, Axis Communications, Inc. “We’re proud to introduce new and enhanced cameras taking low light sensitivity and cybersecurity to the next level, as well as latest advancements in analytics at this year’s Global Security Exchange.”
Outstanding 4K resolution camera with ultra-high light sensitivity
Featuring 4x zoom and a Canon lens, the powerful and robust AXIS Q1798-LE Network Camera comes with IP66, IP67 and IK10 ratings and can handle extreme temperatures ranging from -40 °F to 140 °F. This camera was designed with enhanced cybersecurity features such as signed firmware and secure boot. Signed firmware guarantees that the firmware hasn’t been altered and ensures only authorized firmware is installed, while secure boot guarantees that the camera is completely free of malware after a factory default, if needed.
This camera also offers Axis Lightfinder 2.0 technology for increased light sensitivity, more life-like colors in almost complete darkness and sharper images of moving objects. Additionally, it’s possible to connect devices to the I/O ports to trigger alarms or actions and the supervised input sends a notification if the connection is lost.
Key features include:
- 4K/10 MP resolutions
- Ultra-high light-sensitive sensor
- 12 – 48 mm Canon lens
- Axis Lightfinder 2.0 technology
- Axis Zipstream technology with support for H.264/H.265
With support for PoE and redundant DC power, this 4K camera is easy to install and data is safeguarded in the event of a power outage. Plus, Axis Zipstream technology with support for H.264 and H.265 dramatically lowers bandwidth and storage requirements. Furthermore, with built-in IR Illumination it delivers unobtrusive surveillance in total darkness up to 164 ft. or more depending on the scene.
Dedicated license plate camera for capturing clear images
AXIS Q1700-LE License Plate Camera ensures the required pixel density for license plate identification in one lane traffic at a range of up to 328 ft. during daytime and up to 164 ft. at nighttime. It’s compatible with AXIS Camera Station and can be used with server-based or edge analytics from most third-party vendors to perform further analysis of recorded or live material.
This robust and weatherproof camera includes an extra-long weathershield, IP66, IP67, NEMA 4X and IK10 ratings and it can withstand hurricane force winds of up to 134 mph. Additionally, the gray color housing and black weathershield blends right in to any traffic environment.
Key features include:
- Outstanding, sharp license plate images day and night
- Handles vehicle speeds up to 81 mph
- Capture range of up to 328 ft.
- Designed for third-party software
- Robust design for rough weather
Next generation PTZ cameras with 40x optical zoom and enhanced security
AXIS Q6075 and AXIS Q6075-E PTZ Network Cameras are Axis’ first with 40x optical zoom and offer superior light-sensitivity with Lightfinder 2.0, which captures low-light images with more saturated colors in demanding light conditions and sharper images of moving objects. These cameras feature autotracking 2 with ‘click and track’ functionality, as well as an orientation aid with dynamic overlays for active object tracking.
These cameras also include advanced security features such as signed firmware and secure boot to guarantee that the firmware hasn’t been altered and ensure only authorized firmware is installed. These cameras include a Trusted Platform Module (TPM) that’s FIPS 140-2 level 2 certified to ensure secure storage of all cryptographic keys and certificates so that they remain safe even in the event of a security breach.
Key features include:
- HDTV 1080p with 40x optical zoom
- Axis Lightfinder 2.0
- Autotracking 2 and orientation aid
- Built-in analytics for proactive surveillance
- Axis Zipstream technology with support for H.264/H.265
The outdoor model complies with IP66/67, NEMA 4X and IK10 ratings, making it resistant to dust, rain, snow, etc. Plus, arctic temperature control ensures startup and operation in temperatures ranging from -40 °F to 122 °F.
Additional Axis products and solutions will be showcased at GSX in Axis’ booth #533.
About Axis Communications
Axis enables a smarter and safer world by creating network solutions that provide insights for improving security and new ways of doing business. As the industry leader in network video, Axis offers products and services for video surveillance and analytics, access control, and audio systems. Axis has more than 3,000 dedicated employees in over 50 countries and collaborates with partners worldwide to deliver customer solutions. Axis was founded in 1984 and has its headquarters in Lund, Sweden. For more information about Axis, please visit our website www.axis.com.
