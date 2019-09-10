AdRoll Group Rebrands as NextRoll, Launches Marketing Platform Services

|By Business Wire
September 10, 2019
AdRoll Group today announced it has rebranded as NextRoll, Inc., a marketing and data technology company. Additionally, NextRoll is introducing external APIs to open its infrastructure, technology and data to a wide array of new companies. NextRoll is now comprised of three business units: RollWorks, an account-based platform for B2B marketing and sales teams; AdRoll, a growth marketing platform for direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands; and NextRoll Platform Services, a marketing-technology-as-a-service offering for brands, agencies, marketplaces, publishers, and marketing platforms to enhance current marketing capabilities or enable new revenue streams.
As online marketing has become more complex, many companies must choose between building their own technology stacks or working with closed-system providers, which can result in losing control, flexibility and customer insight. Now, with NextRoll Platform Services, companies can access leading marketing technology, data and channels without sacrificing relationships with their key audiences. For example, marketplaces can improve demand generation by giving their customers access to premium tools and audiences from NextRoll.
NextRoll Platform Services leverages rich data assets for unified, people-based profiles across first-, second- and third-party data, including more than 500 million identities and 1 billion devices. Additionally, NextRoll’s machine-learning capabilities enable companies to provide marketing messages, activate curated audiences and measure which efforts drive the greatest impact. NextRoll Platform Services customers can scale as needed, with a global infrastructure that covers 110 countries and manages up to five petabytes of stored data and 12 trillion real-time events processed daily.
“We’ve built an unrivaled marketing and data technology stack that enables marketers to better understand and engage with their audiences to make measurable decisions,” said Toby Gabriner, CEO of NextRoll. “With our new NextRoll Platform Services, we can offer these benefits to more companies, and allow them to innovate on top of our offerings. As we launch NextRoll Platform Services, it’s clear we’ve grown beyond our old name. Today, NextRoll is a marketing and data technology company.”
Services available today include:
Channels-as-a-Service
Channels-as-a-Service from NextRoll Platform Services allows businesses to expand their marketing solutions to new channels, including display ads, social media, native ads, email and video across devices enabling their customers to attract and re-engage audiences. With integrations to over 20 publishers and exchanges from Channels-as-a-Service, users can access the best inventory at any time to accelerate budget fulfillment and hit performance goals. They also gain granular insights into conversion, audience, performance and delivery data.
Audiences-as-a-Service
Many companies end up with vast amounts of raw audience data that is difficult to comprehend. With Audiences-as-a-Service from NextRoll Platform Services, companies have a unified and normalized view across identities and platforms within their existing data set, turning data into targetable segments they can ingest at scale and use in real-time. With this view, companies can better understand and serve each customer or segment. Companies can also enrich internal user profiles by leveraging the NextRoll database or package up these audience insights into premium, targetable segments for resale.
NextRoll Platform Services currently has 10 large customers that drive nearly $1 million in revenue per month, and has significant traction in the pipeline. A key contributor to the momentum is an existing joint venture with Rakuten in the Japanese market that leverages NextRoll Platform Services.
NextRoll Platform Services will release additional offerings in 2020 and beyond. Developers can access integration toolkits here.
About NextRoll
NextRoll, Inc. is a marketing and data technology company on a mission to accelerate growth for companies, big and small. Since 2007, our technology has powered a suite of data-driven marketing solutions and services. NextRoll Platform Services offer marketing-technology-as-a-service for brands, agencies, marketplaces, publishers and marketing platforms, to create more value for their business. Ambitious DTC brands use AdRoll products to make their display, social, and email advertising work together to accelerate business growth. RollWorks offers ambitious B2B companies an account-based platform to align their marketing and sales teams and confidently grow revenue. NextRoll empowers over 37,000 customers worldwide to understand, attract and engage buyers, driving growth for their businesses.
NextRoll is a privately-held company headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Company products honor the best practices for data use and privacy of leading associations including the Network Advertising Initiative (NAI) and the Digital Advertising Alliance’s (DAA) App Choices programs. Learn more about NextRoll at nextroll.com
AdRoll, NextRoll and RollWorks are trademarks NextRoll.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910005355/en/
