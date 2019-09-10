AdRoll Group ändert Namen zu NextRoll und startet Marketing-Plattform-Services

|By Business Wire
|
September 10, 2019 10:03 AM EDT
Die AdRoll Group gab heute die Umfirmierung seiner Marke in NextRoll, Inc. bekannt, ein Marketing- und Datentechnologieunternehmen. Darüber hinaus führt NextRoll externe APIs ein, um seine Infrastruktur, Technologie und Daten für eine Vielzahl neuer Unternehmen zu öffnen. NextRoll umfasst damit nun drei Geschäftsbereiche: RollWorks, eine kontenbasierte Plattform für B2B-Marketing- und Vertriebsteams;AdRoll, eine Wachstumsmarketingplattform für Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)-Marken, und NextRoll Platform Services, ein Marketing-Technologie-as-a-Service-Angebot für Marken, Agenturen, Marktplätze, Publisher und Marketing-Plattformen, um bestehende Marketingkapazitäten zu erweitern oder neue Einnahmequellen zu erschließen.
Angesichts der zunehmenden Komplexität des Online-Marketings müssen sich viele Unternehmen zwischen dem Aufbau eigener Technologie-Stacks und der Zusammenarbeit mit Anbietern geschlossener Systeme entscheiden, was zu einem Verlust an Kontrolle, Flexibilität und Kundenkenntnis führen kann. Mit NextRoll Platform Services können Unternehmen jetzt auf führende Marketingtechnologien, Daten und Kanäle zugreifen, ohne die Beziehungen zu ihren wichtigsten Zielgruppen zu beeinträchtigen. So können Marktplätze beispielsweise die Nachfrageerzeugung verbessern, indem sie ihren Kunden Zugang zu Premium-Tools und Zielgruppen von NextRoll bieten.
NextRoll Platform Services nutzen umfangreiche Datenbestände für einheitliche, personenbasierte Profile für Erst-, Zweit- und Drittdaten, darunter mehr als 500 Millionen Identitäten und 1 Milliarde Geräte. Darüber hinaus ermöglichen die maschinellen Lernfähigkeiten von NextRoll es Unternehmen, Marketingbotschaften bereitzustellen, individuell erstellte Zielgruppen zu aktivieren und zu messen, welche Maßnahmen die größte Wirkung erzielen. Kunden von NextRoll Platform Services können bei Bedarf über eine globale Infrastruktur skalieren, die 110 Länder abdeckt und bis zu fünf Petabyte gespeicherte Daten und 12 Billionen Echtzeit-Ereignisse verwaltet, die täglich verarbeitet werden.
„Wir haben einen konkurrenzlosen Marketing- und Datentechnologie-Stack entwickelt, der es Vermarktern ermöglicht, ihr Publikum besser zu verstehen und mit ihm in Kontakt zu treten, um messbare Entscheidungen zu treffen“, sagt Toby Gabriner, CEO von NextRoll. „Mit unseren neuen NextRoll Platform Services können wir diese Vorteile noch mehr Unternehmen anbieten und ihnen ermöglichen, zusätzlich zu unseren Angeboten innovativ zu sein. Wenn wir NextRoll Platform Services einführen, ist klar, dass wir über unseren alten Namen hinausgewachsen sind. Heute ist NextRoll ein Marketing- und Datentechnologienternehmen.”
Zu den heute verfügbaren Diensten gehören:
Channels-as-a-Service
Channels-as-a-Service von NextRoll Platform Services ermöglicht es Unternehmen, ihre Marketinglösungen auf neue Kanäle auszudehnen, einschließlich Display-Anzeigen, Social Media, native Anzeigen, E-Mail und Video auf allen Geräten, so dass ihre Kunden das Publikum ansprechen und wieder begeistern können. Mit der Integration von über 20 Publishern und dem Austausch über Channels-as-a-Service können Benutzer jederzeit auf das beste Inventar zugreifen, um die Budgeterfüllung zu beschleunigen und Leistungsziele zu erreichen. Sie erhalten auch detaillierte Einblicke in Konversions-, Publikums-, Leistungs- und Lieferdaten.
Audiences-as-a-Service
Viele Unternehmen erhlaten am Ende riesige Mengen an Rohdaten, die schwer zu verstehen sind. Mit Audiences-as-a-Service von NextRoll Platform Services haben Unternehmen eine einheitliche und normalisierte Sicht auf Identitäten und Plattformen innerhalb ihres bestehenden Datensatzes und verwandeln Daten in zielfähige Segmente, die sie in Echtzeit aufnehmen und nutzen können. Mit dieser Sichtweise können Unternehmen jeden Kunden oder jedes Segment besser verstehen und bedienen. Unternehmen können auch interne Benutzerprofile durch die Nutzung der NextRoll-Datenbank anreichern oder diese Erkenntnisse in hochwertige, zielgerichtete Segmente für den Wiederverkauf bündeln.
NextRoll Platform Services hat derzeit 10 große Kunden, die einen Umsatz von fast 1 Million US-Dollar pro Monat erzielen und eine signifikante Traktion in der Pipeline haben. Ein wichtiger Faktor für die Dynamik ist ein bestehendes Joint Venture mit Rakuten auf dem japanischen Markt, das NextRoll Platform Services nutzt.
NextRoll Platform Services wird im Jahr 2020 und darüber hinaus zusätzliche Angebote veröffentlichen. Entwickler können hier auf Integrations-Toolkits zugreifen.
Über NextRoll
NextRoll, Inc. ist ein Marketing- und Datentechnologieunternehmen mit dem Ziel, das Wachstum von großen und kleinen Unternehmen zu beschleunigen. Seit 2007 unterstützt unsere Technologie eine Reihe von datengesteuerten Marketinglösungen und -dienstleistungen. NextRoll Platform Services bietet Marketing-Technologie-as-a-Service für Marken, Agenturen, Marktplätze, Publisher und Marketingplattformen, um mehr Wert für ihr Geschäft zu schaffen. Ambitionierte DTC-Marken nutzen AdRoll-Produkte, damit ihre Display-, Social- und E-Mail-Werbung zusammenwirken und das Geschäftswachstum beschleunigen. RollWorks bietet ambitionierten B2B-Unternehmen eine kontenbasierte Plattform, um ihre Marketing- und Vertriebsteams aufeinander abzustimmen und den Umsatz mit Zuversicht steigern zu können. NextRoll ermöglicht es über 37.000 Kunden weltweit, Käufer zu verstehen, anzulocken und zu binden und so das Wachstum ihres Unternehmens voranzutreiben.
NextRoll ist ein privat geführtes Unternehmen mit Sitz in San Francisco, Kalifornien. Unternehmensprodukte würdigen die besten Praktiken für die Datennutzung und den Datenschutz führender Verbände, einschließlich der App Choices Programme der Network Advertising Initiative (NAI) und der Digital Advertising Alliance (DAA). Erfahren Sie mehr über NextRoll unter nextroll.com
AdRoll, NextRoll und RollWorks sind Marken von NextRoll.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910005407/de/
