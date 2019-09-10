International SOS Enhances Security Intelligence With Geospark Analytics AI

|By Business Wire
|
|September 10, 2019 10:05 AM EDT
Driving innovation in security intelligence and risk management, International SOS, the world’s leading medical and security risk services company, is now working with disruptive technology experts, Geospark Analytics. The organisations will work closely together in a strategic partnership to utilise Geospark Analytics artificial intelligence capabilities for monitoring and forecasting emerging events and trends, together with International SOS’ best in class global intelligence capability and on-the-ground experts.
Geospark Analytics industry leading Hyperion Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform will become an integral part of International SOS analytics, exclusive in the travel risk industry. It will be an important complement to unique source information and expert analysis, informing bespoke advice on employee risk levels and mitigation recommendations for both managers and direct to companies’ global workforces.
David Johnson, CEO of Security Services at International SOS, commented, "Threat and risks can arise anywhere, at any time, and change rapidly. Whether it’s an inconvenience or a potential threat to employee life, timely, clear and precise risk and threat assessment is a critical aspect to protecting people and business continuity. Working with Geospark Analytics will augment our established insight streams into the, sometimes, unexpected and ‘unpredictable’ risks around the world, helping organisations identify, prioritise and manage their personnel risk and focus their efforts as needed. Our security experts are already leveraging Hyperion to more rapidly support their decision making by identifying and forecasting locally emerging events on a global scale.”
The Geospark Analytics cloud compute architecture, calculates millions of permutations of activity and stability relevant to the security environment, across country, region, and city levels, every day. It collates critical world events by continually integrating, learning, and analysing data points from news, social media, photos, travel warnings, health warnings and weather and will further enhance International SOS’ robust client insights and advisory capabilities, and decision-making power for clients.
"As a pure play AI-driven platform that is vertically integrated into the security and threat space we are excited to bring the power of Hyperion to International SOS and their Security Intelligence and Operations Centers across the globe," said Omar Balkissoon, Founder and CEO of Geospark Analytics. "The combination of International SOS’ medical and security risk expertise and Hyperion’s industry leading AI-forecasting is a natural partnership showing applied AI at work pushing International SOS’s mission forward. We are proud to be part of their team ensuring safety and security in more than 90 countries."
About the International SOS Group of Companies:
The International SOS Group of Companies is in the business of saving lives, protecting your global workforce from health and security threats. Wherever you are, we deliver customized health, security risk management and wellbeing solutions to fuel your growth and productivity. In the event of extreme weather, an epidemic or a security incident, we provide an immediate response providing peace of mind. Our innovative technology and medical expertise focus on prevention, offering real-time, actionable insights, and on-the-ground quality delivery. We help you meet compliance reporting needs for good governance. By partnering with us, organizations can fulfill their Duty of Care responsibilities, while empowering business resilience, continuity, and sustainability.
Founded in 1985, the International SOS Group is trusted by 11,000 organizations, including over half of the Fortune Global 500, multinational corporate clients and midsize enterprises, governments, educational institutions and NGOs. 11,000 multicultural medical, security, and logistics experts stand with you to provide support and assistance from over 1,000 locations in 90 countries, 24/7, 365 days.
To protect your workforce, visit www.internationalsos.com.
About Geospark Analytics:
Geospark Analytics, www.geospark.io, was founded in July 2017 to inventory the world’s critical events and apply our machine learning models to aid the risk-based decision making of our clients. By identifying and forecasting emerging events on a global scale at machine speed, Hyperion mitigates risk, recognizes threats, and leverages opportunities. Hyperion enables humans to understand inhuman amounts of information. Insight needed to make informed decisions comes from the combination of sourced data from space, social media, news reporting and IoT with machine learning, artificial intelligence, and natural language generation. Geospark Analytics has received funding from Zero Gravity Capital and is currently backed by General Catalyst. The company is based in Herndon, Virginia.
