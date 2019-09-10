Enhancements to Schwab’s Institutional Intelligent Portfolios® Provide Greater Efficiency, Allow More Customization

|By Business Wire
|
September 10, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
Schwab Advisor Services today announced enhancements to Institutional Intelligent Portfolios®, including an account conversion feature allowing independent investment advisors easier ways to transfer investor clients’ existing Charles Schwab brokerage accounts to advisor-branded automated investment accounts. The entirely paperless process makes it simpler than ever for advisors to incorporate automated investing into their practices while freeing more time to spend with clients and efficiently grow their businesses.
Since the 2015 launch of Institutional Intelligent Portfolios, the automated investment platform for independent registered investment advisors (RIAs), Schwab has continually invested in enhancing the platform based on advisor feedback. More than 1,100 firms have signed on to use the solution, providing advisors and their clients a highly customizable experience. In addition to account conversion capabilities, recent enhancements to the platform include:
- Increased number of available funds: now 2,700 mutual funds and 1,400 ETFs, which can be used to build client portfolios
- Unlimited portfolio-modeling capabilities, including infinite model creation and custom drift settings
- The ability to handle inherited IRA accounts
- Option for advisors to initiate the digital account open process on clients’ behalf, enabling firms to provide an even higher level of client service
“Automated investment management helps advisors scale their businesses while complementing the invaluable wealth management services they already provide to investors,” said Lauren Wilkinson, vice president, Digital Advisor Solutions, Charles Schwab. “The continued growth we’re seeing in firms using automated investing to serve clients underscores the importance advisors place on using technology to operate their firms more efficiently in order to deliver an outstanding client experience.”
The Institutional Intelligent Portfolios enhancements are the latest example of Schwab’s ongoing strategy to deliver cost-effective portfolio management and integration solutions that help advisors save time, increase security, reduce costs and errors, and scale their businesses. Whether advisors are looking to automate accounts at Schwab through Institutional Intelligent Portfolios™, manage portfolios with Schwab’s free and proprietary Portfolio Connect™ offer for small and growing firms, or tap into a range of secure and high-quality integrations across categories and providers, Schwab is committed to providing advisors with technology that fits their individual business needs.
About Charles Schwab
At Charles Schwab we believe in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. We have a history of challenging the status quo in our industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing our clients’ goals with passion and integrity. More information is available at www.aboutschwab.com. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.
Disclosures
Through its operating subsidiaries, The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) provides a full range of securities brokerage, banking, money management and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiary, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC,www.sipc.org), and affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; compliance and trade monitoring solutions; referrals to independent fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at www.schwab.com and www.aboutschwab.com.
Brokerage Products: Not FDIC Insured • No Bank Guarantee • May Lose Value
Institutional Intelligent Portfolios® (“IIP”) is a technology and service platform made available by Schwab Performance Technologies (“SPT”) to independent investment advisors (“Advisors”) who maintain a business relationship with Schwab Advisor Services®™, a division of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (“Schwab”). Schwab, a registered broker-dealer and member SIPC, provides custody, trading and support services. Brokerage products, including the Schwab One® brokerage account, are offered by Schwab. SPT and Schwab are separate companies affiliated as subsidiaries of The Charles Schwab Corporation, but their products and services are independent from each other.
Schwab Advisor Services™ serves independent investment advisors and includes the custody, trading, and support of Schwab.
Independent investment advisors are not owned by, affiliated with, or supervised by Schwab. For informational purposes only.
©2019 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (“Schwab”) All rights reserved. Member SIPC.
(0919-9D58)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910005281/en/
