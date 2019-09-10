Apple Introduces New Version of the Most Popular iPad Starting at $329

|By Business Wire
|
September 10, 2019 01:29 PM EDT
Apple® today introduced the new seventh-generation iPad®, bringing more screen area and support for the full-sized Smart Keyboard™1 to its most popular and most affordable iPad. Starting at just $329, the upgraded iPad features a stunning 10.2-inch Retina® display and the latest innovations including Apple Pencil®2 support, the fast A10 Fusion chip, advanced cameras and sensors, unmatched portability and connectivity, ease of use and great all-day battery life.3 The new iPad is available to order starting today and in stores starting Monday, September 30.
The new seventh-generation iPad packs even more value into the most popular, most affordable iPad model. (Photo: Business Wire)
“The new iPad packs even more value into our most popular and affordable iPad model featuring a bigger 10.2-inch Retina display, support for Apple Pencil and for the first time, the full-size Smart Keyboard,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s vice president of Product Marketing. “The new iPad was built to run iPadOS, which introduces powerful new ways to multitask, manage and mark up documents, use Apple Pencil and view more information at a glance on a redesigned Home screen. This new iPad with iPadOS takes everything people love about our most popular iPad and makes it even better for creating, learning, working and playing.”
Bigger Display in a Powerful and Portable Design
The new 10.2-inch Retina display iPad has nearly 3.5 million pixels and a wide viewing angle making it a vivid canvas for creative expression and perfect for immersive augmented reality (AR) experiences that take advantage of its enhanced cameras and advanced sensors. Featuring the powerful A10 Fusion chip, the new seventh-generation iPad brings up to two times faster performance over the top-selling Windows PC4 for powerful multitasking and smooth gameplay in Apple Arcade℠.
Designed to be ultra-portable and durable, iPad weighs about one pound and for the first time features an enclosure made from 100 percent recycled aluminum with the same strength, durability and beautiful finish as the aluminum in all Apple products.5 Staying connected is easy on iPad with ultra-fast wireless performance and support for Gigabit-class LTE connectivity — delivering three times faster6 cellular data connections.7 With Touch ID®, unlocking iPad is simple and secure using just a finger, to keep important information safe.
A New iPad Experience with iPadOS
iPadOS™ brings powerful new capabilities and intuitive features designed for the unique experience of iPad. A redesigned Home screen shows more apps on each page and the Today View can now be added, allowing quick access to widgets for at-a-glance information including news headlines, weather and calendar events. Working with multiple files and documents from the same app is now easier on iPad with updates to Split View, as well as switching between multiple apps using Slide Over.
The must-have Apple Pencil opens up new ways to be creative and more productive and is even more integrated into the iPad experience. Customers can now mark up and send entire webpages or documents by simply swiping Apple Pencil from the bottom corner of the screen, and a redesigned tool palette gives easier access to useful tools, colors and shapes.
Managing documents in the Files app with iPadOS gets even more powerful with support for external USB drives and file servers. Safari® brings desktop-class browsing to iPad so users always get the website best optimized for iPad, as well as support for popular web apps like Squarespace and Google Docs. For additional information on iPadOS features, including Dark Mode, custom fonts and working with Photos, visit apple.com/ipados/.
The Most Complete iPad Family Ever
The newest, most affordable iPad joins iPad mini®, iPad Air® and the most advanced iPad Pro® models, offering the best, most versatile iPad lineup ever. The complete lineup includes Apple Pencil support, best-in-class performance, advanced displays and all-day battery life for an experience unmatched by any other tablet. Whether customers prioritize portability, screen size, power or price, there’s an iPad for everyone. Learn more about the iPad family at apple.com/ipad/compare.
Pricing and Availability
- The new seventh-generation iPad comes in silver, space gray and gold finishes in 32GB and 128GB configurations. iPad starts at $329 (US) for the Wi-Fi model and $459 (US) for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model from apple.com, in the Apple Store® app and Apple Stores, and is also available through Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers (prices may vary).
- The new iPad is available to order starting today from apple.com and in the Apple Store app in the US and more than 25 other countries and regions. iPad will be available in stores in those countries and more beginning September 30.
- iPadOS ships for free with the new seventh-generation iPad and will be available as a free software update on September 30 for iPad Air 2 and later, all iPad Pro models, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 4 and later.
- Apple Pencil (1st generation) is available for purchase separately for $99 (US).
- The Smart Keyboard is a full-size keyboard that connects to the 10.2-inch iPad with the Smart Connector®. It is available for purchase separately for $159 (US) with layouts for over 30 languages, including simplified Chinese, French, German, Japanese and Spanish.
- Schools can purchase iPad starting at $299 (US) and Apple Pencil for $89 (US).
- Polyurethane Smart Covers are available for $39 (US) for iPad in charcoal gray, white, pink sand and a new Alaskan blue.
- Customers in the US can trade in their eligible device for an Apple Store Gift Card or a refund on their purchase. If their device isn’t eligible for credit, Apple will recycle it for free.8
- When customers buy online from Apple they can make their new iPad their own with free engraving.
- Customers get 3 percent Daily Cash™ when they buy iPad from Apple with Apple Card™.
- Customers can extend their limited warranty with AppleCare+ and get 24/7 priority access to technical support.
- Every customer who buys iPad from Apple can enjoy free Personal Setup in-store or online, and receive guidance on how to customize their iPad, set up email, find new apps from the App Store® and more.
- Apple Arcade on the App Store will be available with iOS 13 as a subscription for $4.99 per month and is launching with a one-month free trial.9 Users get unlimited access to the entire catalog of over 100 new, exclusive games, all playable across iPhone®, iPad, iPod touch®, Mac® and Apple TV®.
- Apple TV+ will be available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac and other platforms, including online (https://tv.apple.com), for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. Starting today, customers who purchase any iPad can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free.10
- Apple Arcade on the App Store and Apple TV+ on the Apple TV app join Apple’s breakthrough services that include Apple Music®, Apple News+, Apple Pay® and iCloud®.
- Anyone who wants to learn more or go further with iPad or iPadOS can sign up for free Today at Apple® sessions at apple.com/today.
1 Smart Keyboard sold separately.
2 The first-generation Apple Pencil sold separately.
3 Battery life depends on device settings, usage and other factors. Actual results may vary.
4 When compared to the top-selling Windows PC laptop in the US for the first half of 2019.
5 Recycled material claim applies to the enclosure and is based on auditing done by UL LLC.
6 When compared to the previous 9.7-inch iPad.
7 Network speeds are dependent on carrier networks.
8 Trade-in values vary based on the condition, year and configuration of your trade-in device, and may also vary between online and in-store trade-in. You must be at least 18 years old. Offer may not be available in all countries. In-store trade-in requires presentation of a valid, government-issued photo ID (local law may require saving this information). Additional terms from Apple or Apple’s trade-in partners may apply.
9 $4.99 per month after free trial. No commitment. Plan automatically renews after trial until cancelled.
10 $4.99 per month after free trial. One subscription per Family Sharing group. Offer good for three months after eligible device activation, starting November 1, 2019. Plan automatically renews until cancelled. Restrictions and other terms apply.
Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV. Apple’s four software platforms — iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay and iCloud. Apple’s more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.
© 2019 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPad, Smart Keyboard, Retina, Apple Pencil, Apple Arcade, Touch ID, iPadOS, Safari, iPad mini, iPad Air, iPad Pro, Apple Store, Smart Connector, Smart Cover, Daily Cash, Apple Card, App Store, iPhone, iPod touch, Mac, Apple TV, Apple Music, Apple Pay, iCloud and Today at Apple are trademarks of Apple Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.
