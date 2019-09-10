Apple Introduces Dual Camera iPhone 11

Apple® today announced iPhone® 11, delivering innovations that make the world’s most popular smartphone even more powerful, improving the features people use the most throughout their day.1 iPhone 11 introduces a powerful dual-camera system, offering an intuitive camera experience with the highest quality video in a smartphone and Night mode for photos. iPhone 11 is powered by the A13 Bionic chip to perform the most demanding tasks, while getting through an entire day on a single charge, and is designed to withstand the elements with improved water resistance.

iPhone 11 advances the most popular smartphone in the world with meaningful innovations that touch areas customers see and use every day.

iPhone 11 comes in six new gorgeous colors, and will be available for pre-order beginning Friday, September 13 and in stores beginning Friday, September 20, starting at just $699 (US).

“iPhone 11 is the next generation of iPhone, packed with great new capabilities in an incredible design, including new Ultra Wide and Wide cameras for gorgeous videos and photos, the power and ease of use of iOS 13, and A13 Bionic – the fastest chip ever in a smartphone that quickly handles the tasks that matter most to people every day,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “With the tight integration between hardware, software and services, the advancements in iPhone 11 bring an unparalleled user experience at an affordable price to even more customers. We think people will love it.”

Precision Design and Display

With a back design that is precision milled and sculpted from a single piece of glass, iPhone 11 features the toughest glass ever in a smartphone. It is rated IP68 for water resistance up to 2 meters for up to 30 minutes, and is protected against accidental spills from common liquids such as coffee and soda.2 iPhone 11 comes in six new stunning colors including purple, green, yellow, black, white and PRODUCT(RED).

The beautiful 6.1-inch all-screen Liquid Retina® display features wide color support and True Tone® for a more natural viewing experience.3 Customers can interact with their favorite apps in a quick, seamless way with Haptic Touch deeply integrated across iOS 13 to provide app shortcuts for everyday tasks right from the Home screen, including taking a selfie in Camera, checking an appointment in Calendar or previewing email within Mail with just a simple press.

A13 Bionic — Fastest Chip in a Smartphone

A13 Bionic, the fastest chip ever in a smartphone, provides unparalleled performance for every task iPhone 11 handles and features up to 20 percent faster CPU and GPU than A12. A13 Bionic is built for machine learning, with a faster Neural Engine for real-time photo and video analysis, and new Machine Learning Accelerators that allow the CPU to deliver more than 1 trillion operations per second.

Together, A13 Bionic and iOS 13 make up the best machine learning platform in a smartphone. Built for efficiency, the A13 Bionic also enables great all-day battery life.

All-New Dual-Camera System

iPhone 11 introduces a dual-camera system with all-new Ultra Wide and Wide cameras that are deeply integrated into iOS 13, offering the highest quality video in a smartphone and major advancements in photography for the ultimate camera experience.

iPhone 11 shoots beautifully sharp video, with both the Ultra Wide and Wide cameras supporting 4K video with extended dynamic range for more highlight detail and cinematic video stabilization. With a wider field of view and large focal plane, users can shoot detailed action videos with the Ultra Wide camera.

The dual-camera system lets users easily zoom between each camera while Audio Zoom matches the audio to the video framing for more dynamic sound. With iOS 13, powerful video editing tools are accessible to everyone with the ability to rotate, crop, increase exposure and apply filters to videos instantly all within the new, easy-to-use Camera interface.

With iPhone 11, the all-new Ultra Wide camera fundamentally changes the photography experience by capturing four times more scene, and is great for taking landscape or architecture photos, tight shots and more. A new Wide sensor with 100 percent Focus Pixels enables Night mode, delivering huge improvements to photos captured in indoor and outdoor low-light environments, resulting in brighter images with natural colors and reduced noise. Both cameras work together to enable Portrait mode photos for people, pets, objects and more.

Next-generation Smart HDR uses advanced machine learning to capture more natural-looking images with beautiful highlight and shadow detail on the subject and in the background. Deep Fusion, coming later this fall, is a new image processing system enabled by the Neural Engine of A13 Bionic. Deep Fusion uses advanced machine learning to do pixel-by-pixel processing of photos, optimizing for texture, details and noise in every part of the photo.

Apple’s tight integration between hardware and software delivers a redesigned camera interface, providing a more immersive experience that works with the dual-camera system and all-screen display to let users see and capture the area outside of the frame. For the first time, users can easily record video without switching out of Photo mode with QuickTake™ by simply holding the shutter button to start recording.

The updated TrueDepth® camera introduces a new 12MP camera with a wider field of view to capture more in selfies, and next-generation Smart HDR enables more natural-looking photos. Expressive selfie videos take on a whole new look on the TrueDepth camera, now recording 4K video at up to 60 fps and 120 fps slo-mo.

Additional Features

The new Apple-designed U1 chip uses Ultra Wideband technology, the first ever in a smartphone, for spatial awareness. With iOS 13.1 coming on September 30, AirDrop® gets even better with directionally aware suggestions.

Face ID®, the most secure facial authentication in a smartphone, gets up to 30 percent faster and easier to use with improved performance at varying distances and support for more angles.

Spatial audio provides an immersive surround sound experience and Dolby Atmos delivers powerful, moving audio to iPhone 11.

Gigabit-class LTE and Wi-Fi 6 allow for even faster download speeds4 and Dual SIM with eSIM.5

Featuring iOS 13

iOS 13 on iPhone 11 delivers a seamless experience with software and hardware integration unlike any other smartphone. iOS 13 introduces a dramatic new look with Dark Mode, a more private way to sign in to apps and websites with Sign In with Apple, and an all-new Maps experience.6

With advanced Camera and Photos features, photo editing is more comprehensive and intuitive with powerful new tools that now extend to video editing. Portrait Lighting adjustments can be made right in the Camera app to adjust the intensity of light on a subject, and a new High-Key Mono effect creates a beautiful, monochromatic look for Portrait mode photos.

Pricing and Availability

iPhone 11 will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models in purple, green, yellow, black, white and PRODUCT(RED) starting at $699 (US). Customers can also get iPhone 11 for $16.62 a month 7 or $399 with trade-in 8 from apple.com, in the Apple Store® app and Apple Stores. iPhone 11 is also available through Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers (prices may vary).

or $399 with trade-in from apple.com, in the Apple Store® app and Apple Stores. iPhone 11 is also available through Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers (prices may vary). Customers in the US, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands and more than 30 other countries and regions will be able to pre-order iPhone 11 beginning at 5 a.m. PDT on Friday, September 13 with availability beginning Friday, September 20.

Through Apple’s iPhone Upgrade Program, customers in the US can get iPhone 11 with the protection of AppleCare+, choose their carrier (no multiyear service contract required) and have the opportunity to upgrade to a new iPhone every year. The iPhone Upgrade Program is available for iPhone 11 at apple.com and Apple Stores in the US with monthly payments starting at $35.33.

Customers who would like to pay monthly for their iPhone — including those trading in their current device or joining or upgrading through the iPhone Upgrade Program — can use the Apple Store app on their iPhone to get pre-approved until 9 p.m. PDT on Thursday, September 12, before iPhone 11 pre-order begins.

iOS 13 will be available on September 19 as a free software update for iPhone 6s and later. Additional software features will be available on September 30 with iOS 13.1. 9

Apple Arcade℠ on the App Store® will be available with iOS 13 as a subscription for $4.99 per month and is launching with a one-month free trial. 10 Users get unlimited access to the entire catalog of over 100 new, exclusive games, all playable across iPhone, iPad®, iPod touch®, Mac® and Apple TV®.

Users get unlimited access to the entire catalog of over 100 new, exclusive games, all playable across iPhone, iPad®, iPod touch®, Mac® and Apple TV®. Apple TV+ will be available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac and other platforms, including online (https://tv.apple.com), for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. Starting today, customers who purchase any iPhone can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. 11

Apple Arcade on the App Store and Apple TV+ on the Apple TV app join Apple’s breakthrough services that include Apple Music®, Apple News+, Apple Pay® and iCloud®.

Every customer who buys iPhone 11 from Apple will be offered free Personal Setup in-store or online to help them customize their iPhone by helping transfer data, wiping data from an old device, setting up email, highlighting new apps from the App Store and more.

Customers get 3 percent Daily Cash™ when they buy iPhone 11 from Apple with Apple Card™.

Customers can extend their limited warranty with AppleCare+ and AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss, and get 24/7 priority access to technical support

Customers interested in learning more about iPhone 11 can join one of Apple’s new Today at Apple® sessions, Quick Tips. Quick Tips are 15-minute drop-in sessions focused on some of the most popular features of iPhone, like photography. The new Quick Tip sessions begin Friday, September 20.

1 iPhone XR is the most popular smartphone in the world, according to Strategy Analytics.

2 iPhone 11 is splash-, water- and dust-resistant, and was tested under controlled laboratory conditions with a rating of IP68 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 2 meters up to 30 minutes). Splash, water and dust resistance are not permanent conditions, and resistance might decrease as a result of normal wear. Do not attempt to charge a wet iPhone; refer to the user guide for cleaning and drying instructions. Liquid damage not covered under warranty.

3 The iPhone 11 display has rounded corners that follow a beautiful curved design, and these corners are within a standard rectangle. When measured as a standard rectangular shape, the screen is 6.06 inches diagonally. Actual viewable area is less.

4 Speeds vary based on site conditions and carrier. For details on LTE support, contact your carrier and see apple.com/iphone/LTE.

5 Use of Dual SIM requires two wireless service plans (which may include restrictions on roaming). Certain restrictions apply to use.

6 The new map is available now in select cities and states, and will roll out across the US by the end of 2019 and to more countries in 2020.

7 Monthly pricing is available to qualified customers and requires a 0 percent APR, 24-month installment loan with Citizens One, and iPhone activation with AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile or Verizon. Last installment payment may be less depending on remaining balance. Full terms apply.

8 Trade-in values vary. iPhone 11 promotional pricing is after trade-in of iPhone 8 Plus in good condition. Additional trade-in values require purchase of a new iPhone, subject to availability and limits. Sales tax may be assessed on full value of new iPhone. You must be 18 years old. Offer may not be available in all countries. In-store trade-in requires presentation of a valid, government-issued photo ID (local law may require saving this information). Additional terms from Apple or Apple’s trade-in partners may apply.

9 For more information, visit apple.com/ios/ios-13. Some features may not be available in all regions or all languages.

10 $4.99 per month after free trial. No commitment. Plan automatically renews after trial until cancelled.

11 $4.99 per month after free trial. One subscription per Family Sharing group. Offer good for three months after eligible device activation, starting November 1, 2019. Plan automatically renews until cancelled. Restrictions and other terms apply.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV. Apple’s four software platforms — iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay and iCloud. Apple’s more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

