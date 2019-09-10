Blackfoot entscheidet sich bei der Modernisierung der Infrastruktur für ExaGrid als Anbieter von Speicherlösungen für die Datensicherung

|By Business Wire
ExaGrid®, ein führender Anbieter von intelligenten hyperkonvergenten Speicherlösungen für die Datensicherung, meldete heute, dass das Unternehmen Blackfoot Communications festplattenbasierte Datensicherungssysteme von ExaGrid einsetzt, um die Leistungsfähigkeit bei der Datensicherung zu steigern und gleichzeitig die Verwaltung seiner Backup-Umgebung zu vereinfachen. Darüber hinaus kann Blackfoot seine Investitionen in vorhandene Anwendungen und Prozesse weiterhin nutzen, da ExaGrid eine Vielzahl von Backup-Anwendungen und -Tools unterstützt.
As Blackfoot Communications Modernizes its Infrastructure, the Search for Backup Storage Ends with ExaGrid https://www.blackfoot.com/
Blackfoot Communications mit Hauptsitz in Missoula (Montana/USA) ist der bevorzugte Partner für Telefonie-, Datenverarbeitungs-, Cloud- und IT-Services für Unternehmen in der gesamten Region Pazifik/Nordwesten der USA. Darüber hinaus bietet Blackfoot Telefon- und Breitband-Internetdienste für Privatkunden im westlichen Montana und im östlichen Idaho an.
Die IT-Mitarbeiter von Blackfoot hatten im Laufe der Jahre unterschiedliche Backup-Lösungen eingesetzt, um mit neuen Technologien Schritt zu halten, darunter Tape Libraries, festplattengebundener Speicherlösungen und Deduplizierungsgeräte. Nachdem die Infrastruktur im Unternehmen virtualisiert wurde, erfolgte der Umstieg auf die Backup-Anwendung Veeam® Backup & Replication™. „Unsere vorherige Lösung unterstützte die synthetischen Voll-Backups und Sofortwiederherstellungen von Veeam nicht. Deshalb beschloss ich, mich nach besseren Optionen umzusehen. Nach einigen Recherchen erfuhr ich von ExaGrid und wandte mich an meinen Händler. Vor etwa einem Jahr haben wir dann ExaGrid installiert. Das neue System hat mein Leben grundlegend verändert“, so Mike Hanson, Senior Systems Administrator von Blackfoot.
Da bei Blackfoot nun Veeam mit ExaGrid eingesetzt wird, nutzen die IT-Mitarbeiter mehr Veeams Funktionen, z. B. wöchentliche synthetische Voll-Backups, SureBackup™ Verifikationen und Instant VM Recovery® sowie den in das System von ExaGrid integrierten Veeam Accelerated Data Mover. „Wenn ich morgens im Büro ankomme, lese ich meine E-Mails und melde mich an der Veeam-Konsole an. Es dauert nur zwei Minuten, meine Datensicherungen zu überprüfen. Dann kann ich meine sonstigen Arbeiten erledigen. Das neue System hat unsere Geschäftstätigkeit wirklich sehr verändert“, so Hanson.
Die einzigartige Integration von ExaGrid mit Veeam sorgt für eine Steigerung der Leistungsfähigkeit bei der Datensicherung. „Die Auswirkungen der Voll-Backups konnten so von 30 auf 3,5 Stunden reduziert werden. ExaGrid ist in der Lage, synthetische Voll-Backups mit dem Accelerated Data Mover von Veeam innerhalb der Appliance zu erstellen, was nur minimale Auswirkungen auf unsere Produktionsinfrastruktur hat. Der synthetische Voll-Backup selbst dauert etwa neun Stunden, doch nach der inkrementellen Datensicherung, die nur dreieinhalb Stunden dauert, sind unsere Systeme wieder für andere Aufgaben frei. Das System hat somit einen großen Einfluss auf unsere Umgebung“, so Hanson weiter. Wie er festgestellt hat, erfolgt die Datensicherung bei Blackfoot dank ExaGrid ganz mühelos. „Was mir an ExaGrid am besten gefällt, ist die Einfachheit des ganzen Systems. Es lässt sich gut in meine Backup-Lösung integrieren, und das System läuft vollautomatisch. So kann ich wieder freie Wochenenden genießen.“
Durch die einzigartige Landing Zone und den in die Appliance integrierten Veeam Data Mover von ExaGrid werden Backups Veeam-to-Veeam statt Veeam-to-CIFS erstellt, was in einer Steigerung der Backup-Leistung um 30 Prozent resultiert. ExaGrid ist das einzige Produkt auf dem Markt, das eine solche Leistungssteigerung bietet. Da der Veeam Data Mover in ExaGrid integriert ist, können synthetische Voll-Backups von Veeam mit einer Geschwindigkeit erstellt werden, die sechsmal höher ist als bei jeder anderen Lösung. ExaGrid speichert die neuesten Veeam-Backups nicht dedupliziert in der Landing Zone. Der Veeam Data Mover läuft auf jeder ExaGrid Appliance und verfügt in jeder Appliance in einer Scale-Out-Architektur über Prozessoren. Diese Kombination aus Landing Zone, Veeam Data Mover und Scale-Out-Computing bietet im Vergleich zu allen anderen Lösungen und Konfigurationen auf dem Markt die schnellsten synthetischen Veeam Voll-Backups.
Lesen Sie den ungekürzten Erfahrungsbericht von Blackfoot Communications, um weitere Informationen über die Erfahrungen des Unternehmens mit ExaGrid zu erhalten.
Mittlerweile hat ExaGrid mehr als 360 Erfahrungsberichte von Kunden und Unternehmensberichte und damit mehr als alle anderen Marktanbieter zusammen veröffentlicht. Diese Berichte zeigen, wie sehr die Kunden mit dem speziellen Architekturkonzept, den differenzierten Produkten und dem konkurrenzlosen Kundenservice von ExaGrid zufrieden sind.
Über ExaGrid
ExaGrid bietet intelligente, hyperkonvergente Speicherlösungen für Backups mit Datendeduplizierung, eine einzigartige Landing Zone und Scale-out-Architektur. Die Landing Zone von ExaGrid ermöglicht die schnellsten Sicherungen, Wiederherstellungen und sofortige VM-Wiederherstellungen. Die Scale-out-Architektur umfasst vollumfängliche Appliances in einem Scale-out-System und sorgt für ein Backup-Fenster von vorgegebener Länge bei zunehmendem Datenvolumen, sodass keine umfangreichen Aufrüstungen erforderlich sind. Besuchen Sie uns auf exagrid.com oder verbinden Sie sich mit uns auf LinkedIn. Sehen Sie selbst, was ExaGrid-Kunden über ihre eigenen Erfahrungen mit ExaGrid zu sagen haben, und warum sie nun beträchtlich weniger Zeit für Backups aufwenden.
ExaGrid ist eine eingetragene Marke von ExaGrid Systems, Inc. Alle anderen genannten Marken sind das Eigentum der jeweiligen Inhaber.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
