Blackfoot moderniza su infraestructura y finaliza la búsqueda de almacenamiento de copia de seguridad con ExaGrid

September 10, 2019
ExaGrid®, proveedor líder de almacenamiento de hiperconvergencia inteligente para almacenamiento de copia de seguridad, anunció hoy que Blackfoot Communications usa los sistemas de copia de seguridad basados en el disco de ExaGrid para aumentar el rendimiento de copia de seguridad mientras simplifica la gestión de su entorno de copia de seguridad. Además, Blackfoot pudo mantener la inversión en sus aplicaciones y procesos existentes debido a que ExaGrid soporta una amplia variedad de aplicaciones y herramientas de copia de seguridad.
Este comunicado de prensa trata sobre multimedia. Ver la noticia completa aquí: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910006136/es/
As Blackfoot Communications Modernizes its Infrastructure, the Search for Backup Storage Ends with ExaGrid https://www.blackfoot.com/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Con sede central en Missoula, Montana, Blackfoot Communications es el socio predilecto para los servicios de voz, datos, nube y TI de empresas en toda la región del Noroeste del Pacífico. Además, Blackfoot presta servicios residenciales de Internet de banda ancha y telefonía en el oeste de Montana y el este de Idaho.
El personal de TI de Blackfoot ha usado varias soluciones de copia de seguridad y mantuvo el ritmo de los cambios en la tecnología, que incluyen videotecas, almacenamiento en discos y dispositivos de deduplicación. Una vez que la empresa virtualizó su infraestructura, cambió su aplicación de copia de seguridad a Veeam® Backup & Replication™. “Nuestra solución anterior no soportaba operaciones sintéticas completas o instantáneas, por lo que decidimos buscar mejores opciones. Después de investigar un poco, encontré a ExaGrid y me comuniqué con mi revendedor para programar algunas llamadas. Instalamos ExaGrid hace casi un año y cambió mi vida”, señaló Mike Hanson, Administrador de Sistemas Sénior en Blackfoot.
Ahora que Blackfoot usa Veeam con ExaGrid, el equipo de TI usa más funciones de Veeam, como las operaciones sintéticas completas semanales, las verificaciones SureBackup™ e Instant VM Recovery®, como también el servicio Veeam Accelerated Data Mover incorporado en el sistema de ExaGrid. “Cuando llegué al trabajo por la mañana, abrí mi correo electrónico e inicié sesión en la consola de Veeam. Me llevó dos minutos verificar las copias de seguridad y después continué con mis actividades diarias. Esta solución realmente cambió la forma en que trabajamos”, afirmó Hanson.
La excepcional integración de ExaGrid con Veeam mejoró el rendimiento de copia de seguridad. “El impacto de las copias de seguridad completas en nuestros sistemas se ha reducido de 30 horas a 3.5 horas. ExaGrid puede crear copias de seguridad sintéticas completas usando el servicio Veeam Accelerated Data Mover dentro del dispositivo, lo que genera un impacto mínimo en la infraestructura de nuestra producción. La operación sintética completa llevaba aproximadamente nueve horas, pero después de esta mejora, que lleva tres horas y media, nuestros sistemas pueden realizar otras tareas, por lo que ha tenido un gran impacto en nuestro entorno”, señaló Hanson. Hanson descubrió que el uso de ExaGrid ha logrado que sea más sencillo realizar las operaciones de copia de seguridad de Blackfoot. “Lo que más nos gusta de usar ExaGrid es la simplicidad de todo. Se integra bien con mi solución de copia de seguridad y el sistema se ejecuta solo. Logró que pueda volver a disfrutar los fines de semana”.
Gracias a la excepcional zona de llegada de ExaGrid y el servicio Veeam Data Mover integrado dentro del dispositivo, las copias de seguridad se realizan entre Veeam y Veeam en lugar de Veeam y CIFS, lo que proporciona un aumento del 30 % en el rendimiento de copia de seguridad. ExaGrid es el único producto en el mercado que ofrece esta mejora en el rendimiento. Debido a que ExaGrid ha integrado el servicio Veeam Data Mover, las operaciones sintéticas completas de Veeam pueden crearse seis veces más rápido que cualquier otra solución. ExaGrid almacena las copias de seguridad más recientes de Veeam mediante deduplicación en su zona de llegada, ejecuta Veeam Data Mover en cada dispositivo de ExaGrid y cuenta con un procesador en cada dispositivo en una arquitectura de escalamiento. Esta combinación de zona de llegada, Veeam Data Mover y sistema de escalamiento ofrece las copias de seguridad sintéticas completas más rápidas en comparación con cualquier otra solución o configuración del mercado.
Lea toda la historia de éxito de Blackfoot Communications para obtener más información sobre la experiencia de la empresa con el uso de ExaGrid.
Las historias de éxito publicadas de ExaGrid en relación con sus clientes y la empresa superan las 360, más que las que suman todos los proveedores del mundo juntos. Estas historias demuestran el nivel de satisfacción de los clientes con el único enfoque de arquitectura de ExaGrid, su producto distinguido y su inigualable servicio al cliente.
Acerca de ExaGrid
ExaGrid provee almacenamiento de hiperconvergencia inteligente para almacenamiento de copia de seguridad con deduplicación de datos, una zona única de llegada y arquitectura de escalamiento. La zona de llegada de ExaGrid provee copias de seguridad más veloces, restauraciones y recuperaciones instantáneas de VM. Su arquitectura de escalamiento incluye dispositivos totales en un sistema de escalamiento y asegura una ventana de copia de seguridad de longitud fija a medida que aumentan los datos, eliminando las actualizaciones completas costosas. Visítenos en exagrid.com o conéctese con nosotros en LinkedIn. Vea lo que tienen para decir nuestros clientes acerca de sus propias experiencias con ExaGrid y por qué ahora utilizan mucho menos tiempo para el almacenamiento de copia de seguridad.
ExaGrid es una marca registrada de ExaGrid Systems, Inc. Todas las otras marcas con propiedad de sus respectivos propietarios.
