iPhone Cases Don’t Get Any Cooler Than the Razer Arctech


|September 10, 2019 06:21 PM EDT
Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today announced a range of protective mobile phone cases featuring a brand-new thermal cooling technology, compatible with the new 2019 iPhones (iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max), 2018 iPhones (iPhone Xr, Xs, Xs Max), and Razer Phone 2. The new Razer Arctech™ range uses Thermaphene™, a Razer proprietary, custom-designed heat-dissipating layer, to significantly reduce phone operating temperatures.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910006160/en/
Razer Arctech Pro case keeps your smartphone cooler and protected against drops when gaming. (Photo: Business Wire)
With today’s handsets capable of running more graphically complex games, heat build-up has become a growing issue – it can reduce performance and strain battery life, which can dramatically hinder the playing experience. Most phone cases exacerbate this problem by trapping heat between the phone case and the handset.
The Razer Arctech cases feature a combination of thermally-conductive layers to effectively dissipate heat, allowing for better phone performance and improved battery life. They have been designed to allow unhindered network connectivity, ensuring smooth gameplay and video streaming as well as working seamlessly with Qi-certified wireless chargers.
“Smartphone users want to protect their handset but still enjoy maximum performance and battery life,” says Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President for Razer’s peripherals business unit. “The new Razer Arctech cases deliver great protection, stylish looks and fantastic cooling to keep those gaming sessions going longer.”
Lose the heat, win the game
The Razer Arctech cases are made up of three layers:
- The Thermaphene layer to absorb and then transfer heat away from the phone body whilst preventing dirt and dust from entering the case
- A soft microfiber layer to cushion the handset and protect it from scratches
- A perforated exterior polycarbonate/thermoplastic elastomer case to protect the handset from drops and shocks.
Thermaphene is a thermally-conductive material that dissipates heat. In independent testing against similar style cases, the Razer Arctech case maintained temperatures up to 6° Celsius lower than the comparison case. Throughout the 2-hour test cycle, the Razer Arctech case kept the handset below the manufacturer’s maximum recommended operating temperature whilst the comparison case climbed above this level within 20 minutes and remained there for the remainder of the test.
Choose your case, keep your cool
The Razer Arctech cases are available in two versions: Arctech Slim and Arctech Pro, both featuring Thermaphene for enhanced cooling performance. Each case will be available in Black, Quartz and Mercury color schemes.
The Arctech Slim case is designed for those wanting protection with the minimum of impact upon the form factor of their handset. Designed to fit comfortably in the hand, the Arctech Slim design complements the iPhone button and port layout whilst providing the premium experience in cooling and scratch protection.
The Arctech Pro and Arctech Pro THS Edition cases feature a scratch-resistant back plate, four shock-absorbent sidewalls and are certified for up to 10ft/3m drop protection to give the utmost defense from the knocks and bumps of daily use.
Razer Arctech cases will be available from launch for the following smartphones:
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- Razer Phone 2
Razer Blue Light Screen Protector
Also announced today is the Razer Blue Light Screen Protector; a durable, scratch-resistant screen protector and blue light filter, designed to protect users from eyestrain and the handset from screen damage.
The Blue Light Screen Protector filters out shorter wavelength light to reduce screen glare, whilst maintaining the display's color vibrancy and clarity, allowing for longer gaming or streaming sessions.
Made from ultra-thin tempered glass and compatible with most smartphones including the new iPhone 11 series, the Blue Light Screen Protector still gives full touch functionality and is compatible with Apple Touch ID.
ABOUT THE RAZER ARCTECH SLIM
- Thermaphene performance layer for improved heat dissipation
- Vented channels for increased air flow
- Wireless charging-compatible for greater convenience
- Network performance-friendly for unhindered connection
- Intuitive button and port access for easy use
- Thin, ergonomic design for practical comfort
ABOUT THE RAZER ARCTECH PRO & PRO THS EDITION
- Thermaphene performance layer for improved heat dissipation
- Vented channels for increased air flow
- 10ft/3m drop-certified for heavy-duty protection
- Wireless charging-compatible for greater convenience
- Network performance-friendly for unhindered connection
- Intuitive button and port access for easy use
PRICE & AVAILABILITY
Razer Arctech Slim
$29.99 USD / €34.99 MSRP
Razer Arctech Pro
$39.99 USD / €44.99 MSRP
Razer Arctech Pro THS Edition
$44.99 USD / €49.99 MSRP
Blue Light Screen Protector
$39.99 USD / €44.99 MSRP
Available for purchase from Razer.com and Amazon.com – 10th September, 2019
For more information on the new Razer Arctech cases, please see here.
For more information on the new Razer Blue Light Screen Protector, please see here.
PRODUCT ASSETS
Download product images here.
ABOUT RAZER
Razer™ is the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers.
The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world’s largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.
Razer’s award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops.
Razer’s software platform, with over 70 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).
In services, Razer Gold is one of the world’s largest virtual credit services for gamers, and Razer Fintech is one of the largest online-to-offline digital payment networks in SE Asia.
Founded in 2005 and dual-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore, Razer has 18 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the USA, Europe and China. Razer is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1337).
Razer - For Gamers. By Gamers.™
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910006160/en/
