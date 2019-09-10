ZF OPENMATICS und Maxion Wheels entwickeln als Partner gemeinsame Konnektivitätslösung für die Räderbranche

|By Business Wire
|
|September 10, 2019 07:13 PM EDT
Maxion Wheels, der weltweit größte Räderhersteller, gibt heute seine Zusammenarbeit mit ZF OPENMATICS bei der Entwicklung der branchenweit ersten vollständig integrierten Konnektivitätslösung für Räder bekannt. In der Anfangsphase mit Konzentration auf den Nutzfahrzeugmarkt wird der Multiservice-Sensor Kerndaten, wie beispielsweise Reifendruck, Temperatur oder Radlast, und weitere Leistungskennwerte von Rädern und Reifen erfassen, analysieren und an Fahrer, Flottenmanager und für die Infrastruktur Verantwortliche übertragen.
The Smart Wheel Connectivity Solution combines Maxion Wheels' MaxSmart wheel sensor technology with ZF OPENMATICS' integrated TAG sensor platform. (Photo: Business Wire)
„Dank des einzigartigen am Rad befestigten Lastsensors werden die von der intelligenten Radkonnektivitätslösung erfassten und übertragenen Reifen- und Räderinformationen eine Vielzahl an neuen Sicherheits- und Effizienzanwendungen und Geschäftsszenarios ermöglichen.“, erklärte Pieter Klinkers, Chief Executive Officer, Maxion Wheels. „Durch die Partnerschaft mit ZF OPENMATICS kombinieren wir unsere branchenführende Rädertechnik mit dessen Expertise in intelligenter Sensortechnik und Telematik. So können wir eine integrierte mechanische und sensortechnische Lösung anbieten, mit deren Hilfe sich potenziell gefährliche und kostspielige Reifen- und Radnabenfehler vermeiden lassen und die Fahrer und Flottenmanager mit entscheidenden Fahrzeugleistungsdaten versorgt, um ihren Betrieb zu optimieren.“
„ZF bietet den Vorteil, über jahrelange Erfahrung mit drahtloser Kommunikation zu verfügen, wie beispielsweise BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy). Wir vereinigen diese Expertise mit der von Maxion, um den weltweit ersten vollständig integrierten batteriegestützten TAG-Sensor zu entwickeln, der neben der Reifendruckmessung weitere wichtige Funktionen ermöglicht. Die Vorteile von Echtzeit-Lösungen zur Räderüberwachung werden um die Lebensdauer und die optimale Leistung des Reifens erweitert. Hierbei handelt es sich um einen weiteren Schritt zum Verbessern von Straßensicherheit, Fahrkomfort und Kosteneffizienz.“, wie Thomas Rösch, Managing Director ZF OPENMATICS, hierzu erläutert.
Die intelligente Radkonnektivitätslösung kombiniert die MaxSmart®-Radsensortechnologie von Maxion Wheels mit der integrierten TAG-Sensor-Plattform von ZF OPENMATICS. Die dauerhaften Bluetooth-Tags werden direkt auf den einzelnen Felgen des Fahrzeugs befestigt und ermitteln Feuchtigkeit, Reifentemperatur, Luftdruck und Fahrzeuglast ebenso wie die Radstellung, Drehzahl und Schwingungen über neun Achsen. Die Informationen werden in Echtzeit erfasst und drahtlos zuerst an die im Fahrzeug untergebrachte Telematikeinheit und danach in die ZF Cloud übertragen. Die Daten können mittels PC oder Smartgeräten gelesen und analysiert werden oder an ein vom Kunden auszuwählendes Fremdsystem gesendet werden. Durch das vollständige Integrieren der einzelnen Datensensoren in einen einzigen problemlos anwendbaren TAG bieten ZF und Maxion nie dagewesene 360°-Überwachungsmöglichkeiten.
Dieses vollständig integrierte System kann praktisch in jeder Art von Nutzfahrzeug installiert werden, selbst in landwirtschaftlichen Maschinen. Es liefert auf den ersten Blick einzigartige Einblicke und hilft so, die Straßensicherheit zu verbessern und die Kosten zu senken. Damit ist es nicht nur für Flottenbetreiber von hohem Wert, sondern auch für die nach Lösungen für autonomes Fahren suchenden Mobilitätsanbieter.
Die neuen Partner präsentieren ihren ersten Prototypen im Rahmen der Automesse IAA 2019 und planen, ihre ersten Machbarkeitsstudien 2020 in der ersten Jahreshälfte abzuschließen, gefolgt von Tests und Auswertungen unter realistischen Bedingungen.
ÜBER MAXION WHEELS
Maxion Wheels ist Teil der Gruppe IOCHPE-MAXION S.A. und führender Hersteller von Rädern für Personenkraftwagen, Leichtlastkraftwagen, Busse, gewerbliche Lastwagen und Anhänger. Das Unternehmen produziert ebenfalls Räder für Landwirtschaftsfahrzeuge sowie sonstige Off-Highway-Anwendungen. Mit über 100 Jahren Erfahrung in der Produktion von Rädern und weltweit insgesamt 10.000 Beschäftigten ist Maxion Wheels mit einer Jahresproduktion von annähernd 60 Millionen Rädern der weltweit größte Radhersteller. Das Unternehmen beliefert seine weltweite Erstausrüster-Kundschaft ausgehend von 31 Standorten in 15 Ländern auf fünf Kontinenten und verfügt über modernste Technikzentren in Nord- und Südamerika, Europa und Asien. Weitere Informationen zu Maxion Wheels erhalten Sie auf der Webseite des Unternehmens unter www.maxionwheels.com.
Über die ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN AG
ZF ist ein globales Technologieunternehmen und liefert Systeme für PKWs, Nutzfahrzeuge sowie industrielle Technologien, um die nächste Mobilitätsgeneration zu ermöglichen. Mit seinem umfassenden Technologieportfolio bietet das Unternehmen integrierte Lösungen für etablierte Fahrzeughersteller, Mobilitätsanbieter und Start-ups in den Bereichen Beförderung und Mobilität an. ZF erweitert seine Systeme in den Bereichen digitale Konnektivität und Automatisierung kontinuierlich, um die Entwicklung sehender, denkender und intelligent handelnder Fahrzeuge zu ermöglichen.
ZF erzielte im Jahr 2018 einen Nettoumsatz von 36,9 Milliarden Euro. Das Unternehmen verfügt weltweit über eine 149.000 Mitarbeiter starke Belegschaft und 230 Standorte in 40 Ländern. ZF investiert jährlich mehr als sechs Prozent seines Umsatzes in die Forschung und Entwicklung.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
