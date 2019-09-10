Honda Announce Next Steps Towards Electrification of European Business

|By ACN Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|September 10, 2019 09:04 PM EDT
- Honda make a series of announcements as the next phase of its "Electric Vision" strategy for Europe takes shape
- Honda e makes first appearance in final mass production form
- Next-generation Jazz confirmed to be 100% hybrid in Europe market
- Further information given on Honda's developing energy management technologies
- First energy management services to be available from 2020
BERLIN, GERMANY, Sept 11, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda made several announcements today at 2019 Frankfurt motor show, giving more detail than ever before on its "Electric Vision" strategy for Europe.
Honda's "Electric Vision" strategy commits the company to electrify 100% of its European automobile sales by 2025. The first step in this plan was the launch of CR-V Hybrid, followed by the unveil of the Honda e Prototype at Geneva motor show earlier this year. Following a summer of appearances throughout the region, Honda unveiled the final mass production Honda e for the first time at Frankfurt.
Katsushi Inoue, Chief Operating Officer and President, Honda Motor Europe, said, "Today, we take the next step towards our Electric Vision with the world premiere of the Honda e. A unique electric vehicle that only Honda could develop - a vehicle with outstanding dynamic performance and new levels of connectivity."
While Honda e made its first public appearance, Honda Motor Europe Senior Vice President, Tom Gardner took the opportunity to confirm details of the brand's next key launch, "In 2020, Honda will launch the next generation Jazz and today, we can confirm that this model will be introduced into Europe with hybrid technology as the sole powertrain option."
But the story didn't end with just automobiles. At Geneva Motor Show, Honda confirmed its intention to enter the energy business with a range of charging and energy management solutions. Here at Frankfurt, the brand showed how its technology could be used to support vehicle charging not only for users who have off-street parking, but also those who live in built up urban areas who only park on-street.
Honda Power Charger
For users who have the option of charging their EV in an off-street scenario, Honda will launch the Power Charger which allows optimal AC charging. The system consists of a charging system that can be wall or pedestal mounted, with a maximum output of 7.4kW (single phase power supply) or 22kW (three phase power supply). This output allows Honda e owners to charge to 100% capacity in 4.1 hours(1), assuming a 32-amp supply, significantly faster than through a standard wall socket.
Urban charging solution in partnership with ubitricity
One of the barriers for EV drivers in urban environments is a lack of charging infrastructure. In order to address this, Honda have joined with charging specialists ubitricity. Most Ubitricity charge points are in residential areas where the car is parked overnight therefore the need to move the car when charging is completely avoided, offering the convenience of home style charging to the urban on-street parker.
Honda Power Manager Prototype
Honda Power Manager Prototype previews a bidirectional system that connects electric vehicles to a smart power grid. This "vehicle-to-grid" technology enables the collection and distribution of electricity between EVs and the grid to intelligently balance demand and supply of energy and make better use of renewable sources.
CIO, CTO & Developer Resources
The development of these charging functions will integrate electric vehicles further with existing power networks, allowing energy stored in the vehicle battery to power the home, or to flow back into the energy grid during periods of high demand. The vehicle battery can then be replenished at a time when demand is lower, subject to limits defined by the user.
Honda has developed this technology with bi-directional charging specialists EVTEC. Trial activity of this technology will continue before future commercialisation in the early 2020s.
A demonstration of the smart grid system on the Honda stand will show how it is possible to efficiently store energy generated by renewable sources and release it back into the home or sell it back to the grid, presenting revenue opportunities for EV owners in the future.
A demonstration project in London will be using EVTEC trial units with a local authority. Energy can be used to charge EVs, power the buildings, and feed electricity back into the grid when required.
Commercialisation plans
Honda confirmed at Frankfurt that it will bring to market its first commercial energy services during 2020 to align with the launch of the Honda e. UK and Germany are targeted as the first countries for a commercial launch, with further European markets set to follow.
(1) Duration calculated from appearance of charge request lamp on dashboard.
About Honda
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (TSE:7267 / NYSE:HMC / LSE:HNDA) is one of the leading manufacturers of automobiles and power products and the largest manufacture of motorcycles in the world. Honda has always sought to provide genuine satisfaction to people worldwide. The result is more than 120 manufacturing facilities in 30 countries worldwide, producing a wide range of products, including motorcycles, ATVs, generators, marine engines, lawn and garden equipment and automobiles that bring the company into contact with over 19 million customers annually.
For more information, please visit http://world.honda.com.
Source: Honda
Contact:
Honda Media Inquiries [email protected] +81-3-5412-1512
Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.
Latest Stories
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT