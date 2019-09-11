Het Russische NetByNet verbetert de kijkervaring met geavanceerde streaming-mogelijkheden van VisualOn

|By Business Wire
|
September 11, 2019 12:22 AM EDT
IBC 2019, (#5.C40)-- VisualOn Inc., de industrie-beproefde aanbieder van video-streamingoplossingen, kondigde vandaag het gebruik van het VisualOn Media Platform (VMP) door de Russische telecommunicatieleverancier NetByNet aan. De uitrol stelt NetByNet in staat om naadloos overtuigende video-afspeelervaringen te bieden voor haar Wifire-service op alle Android-apparaten, inclusief smartphones, smart tv’s en set-top boxen (STB’s).
NetByNet streefde ernaar om de hoogste kwaliteit 4K-video te bieden aan haar brede basis van Wifire-klanten, maar veel van hen gebruikten Android AOSP STB’s die het afspelen van 4K H.265 HLS niet standaard ondersteunden. Het upgraden van STB’s zou kostbaar zijn en lastig voor klanten. NetByNet vertrouwde op VisualOn om een oplossing te vinden om haar klanten in staat te stellen om zonder problemen verbazingwekkende beeldkwaliteit te ervaren.
„Veel van onze klanten waren tevreden met hun huidige apparaten en we wilden hen geen ongemak bezorgen door hen te dwingen hun boxen te upgraden om toegang tot 4K te krijgen. We hebben een aantal spelers getest en het resultaat was dat de VisualOn-speler de beste kwaliteit en stabiliteit toonde. VisualOn werkte nauw samen met NetByNet om onze service naadloos te upgraden en wij, alsmede onze klanten, zijn erg tevreden met de oplossing. Daarnaast biedt VisualOn een hoogwaardige SD/HD-videoweergave, DRM-ondersteuning van Verimatrix en een uitstekend analytics-systeem,” zei Anastasiya Kiseleva, afdelingshoofd van TV Development bij NetByNet.
NetByNet en VisualOn schakelden STB-fabrikant Sumavision en chipsetleverancier Amlogic in om oplossingen te ontwikkelen voor de ondersteuning van firmware en om beperkingen te overwinnen om zo de encoder te herconfigureren op een manier die 4K-streaming ondersteunt. Als gevolg daarvan kan de Android AOSP STB nu H.265 HLS-video van vloeiende en onberispelijke kwaliteit afspelen in een 4K-resolutie.
„NetByNet besloot om 4K-streaming aan te bieden met de gedachte dat haar bestaande Android STB’s 4K-video konden afspelen. Ondanks dat dat niet het geval was, waren we vastbesloten om een manier te vinden om een uniforme oplossing te bieden voor het afspelen van UHD 4K op alle Android-apparaten van NetByNet's klanten,” zei Yang Cai, de CEO van VisualOn. „Door samen te werken met beide technologieleveranciers om de bestaande technologie aan te passen aan een nieuw doel, was VisualOn in staat om de levenscyclus van de voorgaande investering van NetByNet te verlengen en het ongemak voor eindgebruikers te voorkomen.”
Door gebruik te maken van de VisualOn-speler was NetByNet in staat om de overstap te maken van Linux-gebaseerde set-top boxen naar Android TV en AOSP, resulterend in lagere kwalificatiekosten, een uniforme gebruikerservaring op alle STB’s, vereenvoudigde ondersteuning en lagere kosten voor eindklanten.
Ga voor meer informatie over NetByNet's gebruik van de VisualOn-speler en de manier waarop de industrie beproefde klantvideo-oplossing alle platforms ondersteunt, naar de VisualOn-stand tijdens de IBC Show. VisualOn is te vinden in stand C40, hal 5. www.visualon.com/ibc2019
Over NetByNet:
NetByNet Holding LLC is een grote exploitant op het gebied van telecom in Rusland. NetByNet biedt breedband-internet, betaaltelevisie (DVB-C, IPTV, OTT), LTE, telefonie en andere services. NetByNet heeft in totaal meer dan 1 miljoen actieve abonnees.
Over VisualOn:
VisualOn is een pionier op het gebied van video-softwaretechnologie met vele jaren ervaring in het samenwerken met 's werelds beste fabrikanten van apparatuur en dienstverleners van streaming-video. De schat aan gepatenteerde technologieën van het bedrijf en haar team van multimedia-experts kunnen rekenen op het vertrouwen van de beste media- en technologiebedrijven ter wereld om hun videocontent naar connected screens te brengen met hoge kwaliteit en beschikbaarheid, brede compatibiliteit, gedifferentieerde eigenschappen en functionaliteiten en een verkorte marktintroductietijd.
VisualOn is een particulier bedrijf opgericht in 2003 met haar hoofdkwartier in Silicon Valley en mondiale kantoren in China, Taiwan, Zuid-Korea, Japan, Frankrijk, Duitsland en Servië.
Ga voor meer informatie naar www.visualon.com
