2019 Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market Industry Analysis Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 11, 2019 05:42 AM EDT
The "2019 Market Analysis Report Series: PLM Market Industry Analysis Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2019 PLM Market Industry Analysis Report presents the 2018 market results for the US$47.8 billion Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) market including market forecasts for 2019 through 2023 for nine different industry sectors:
- Aerospace and defense (A&D)
- Automotive and other transportation
- Electronics and high-tech (Electronics, high-tech, high-tech consumer devices, semiconductors; Telephony/satellites/electro-mechanical; and Medical devices)
- Fabrication and assembly (Industrial machinery and heavy equipment; Consumer goods, white goods, other discrete goods; Retail, footwear, and apparel)
- Process/consumables (Pharmaceutical; Consumer packaged goods, including food and beverage)
- Process/bulk chemical
- Utilities
- CIS (Construction, Infrastructure, Shipbuilding)
- Other (financial and investments, insurance, and services)
For each industry, an overview defines its principal sub-segments, the competitive nature of each industry, and factors that make PLM important in the management of product development and the industry's supply chain. The revenue results and forecasts for PLM segments (collaborative Product Definition management (cPDm), Digital Manufacturing, and PLM-related Tools (MCAD, CAM, S&A, EDA, and AEC) are presented for the industry segment and by main PLM solution providers, SIs/Resellers/VARs for each industry segment.
This 80-page report includes 56 figures and tables and should be of interest to any managers involved in product development across all industry segments. People running PLM programs or considering PLM also should also consider purchasing this report and other reports in the author PLM Market Report series. PLM solution providers, mergers and acquisitions specialists, and financial analysts will gain valuable insights into the evolving PLM market.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
- Market Definition
- PLM Solution Market Segments
PLM Market Analysis
- Measuring the PLM Market
- The Effect of Exchange Rates
- Update on Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A)
- Measuring PLM Market Growth
- Forecast Assumptions
- 2018 PLM Market Review
- 2018 PLM Market Results and Forecast
- 2018 PLM Geographic Analysis
- Additional CIMdata Comments on the Overall PLM Market
Global Industry Market Analysis
- PLM Industry-Results and Forecasts
- PLM Segments-Results and Forecasts
- Overall cPDm Segment Results
- Results and Forecasts
- Provider Industry Analysis
Industry-Specific Analysis
- Aerospace and Defense Results
- Industry Overview
- Results and Forecasts
- Automotive and Other Transportation Results
- Electronics/Telecommunications Results
- Fabrication and Assembly Results
- Process/Packaged Goods Results
- Process/Petrochemical Results
- Utility Industries Results
- Construction, Infrastructure, and Shipbuilding Results
- Other Industries Results
Companies Mentioned
- Accenture
- ACE enterprise Slovakia
- Actian
- Agency9
- Agtek
- Aiworx
- Altair Engineering
- ANSYS
- API Talent
- Aras
- Arena Solutions
- Assemble Systems
- Atos
- Austemper Design
- Autodesk
- AutoLion
- AVEVA
- Bentley Systems
- Bricsys
- BuildingConnected
- C3i Solutions
- Cadence
- Callidus Cloud
- Capgemini
- Centric Software
- CIMPA
- Cognizant
- Comet Solutions
- COMSA
- COSMOlogic
- CSC
- Dassault Systemes
- DataFox
- Datascience.com
- Datawatch
- Deloitte Consulting
- Denim Group
- DXC Technology
- Egyde
- ESI Group
- External Array Software
- FluiDyna GmbH
- Frustum
- Gamma Technologies
- H&D Int'l Group
- HCL
- Hexagon AB
- Hightail
- HPE
- IBM
- IFS AB
- IGE+XAO
- Industrial Business Solutions
- Infospectrum
- Infosys Ltd.
- IQMS
- Kogentix
- Liaison Technologies
- Licom
- Lightwork Design
- Mackevision
- Magnetic
- MathWorks
- MCS Solutions
- mendix
- Mindtribe
- MSC Software
- Mueller-Elektronik
- NEC Corp
- Nemetschek
- NM Group
- No Magic
- NobleTek BV
- Omnify Solutions
- Oniqua
- OpenText
- OPTIS
- Oracle
- Pillar Technology
- PlanGrid
- Plaxis
- ProCAM
- Processia
- PTC
- Qspace
- Red Hat6pKPMG
- S-Cube Futuretech
- SaaSfocus Advanced Technology Group
- Sakorai Test Systems Oy
- Salesforce SI
- SAP
- Schneider Electric
- Scilab Enterprises
- Siemens PLM Software
- SIMSOLID
- SofTech srl
- SoilVision
- Spring Technologies
- Stabiplan
- Synopsys
- Syntel
- T-Systems
- Tata Technologies
- TCS
- Tech Mahindra
- Trimble
- Viewpoint
- VIRES Simulationtechnologie GmbH
- Wipro
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ufrq7
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190911005334/en/
