Nardello & Co. Announces New Partners

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 11, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
Nardello & Co. LLC, a leading global investigations firm, today announced that the firm’s Executive Committee members Sabina Menschel, Mark Califano, Kris Bachmann, Ben Rowse and Martin Stone have become equity partners of the firm.
Dan Nardello, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nardello & Co., said: “Sabina, Mark, Kris, Ben and Martin are all integral members of our firm and are proven leaders who have made notable contributions to our growth and success. As we continue our strong momentum and think about our future growth and services to our clients, now is the right time to offer our leadership team a stake in our future. This initial ownership round is a significant first step and we expect our partnership to continue to grow. We are energized by the opportunities that lie ahead and look forward to continuing to enhance Nardello & Co.’s offerings and deliver successful outcomes for our broad range of clients across the globe.”
Sabina Menschel Bio
Sabina Menschel is the firm’s President & Chief Operating Officer. At the helm of the management team, Ms. Menschel plays a vital role in ensuring that the firm continues to uphold its values – integrity, exemplary work and independence. She has over 20 years of experience in both the public and private sector leading domestic and international due diligence, litigation support, fraud and global asset recovery investigations on behalf of financial institutions, law firms and multinationals. Notably, she served as a Special Advisor in the Directorate of Intelligence at the FBI and worked to refine and strengthen the Bureau’s intelligence gathering capabilities and implement the recommendations of the 9/11 Commission. Ms. Menschel is based in Washington, DC.
Mark Califano Bio
Mark Califano is the firm’s Chief Legal Officer and heads the Americas practice, where he oversees complex investigations and internal reviews. Mr. Califano, a former federal prosecutor, has extensive experience working with publicly-held global companies, multinational governments, law enforcement and regulatory authorities and courts. He has built and led teams that have completed complex global investigations and successfully defended cases in jurisdictions around the world. Mr. Califano has served in senior executive positions in both the public and private sectors, including Global Chief Compliance Officer and Head of Litigation at Fortune 100 companies. He is also the co-author of Good Intentions Corrupted, an account of the UN Oil-for-Food Programme investigation.
Kris Bachmann Bio
Kris Bachmann is the firm’s Chief Financial Officer and is based in New York City. He brings a wealth of professional service and business experience to the firm, having served as finance lead for several privately held and publicly traded organizations throughout his 30+ year career. In addition to his extensive experience in finance and accounting, Kris has a significant background in managing the implementation and development of various systems to make for more effectively run organizations.
Ben Rowse Bio
Ben Rowse is a Regional Managing Director and heads the firm’s Asia-Pacific practice. Having lived and worked in Asia for over 15 years, he specializes in helping clients identify and understand the distinct business, political and cultural risks that they may face when doing business in Asia, particularly with regard to the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and the UK Bribery Act. He has managed a large number of FCPA, corruption, fraud, pre-transactional due diligence, litigation support, competitive intelligence and asset tracing investigations throughout the region. Mr. Rowse is based in Tokyo.
Martin Stone Bio
Martin Stone is a Regional Managing Director and heads the firm’s Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Practice. An experienced investigator, political analyst, author and Arabic speaker, Mr. Stone directs the firm’s anti-corruption, due diligence and business intelligence initiatives and travels frequently to Africa and the Gulf region. He also manages the firm’s regional staff and assists clients in understanding the risks and rewards associated with working in these regions. Mr. Stone brings more than 20 years of expertise managing complex multi-jurisdictional investigations and conducting political and country risk analysis for law firms, financial companies and corporations. Mr. Stone is based in London.
About Nardello & Co.
Nardello & Co. is a global investigations firm whose experienced professionals handle a broad range of issues including: Due Diligence, such as third-party agent and executive vetting; Anti-Corruption & Fraud Investigations, such as forensic accounting or those related to the FCPA/UK Bribery Act; Litigation & Arbitration Support, such as civil and white collar criminal litigation; Asset Tracing; Activist Defense; Intelligence, such as political risk assessment; Digital Investigations & Cyber Defense, such as computer forensics; Monitorships & Independent Investigations; and Compliance.
Their clients include the world’s leading law firms and financial institutions, Fortune 500 and FTSE 100 companies, high-net-worth individuals and family offices, governments, NGOs, sports organizations, and academic institutions. With offices in New York, London, Washington DC, Atlanta, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Milan, and Dubai, Nardello & Co.’s professional staff includes former US federal prosecutors, US and international lawyers, former law enforcement personnel and intelligence operatives, licensed investigators, research analysts, former journalists, financial crime specialists, forensic accountants, and computer forensic experts.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190911005063/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT