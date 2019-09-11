Experience the Latest in Type Design Innovation with Five New Designs from the Monotype Studio

|By Business Wire
|
September 11, 2019
Monotype (Nasdaq: TYPE) recently updated its typeface Library with a diverse mix of designs, including a straightforward yet warm geometric sans serif, a super family that blends old-style traits with 21st-century aesthetics, a family of three confident and provocative typefaces, and an ambitious extension of an already expansive super family.
“These new releases enable creative professionals to incorporate inventive and attention-grabbing type into their projects,” said Tom Rickner, director of Monotype Studio Design. “The extensions as well as the completely new designs add to the creative options available to creative professionals working across a range of projects, and I’m confident that designers will find ways of using them that we haven’t ever considered.”
Each of the recent releases are available to customers through Monotype’s Mosaic™ application, a cloud-based service that provides enterprises with an easy way to discover, manage, share and deploy fonts. Individual font licenses for these designs are also available through MyFonts.com.
Ariata™
Designed by Malou Verlomme of the Monotype Studio, Ariata is three typeface families in one. The Text weights are sturdy designs that perform as well in blocks of copy as they do in the occasional headline. The display weights are delicate yet confident, and shine in large sizes. The Stencil versions are an eye-catching and provocative alternative to traditional designs. Each version is available in four weights, ranging from regular to black, making for a family that is comfortable taking on a wide variety of tasks. Space-economical and distinctly original, Ariata easily creates commanding headlines, pull-quotes and subheads. Packaging, game branding, posters, book jackets and advertising design are all also within its comfort zone.
FF Neuwelt™
FF Neuwelt, from Jens Gehlhaar, is open, inviting, legible and handsome. Combining the straightforward clarity of a geometric sans with a welcoming personality, FF Neuwelt’s eight display and text weights, vast range of alternates and extended character set make for a family with few limitations. FF Neuwelt is a natural for interactive design, performing well on both large digital displays and small screens. Counters are generous and apertures are open, making it a great choice when setting text as microcopy or in short blocks where quick and accurate comprehension is the goal. Even the heaviest weights translate well to on-screen reading. FF Neuwelt also speaks with authority in large sizes on big screens. FF Neuwelt is well suited for long-form text, captions, editorial, packaging, point-of-purchase design – as well as extensive branding projects.
FF Kievit Serif®
FF Kievit Serif blends oldstyle design traits and a 21st-century aesthetic into a clean and straightforward suite of typefaces. Drawn as a collaboration between Michael Abbink and Paul van der Laan, FF Kievit Serif is a natural extension to the other designs in the FF Kievit super family, which also includes FF Kievit and FF Kievit Slab. Large counters, a generous x-height and ample apertures ensure that FF Kievit Serif translates well to both physical and digital environments. FF Kievit Serif is available in carefully defined weights, ranging from light to black, and the regular, book and bold weights are designed for long-form text copy. Ligatures, several suites of numbers and small caps are also available.
Avenir® Arabic
This Arabic extension to type design legend Adrian Frutiger’s Avenir family proudly incorporates a timeless geometric style with the humanistic nuances that made the original typeface so famous. Designed by Nadine Chahine, Avenir Arabic features six weights ranging from light to black. The typeface is highly legible and continues Avenir’s tradition of providing a harmonious and sensible appearance when used in both text and headlines. The typeface supports OpenType features for Arabic, and includes Windows codepage 1256 Arabic character set support.
Expansion of the Lucida® Super Family
From Charles Bigelow and Kris Holmes of design studio Bigelow & Holmes comes an impressive and ambitious expansion of the Lucida super family of fonts. The new additions include:
- Lucida Grande: A humanist sans serif design with a large x-height, clear letterforms and economic spacing, Lucida Grande’s legibility makes it a great choice for printing and screen displays, even at small sizes. The Lucida Grande family includes Latin, Greek and Cyrillic alphabets.
- Lucida Grande Mono: This design matches the weight, vertical proportions and character of Lucida Grande, but with fixed-width functionality that has made its design popular in a range of practical applications, including programming, terminal emulation and typewriter styling. The Lucida Grande Mono family includes Latin, Greek and Cyrillic alphabets.
- Lucida Console: Created for on-screen console and terminal emulation windows that needed monospaced fonts with sturdy letter shapes, Lucida Console has simple, clear, robust letterforms, a big x-height and economical fitting. The font takes up less space than traditional typewriter and monospaced fonts, and its compact look and active italic version appeals to creative professionals for a wide variety of uses, including in games and digital devices. The Lucida Console family includes Latin, Greek and Cyrillic alphabets.
- Lucida Calligraphy: Lucida Calligraphy is a cursive script typeface family designed for use on screen and in print environments. Originally released in one weight, the family has expanded to five weights, from thin to black. The Lucida Calligraphy family has a standard character set that supports the basic range of Latin languages.
- Lucida Handwriting: A casual, connected script designed for smooth reading on screens and in print, Lucida Handwriting’s relaxed personality and vigorous energy sends a distinctive message. Lucida Handwriting is now available in five weights, from thin to black. The Lucida Handwriting family has a standard character set that supports the basic range of Latin languages.
About Monotype
Monotype empowers creative minds to build and express authentic brands through design, technology and expertise. Further information is available at www.monotype.com. Follow Monotype on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
Monotype and Mosaic are trademarks of Monotype Imaging Inc. registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and may be registered in certain other jurisdictions. Ariata and FF Neuwelt are trademarks of Monotype Imaging Inc. and may be registered in certain jurisdictions. Avenir, FF, and Kievit are trademarks of Monotype GmbH registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and may be registered in certain other jurisdictions. Lucida is a registered trademark of Bigelow & Holmes. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2019 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. All rights reserved.
