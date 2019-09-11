CrowdStrike Falcon Named Best New Endpoint Solution by SE Labs in Annual Report

|By Business Wire
CrowdStrike® Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection, today announced that CrowdStrike Falcon® was named winner of the Best New Endpoint category in SE Labs' 2019 Annual Report. This recognition marks yet another third-party validation for the power of CrowdStrike Falcon – the only cloud-native, single-agent endpoint security platform on the market.
Evaluating solutions against a full spectrum of targeted attack techniques, SE Labs bases the criteria of their annual report on a combination of third-party public testing, private assessments and feedback from their testing teams. The Best New Endpoint category was based on SE Labs’ assessment of Falcon using criteria such as usability and efficacy of the solution and vendor engagement in the market, and involved testing the platform against both standard malware and fileless attacks.
The CrowdStrike Falcon platform was built as a transformative cloud-native solution to establish a new standard in security. CrowdStrike’s unique approach starts with its intelligent lightweight agent that enables frictionless deployment of the platform at scale. It enables customers to rapidly adopt technology across any workload running on multiple endpoints. The agent sends data to the cloud, while retaining local detection and prevention capabilities, providing a consumer-grade security experience to the enterprise without burdening the end-user.
“In today’s complex threat landscape, it’s imperative that today’s IT decision makers have information on the best solutions. SE Labs prides itself on being able to provide guidance to security teams to make more informed decisions to help stop cyber threats,” said Simon Edwards, director of SE Labs Ltd. “When it comes to endpoint protection, CrowdStrike is a clear market leader. CrowdStrike Falcon is able to provide customers with the speed and precision needed to protect endpoints and stop frequent cyberattacks.”
Today, the Falcon platform integrates 10 cloud modules that span multiple capabilities, including endpoint security, security operations and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection against today's sophisticated attacks. CrowdStrike’s innovative Threat Graph® technology processes, correlates, and analyzes over two trillion endpoint-related events per week in real time and maintains an index of events to stay ahead of future threats. Threat Graph continuously looks for malicious activity with graph analytics powered by cloud-scale AI, while feeding information to the Falcon platform. This creates a powerful network of crowdsourced intelligence that provides actionable insights to customers. The platform enables intelligent, dynamic automation at scale to detect threats and stop breaches.
“CrowdStrike Falcon was built to provide customers with an innovative approach that leverages the power of the cloud through a single, intelligent agent to defeat the adversary and, ultimately, to stop breaches. Winning the new endpoint category award from SE Labs is especially important to us because it validates our ability to not only protect against malware, but also defend against more sophisticated threats that go beyond malware with fileless and other advanced techniques. This award showcases the value that our customers see in our single solution that combines next-generation antivirus (NGAV), endpoint detection and response (EDR) and proactive managed threat hunting to deliver maximum protection,” said Dan Larson, vice president of product marketing at CrowdStrike.
This August, CrowdStrike was positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders quadrant of the “Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms.”i The report, which evaluates vendors based on completeness of vision and their ability to execute, positioned CrowdStrike furthest for completeness of vision in the entire Magic Quadrant.
To download a complete copy of SE Lab’s Annual Report 2019, please visit their website.
[i] Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms” by Peter Firstbrook, Dionisio Zumerle, Prateek Bhajanka, Lawrence Pingree, Paul Webber, 20 August 2019.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
