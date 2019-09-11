Veritone Launches aiWARE™ on Microsoft Azure Government to Further AI Adoption by Government Agencies

Veritone Inc. (Nasdaq: VERI), the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence (AI), aiWARE, today announced the availability of its aiWARE platform on Microsoft Azure Government. This will allow Veritone customers the additional option to utilize aiWARE on Azure Government, an instance of Azure for federal, state and local government customers and their partners in the US that offers world-class security, protection, and compliance services, and will enable Microsoft's current government customers to use aiWARE while keeping all of their datasets within Azure Government.

“Given Microsoft’s cloud dominance in the government sector, we are extremely excited about the opportunities this collaboration opens up,” said Ryan Steelberg, President of Veritone. “As state and federal agencies across the country continue to modernize their IT infrastructure, many of them are already on Azure Government. Now, new and existing Azure Government customers will be able to leverage Veritone aiWARE and our purpose-built applications to fundamentally transform their operations. Using AI, agencies will be able to unlock insights from their voluminous datasets with speed and scale previously unimaginable, helping them accomplish their missions more efficiently and effectively than ever before.”

This latest development will make Veritone aiWARE, with its expanding AI engine ecosystem and several of Veritone’s AI-powered applications, Veritone IDentify™, Veritone Redact™, Veritone Illuminate™, and Veritone Developer, available on Azure Government and accessible through the Azure Marketplace. Veritone IDentify enables investigators to automatically compare video and photographic evidence with known offender and person-of-interest records, quickly identifying potential suspects for further investigation. Veritone Redact allows law enforcement officials to select sensitive imagery or audio within an evidence file, then automatically redact this information with one click before it is made public. In addition, the Veritone Illuminate and Veritone Developer applications powered by aiWARE are available for agencies to easily ingest, index, manage, search, and analyze massive structured and unstructured datasets in turnkey or custom applications to derive actionable intelligence for their unique missions in record time.

“AI has the power to bring unprecedented efficiencies to all aspects of government including the potential to revolutionize law enforcement today,” said Kirk Arthur, Sr. Director, Worldwide Public Safety & Justice, Microsoft. “This collaboration enables government customers to tap into the latest innovations in AI as well as future applications resulting from the collaboration between Veritone and Microsoft on our Azure Government cloud platform.”

Today’s announcement is the latest development in Veritone’s push towards accelerating AI adoption by government agencies. In a recent press release, the company announced receiving Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Authorization for its aiWARE™ Government platform, making it available in the FedRAMP marketplace for use by U.S. federal agency customers.

Veritone aiWARE provides enterprises and government agencies with an extensible software infrastructure enabling fast-to-market AI deployments at scale. Agencies on Azure Government can easily implement, integrate and use aiWARE with their existing IT infrastructure. Users can access an expanding ecosystem of over 180 AI engines, including Veritone’s proprietary AI engines, Microsoft’s Cognitive Services, curated third-party engines and more, enabling the transformation of audio, video, text and other data sources with greater breadth, depth, and accuracy than any single AI engine solution can offer. aiWARE users can leverage Veritone’s applications and/or create their own applications tailored to their specific needs.

