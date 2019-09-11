8x8 Showcases Leading Contact Center Solution and New Capabilities at Industry Events

|By Business Wire
|
|September 11, 2019 08:15 AM EDT
8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading Software-as-Service provider of voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform, today announced it will showcase 8x8 Contact Center at two upcoming industry events.
8x8 will be demonstrating several new features and capabilities designed to reduce customer friction, increase first contact resolution and improve visibility into the overall customer journey at the following events:
- Customer Contact Week Austin in booth 1003 at the Hilton Austin Hotel in Austin, Texas, from September 16-19, 2019
- 2019 Quality Assurance & Training Connection (QATC) Annual Conference at the Hilton Downtown Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee, from September 17-19, 2019
Event attendees can connect with 8x8 contact center experts to learn more about the offerings. Demo highlights include:
- 8x8 Customer Journey Analytics: Delivers in-depth insight into every customer touchpoint through a simplified interface to eliminate manual analysis, providing a clear understanding of every step within the customer journey and which steps help or hurt customer sentiment.
- 8x8 Intelligent IVR: Enhances the customer experience (CX) with AI-enabled self-service capabilities and improves the depth and visibility of IVR usage with the use of automatic speech recognition and natural language processing. The 8x8 Intelligent IVR provides a graphical interface for designing call flows and provides pre-set call flow prompts for specific use cases.
- 8x8 Analytics: Empowers contact center managers with customizable reports that highlight the status of critical performance metrics, driving insights needed to optimize customer experiences. Reduce the effort of fine-tuning contact center effectiveness by flagging metrics that are outside targeted boundaries and identifying areas for agent performance improvements.
- 8x8 Quality Management: A customer interaction evaluation and quality improvement tool that enables contact centers to consistently meet or exceed customer and company expectations, driving successful interactions and achieving desired customer outcomes on all channels through improved agent development, performance and engagement.
The 8x8 Contact Center is a complete standalone solution including ACD, IVR, omnichannel, dialer, reporting, customer journey analytics, quality management, speech analytics, surveys and knowledgebase, all delivered on a single unified platform. The 8x8 Contact Center is the only CCaaS product on the market that includes a bank of minutes for each agent, providing significant savings opportunity. It also offers customers the freedom to utilize their own PBX or take advantage of 8x8’s best-in-class UCaaS offering. A host of pre-built CRM integrations extend the capabilities of the platform and provide contact centers with single sign on and centralized administration. It is backed by a 99.99 percent uptime SLA and guaranteed voice quality.
“Many companies struggle to optimize customer experience due to an antiquated on-premises contact center infrastructure. Today, top performing companies prioritize customer experience. Moving to a modern cloud contact center helps them achieve their CX goals and drive differentiation in competitive markets,” said Janice Rapp, VP of Product Marketing for Contact Center at 8x8. “8x8 Contact Center, together with the power of our single cloud technology platform, allows companies to easily access advanced capabilities and deep insights to maximize the customer and agent experience and accelerate business performance.”
In addition to the two events, 8x8’s Rapp will be participating on a panel, “CCaaS opportunity for service providers,” at the Cloud Comms Summit on Thursday, September 12 at the Lansdowne Resort & Spa in Leesburg, VA.
8x8 is also hosting a webinar, “Contact Center Migration to the Cloud: The transcosmos Journey to Collaborative Customer Experience,” on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. PDT / 1:00 p.m. EDT with contact center industry analyst Sheila McGee-Smith, of McGee-Smith Analytics, and transcosmos COO Matt Clarke. The webinar will cover the contact center journey from on-premises to cloud migration based on the lessons learned from transcosmos, a global provider of outsourced services with a 45+ years of experience operating in 31 countries.
About 8x8, Inc.
8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of voice, video, chat, contact center and enterprise-class API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
8x8® and 8x8 X Series™ are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.
