Onapsis Expands Executive Team with Leaders from Fossil Group, Carbon Black, Trustwave and Synopsys

|September 11, 2019 09:01 AM EDT
Onapsis, the leader in business application protection, today announced the appointment of four new members to the executive team. Annabel Lewis has been named chief legal officer; Jason Fruge, former vice president and chief information security officer (CISO) for Fossil Group, has been appointed vice president of business application cybersecurity; Jonathan Daly joins the team as vice president of marketing; and Lynn Shintani, formerly Nolitt, joins Onapsis as vice president of human resources.
As chief legal officer and corporate secretary, Lewis will lead Onapsis’s legal and compliance efforts with a focus on expanding its global operations to support the company’s continued growth. She brings deep expertise in growing and scaling cybersecurity and software companies. Lewis has 15 years of tech experience that includes multiple mergers, acquisitions, IPO initiatives and international expansion. Prior to Onapsis, Lewis served as general counsel and secretary for Singtel’s (now a part of Trustwave) cybersecurity organization, where she helped lead key growth initiatives, including integrating its various security units into one organization, with over 2,000 employees and 200,000 customers. Prior to this at Trustwave, Lewis helped transform the startup into one of the world's largest cybersecurity firms, through both organic growth and 15 acquisitions, culminating in its $850M-valued sale.
With over 20 years of information security and IT leadership experience, Fruge will lead the company’s Global Professional Services team, a critical part of its customer success efforts. Previously, as CISO at Fossil Group, Fruge was responsible for providing leadership and information security advice, governance and subject-matter expertise to the company’s executive leadership and global team of technical staff who manage critical distributed information systems. Prior to Fossil Group, Fruge held various executive positions in global information security at Signet Jewelers, Citi and Cerner Corporation.
Daly brings over 20 years of software and cybersecurity marketing experience to his role guiding the global marketing efforts at Onapsis. Previously at IntSights Cyber Intelligence, he helped position the company as a leader in the next-generation enterprise threat intelligence market, working arm-in-arm with sales to grow the pipeline by 400 percent in less than two years and driving the company to the number one position in Gartner’s Peer Insights “threat intelligence services” category. Prior to IntSights, Daly led product and solution marketing for Carbon Black. As an integral part of the team during the company’s journey to its initial public offering, Daly helped define and launch the market for endpoint detection and response and helped create the threat hunting category. Prior to this while at Endeca (acquired by Oracle), Daly built the organization’s strategic alliance and channel marketing strategy.
An established human resources and culture executive, Shintani will lead Onapsis’s global talent management and culture development operations. Shintani is a strategic hands-on HR executive and business partner with over 20 years’ experience providing vision in managing HR operations. Prior to joining Onapsis, Shintani worked at Cigital (acquired by Synopsys), a software security consulting firm, for 11 years leading Global HR, where she was responsible for strategic planning and the implementation of all HR functions. Shintani began her career at Motorola and enjoyed roles at Newmarket as well as Salient Surgical Solutions. Shintani is a graduate of Arizona State University and holds a certificate in Leadership Coaching from Georgetown University.
“Onapsis has experienced significant growth in 2019. We are expanding our executive team with proven leaders who will further accelerate the execution of strategic go-to-market initiatives,” said Mariano Nunez, CEO and Co-founder of Onapsis. “Annabel, Jason, Jonathan and Lynn all bring unique and deep expertise to their roles in legal and compliance, customer success, global marketing and talent management, which will drive rapid international growth.”
Onapsis achieved record growth in the first six months of 2019, fueled by the acquisition of former competitor Virtual Forge, strategic partnerships and triple-digit customer and employee growth, while expanding its global operations footprint to Europe and Asia-Pacific.
About Onapsis™
Onapsis protects the applications that run the global economy. Only Onapsis delivers a next-generation business application platform that provides the actionable insight, change assurance, automated governance and continuous monitoring capabilities required by cross-functional teams to discover risk, optimize workflows, control change and automate reporting. Onapsis’s wholistic approach empowers enterprise organizations to embrace and accelerate SAP and Oracle E-Business Suite modernization, cloud and mobility initiatives, while keeping their ERP, CRM, PLM, HCM, SCM, BI and cloud-based business-critical applications protected and compliant.
In 2019 Onapsis acquired Virtual Forge, the leading provider of solutions to automatically prevent, detect and remediate cybersecurity and compliance risks in customizations and extensions of SAP® applications. Together, Onapsis delivers the cybersecurity industry’s first and only comprehensive business-critical application cybersecurity and compliance platform.
Headquartered in Boston, MA, and with regional offices in Heidelberg, Germany and Buenos Aires, Argentina, Onapsis proudly serves more than 300 of the world’s leading brands and organizations, including many of the Global 2000. Through our unique strategic alliances with leading consulting and audit firms such as Accenture, Deloitte, IBM, Infosys, PwC and Verizon, Onapsis solutions have become the de-facto standard in helping organizations protect what matters most. For more information, connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn, or visit us at https://www.onapsis.com.
Onapsis and Onapsis Research Labs are registered trademarks of Onapsis Inc. All other company or product names may be the registered trademarks of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190911005116/en/
