Modernizing Medicine to Showcase All-in-One ENT EHR Capabilities at AAO-HNSF 2019 Annual Meeting and OTO Experience

|September 11, 2019 09:03 AM EDT
Specialty-specific healthcare information technology leader Modernizing Medicine® announced it will showcase the latest enhancements to its award-winning* otolaryngology software at the American Academy of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery Foundation 2019 Annual Meeting and OTO Experience from September 15-18, in New Orleans, LA . Attendees can visit Modernizing Medicine and meet with current clients and demo the ENT software at booth #424. Veling Tsai, MD from Caring ENT will be present in the company’s booth on Sunday, September 15 from 11:00 am - 1:30 pm and David Parry, MD from Tucson Ear, Nose & Throat will be present on Monday, September 16 from 11:30 am - 1:00 pm**.
Every year, the conference welcomes over 7,000 attendees to discuss the latest in leading-edge tools and techniques, present groundbreaking discoveries and network with colleagues. Among the leading technologies showcased will be modmed® Otolaryngology, which provides the all-in-one ENT EHR, EMA®. With out-of-the-box capabilities for otolaryngologists and allergists, it enables providers to document patient visits within a single software solution. In addition to the EHR, the suite includes an integrated Practice Management system, Business Operations Services, Analytics and patient engagement tools.
Modernizing Medicine customers like ENT Associates of East Texas utilize the all-in-one ENT EHR to improve operational efficiency and save time on charting and documentation. Since implementing the software, the practice has increased patient volume by around 30 patients a day, and it has helped alleviate the burden of time-consuming paperwork for providers and enhanced internal efficiencies and workflow.
“Our all-in-one ENT software has improved operations across the board,” said Carren Whitt, MBA, Practice Administrator at ENT Associates of East Texas. “It has eliminated heavy paperwork, improved workflow, streamlined the billing process and helped us stay ahead of the latest industry innovations. It has even helped save our providers 4-8 hours a week charting at night.”
Howard Garb, MD, from the practice shared, “Since using EMA, I am able to leave the office on time, with all documentation completed. I have not stayed after hours or had unfinished charts since switching to Modernizing Medicine’s ENT EHR.”
Dr. Garb also received a perfect MIPS1 score for 2017 performance, earning the maximum number of points in the Quality, Promoting Interoperability and Improvement Activity categories. The practice utilized Modernizing Medicine’s Advisory Services to help guide them through the submission process.
Some of the latest software updates to EMA for otolaryngology include enhancements to increase efficiencies enabling providers to document complex, multi-procedure in-office surgeries with only a few clicks. Additionally, past historic narratives can automatically be carried from note to note, eliminating the need to cut and paste for each new note.
Modernizing Medicine will also highlight modmed® BOOST, an all-in-one solution that combines the power of practice management technology with business services to address the operational and financial aspects of specialty practices.
To learn more about the modmed Otolaryngology suite and ENT software, please visit Modernizing Medicine at booth #424 during the conference’s exhibition hours from September 15-18. For additional information, visit: modmed.com/otolaryngology/.
About Modernizing Medicine
Modernizing Medicine® and its affiliated companies empower physicians with suites of mobile, specialty-specific solutions that transform how healthcare information is created, consumed and utilized to increase practice efficiency and improve patient outcomes. Built for value-based healthcare, Modernizing Medicine’s data-driven, touch- and cloud-based products and services are programmed by a team that includes practicing physicians to meet the unique needs of dermatology, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, pain management, plastic surgery and urology practices, as well as ambulatory surgery centers. For more information, please visit www.modmed.com. Connect with Modernizing Medicine on our Blog, Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
*2019 Black Book™
**Veling Tsai, MD and David Parry, MD are paid service providers of Modernizing Medicine.
1Information relating to our EHR certification, including certain costs and limitations, can be found at modmed.com/costs-and-limitations
