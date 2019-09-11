Donna Ryan Joins Know Labs Advisory Board

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCQB: KNWN) – a creator and provider of diagnostic solutions, announced today that Donna Ryan, RN, RD, MPH, CDE has joined its Medical, Scientific and Regulatory Advisory Board.

The Know Labs Advisory Board was formed to provide counsel and guidance to the Company and its senior management as they work toward FDA approval and marketing of their non-invasive UBAND Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM). The Advisory Board is chaired by Know Labs Chief Medical Officer, James (“Andy”) Anderson, M.D.

In addition to Ms. Ryan and Dr. Anderson, the Advisory Board members include G. Alexander (“Zan”) Fleming, M.D. and David C. Klonoff, M.D. (see previous press release), and Larry K. Ellingson (see previous press release).

Regarding Ms. Ryan’s appointment to the Advisory Board, Dr. Anderson said, “I am thrilled to have Donna join our Know Labs team. Her extensive background in medicine, nutrition, and diabetes care and education brings comprehensive expertise to our program. She is an impassioned advocate for people with diabetes and pre-diabetes and will provide valuable guidance as we work toward FDA approval of our wearable non-invasive UBAND CGM.”

Upon joining the Know Labs Advisory Board, Ms. Ryan stated, “I am excited by the Know Labs technology and its ability to greatly improve the lives of people with diabetes. The near epidemic of diabetes and pre-diabetes demands an affordable and comfortable way for people to manage their blood glucose levels. Know Labs can provide this with its wearable non-invasive UBAND CGM. I am very pleased to begin working with Know Labs to help them bring their revolutionary technology to market.”

Ms. Ryan brings twenty years of experience in diabetes education and management and is passionate about helping underserved communities manage their diabetes. Her extensive knowledge in diabetes management and real-world experience will greatly assist Know Labs in bringing its UBAND CGM to market.

Currently, Ms. Ryan serves as Director of Population Health for Ascension Sacred Heart Health System, Pensacola, Florida and manages four diabetes outpatient and inpatient programs within Ascension Health, giving her a practical perspective on diabetes care and management.

Ms. Ryan is the immediate past President of the American Association of Diabetes Educators (AADE). She served as Treasurer of AADE in 2016 and on its Board of Directors from 2012 to 2016.

Ms. Ryan has served in several leadership and advisory positions, including the Diabetes Advisory Council for the State of Florida, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Collaborative for Health Equity, Centers for Disease Control DSMES Marketing Strategy Group, Director of Diabetes Prevention Programs at Ascension, and Women in Government Diabetes Learning Exchange.

Along with advisory roles, Ms. Ryan has served as a panelist for FDA Critical Path Innovation Meeting: Hypoglycemia and FDA/CMS Hearing on Glucose Monitoring. From 1996 to 2013, Ms. Ryan worked as a diabetes and nutrition educator at medical centers and hospitals in California and Florida.

Ms. Ryan earned a Master of Public Health from California State University, Northridge and received a Bachelor of Science from University of Alabama. Ms. Ryan is a certified diabetes educator, registered nurse, and registered dietitian.

Know Labs, Inc. is a public company whose shares trade under the stock symbol “KNWN.” The company’s technology directs structured light or radio waves through a substance or material to capture a unique molecular signature. The Company refers to these signatures as ChromaID™ and Bio-RFID™. ChromaID and Bio-RFID are used to identify, detect, or diagnose substance markers or biomarkers that may be invisible to the human eye. ChromaID and Bio-RFID scanner modules can be integrated into a variety of wearable, mobile or bench-top form factors. This patented and patent pending, award-winning technology makes it possible to effectively conduct analyses that could only previously be performed by invasive and/or large and expensive lab-based tests. For more information on Know Labs, visit the company’s website at www.knowlabs.co

