Valqari to Launch First 5G Connected Drone Delivery to Smart Mailbox on Sprint Network

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 11, 2019 09:05 AM EDT
Valqari, creator of the patented Smart Drone Delivery Mailbox and provider of last inch solutions for drone deliveries, has teamed up with Sprint to become the first smart mailbox to connect to their HTC 5G Hub. To showcase this cutting-edge advancement, Valqari’s technology will be demonstrated at the grand opening of Curiosity™ Lab at Peachtree Corners on September 11th. Located in Peachtree Corners, GA, this new, real-world testbed offers 5G connectivity powered by Sprint and a 1.5-mile autonomous vehicle test track which will be used for the Valqari test delivery.
The blazing-fast, high-capacity mobile speeds provided by Sprint’s 5G will be essential for making autonomous drone deliveries to smart mailboxes successful. Valqari’s Smart Drone Delivery Mailbox will use 5G LTE connectivity to ensure seamless communication with drones for a fully-automated delivery process while also providing a reliable, universal drone receptacle for package delivery and pick-up.
Ryan Walsh, CEO and co-founder of Valqari, said, “The advanced technology in our universal Smart Drone Delivery Mailbox provides everything from a full chain of custody and unmatched security to authentication and protection from outside elements. Being connected to HTC 5G Hub will allow real-time communication with any drone so delivery locations can easily and successfully be identified. We are excited about the opportunity to showcase our capabilities at the grand opening of Curiosity™ Lab and to be the first smart mailbox to receive a drone delivery on its autonomous vehicle test track.”
Also supporting Valqari with this demo is its recent partner Autonodyne, an unmanned aerial flight software developer. Autonodyne will showcase its RCU-1000 software and hardware integration for the drone’s autonomous launch and recovery. Drones will use this software by programing the movement of payloads automatically. Together, Valqari and Autonodyne will deliver a meal from REEF KITCHENS Delivery-Only Kitchen Solution during the Peachtree Corners Event.
About Curiosity™ Lab at Peachtree Corners Grand Opening Event
- Where: City Hall (310 Technology Pkwy NW, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092)
-
When: September 11, 2019, 9:30a.m.-12p.m.
- Welcome and Opening Remarks: 9:45am-10:10am
- Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: 10:15am
- Valqari & Autonodyne Drone Delivery Demo: 10:40am-10:55am
- Q&As with Sprint, GA Power, Olli, Hargary: 11:15-11:55am
- Who: Guests including Jan Geldmacher, President of Sprint Business and Ivo Rook, SVP of IoT & Product Development, will be in attendance and providing opening remarks ahead of the ribbon cutting ceremony. Additionally, other autonomy vehicle technology will be demoed throughout the event.
For more information about Valqari and Sprint’s true mobile 5G service or to learn more about the event on September 11, visit Valqari.com or follow Valqari on social media.
About Valqari
Valqari is a Chicago-based start-up that has created the only drone delivery solution that has solved the “Last Inch” logistic problems with its patented Smart Drone Delivery Mailbox. It features communication technology that will allow for an entirely automated drone delivery. Valqari currently holds utility patents in 13 countries and territories including: the U.S., the U.K., Germany, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Australia, South Africa, and several other countries in the European Union. To learn more about Valqari visit www.Valqari.com.
About Sprint
Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.3 million connections as of June 30, 2019 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint’s legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching a 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.
About Autonodyne
Autonodyne is focused on becoming the kernel for unmanned aerial flight. Combining control station, on-board mission computer, and advanced autonomy behaviors, Autonodyne develops and certifies systems and software for civil and defense aircraft that operate without a traditional pilot. Autonodyne has expertise in national and international certification for unmanned aerial systems, and is located primarily in Boston, Massachusetts. To learn more about Autonodyne, visit www.autonodyne.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190911005195/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT