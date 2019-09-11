Klaviyo Is Named to the 2019 Forbes Cloud 100

Klaviyo, the world’s leading owned marketing platform, announced it has been named to the Forbes 2019 Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.

“We’re honored to join so many amazing businesses on the Forbes Cloud 100,” said Andrew Bialecki, CEO, and co-founder of Klaviyo. “It has been a fantastic and rewarding journey to build a company focused on helping businesses of all sizes grow through their owned marketing channels. We wish to thank Forbes, Salesforce Ventures and Bessemer Venture Partners for recognizing our efforts to-date as we continue to build a platform for businesses to encode their brands and personalities and be more available to their customers.”

Klaviyo attributes its success to a global community of engaged customers, partners and platforms. Unlike many martech companies who grow using traditional advertising, the company looks to its expanding community to drive growth and experiment on new ways to deliver customer experiences. Bialecki went on to say, “Getting close to the businesses building on Klaviyo and collaborating on ideas has been key to our growth. We’ve made programming your brand and business into Klaviyo far easier than other platforms. As a result, companies see results and revenue faster. The growth companies achieve when joining Klaviyo stands out so much, they’re excited to share their success with others.”

As part of the rigorous selection process for the Forbes 2019 Cloud 100, Bessemer Venture Partners received submissions from hundreds of cloud startups. The Cloud 100 Judging Panel, made up of public cloud company CEOs, reviewed the data to select, score, and rank the top 100 private cloud companies from all over the world. The evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%).

“The private cloud ecosystem has matured, making the competition to land one of the coveted spots on the Cloud 100 list steeper than ever,” said Byron Deeter, a top cloud investor, and partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. “In fact, the average valuation of a company on our inaugural list just four years ago was $1 billion, while the average valuation on this year’s list spiked to $1.7 billion. Our 2019 Cloud 100 includes over 60 private cloud unicorns! These founders represent the absolute best in cloud computing today, and they will most certainly follow in the footsteps of our esteemed Cloud 100 alumni. In total, already 25 Cloud 100 alumni have gone public, and dozens have been acquired for over $1 billion each. Congratulations to these cloud leaders!”

“There has been tremendous growth in the cloud market in recent years, as more and more companies are adopting cloud technologies to enable their digital transformation and change how they do business. The opportunity is massive in the cloud sector, which is evident in both the public and private sectors. There are now more than 15 public SaaS companies valued at over $10B whereas even 5 years ago there were only 2,” said Matt Garratt, Managing Partner, Salesforce Ventures. “The growth we are seeing is not limited to the Bay Area and San Francisco, as we are seeing more $1B+ cloud companies spring up throughout the U.S. and globally. Salesforce Ventures is excited to be partnering with Bessemer Venture Partners and Forbes for the fourth year in a row to recognize the next generation companies who will land on the Cloud 100 list—those who are not just predicting what’s coming but working to create the future.”

“For four years now, we have ranked the best and brightest emerging companies in the cloud sector,” said Alex Konrad, Forbes editor of The Cloud 100. “With so many businesses growing fast in the cloud, from cybersecurity and marketing to data analytics and storage, it’s harder than ever to make the Cloud 100 list – but with more elite company if you do. Congratulations to each of the 2019 Cloud 100 honorees and the 20 Rising Stars honorees poised to join their ranks!”

The Forbes 2019 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100 and will appear in the September 2019 issue of Forbes magazine.

Each year the CEOs of The Cloud 100 and the 20 Rising Stars companies are honored at the exclusive Cloud 100 Celebration hosted by Bessemer Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures, and Forbes.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo is the world’s leading owned marketing platform known for accelerating revenue for online business using the channels they own like email, web and mobile apps. Enabling companies to leverage these owned marketing channels, Klaviyo makes it easy to store, access, analyze and use transactional and behavioral data to power highly-targeted customer and prospect communications. And unlike other marketing platforms Klaviyo doesn't force companies to compromise between advanced functionality or ease of use - so companies of all sizes are able to maximize their sales quickly. That's why over 21,000 innovative companies like Unilever, CustomInk and Eventbrite sell more with Klaviyo. Learn how they're doing it at www.klaviyo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190911005121/en/