Study: Legacy Data Loss Prevention Does Not Support Zero Trust

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 11, 2019 10:01 AM EDT
Code42, the leader in data loss protection, announced the results of a study exploring how organizations use Zero Trust data security frameworks to protect their intellectual property (IP) from loss, leak and theft. While data loss protection is critical to Zero Trust (ZT), fewer than one in five organizations report their data loss prevention solutions provide transformational benefits and more than 80 percent say they need a better way to secure data without slowing down innovation. This, according to a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting in 2019 on behalf of Code42. Titled, “It’s Time for Next-Generation Data Loss Prevention: Data Loss Prevention (DLP) is Critical to Zero Trust, but Legacy DLP has Failed,” the research paper is available at https://bit.ly/2lN9GlW.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190911005311/en/
A commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of data loss prevention leader Code42 finds that four in five businesses need ways to better secure data without slowing innovation. (Graphic: Business Wire)
To further discuss the study findings, Code42 will host a fireside chat at the Forrester Security & Risk Forum at the Gaylord National hotel in National Harbor, Md. Session details include:
Session Title: “Employees quit and take your data! It’s time for Zero Trust”
Speakers: Joe Payne, Code42 president and CEO, and Chase Cunningham, Forrester principal analyst
Date and Time: Thursday, Sept. 12 from 7:30-8:20 a.m. EDT
ZT architectures are based on the principle of “trust no one, verify everything,” abolishing the idea of a trusted network within a data security perimeter and requiring companies to create microperimeters of control around sensitive data. A key benefit of the ZT model is that it mitigates the growing insider threat of employees quitting and taking sensitive data with them.
“Zero Trust does away with the ridiculous notion that data loss prevention is effective in an increasingly mobile and cloud world. It’s impossible for companies to rely solely on prevention when they need employees to be more productive and collaborative,” says Joe Payne, Code42 president and CEO. “Further, ZT disproves that looking to employees to classify all data as part of a data loss prevention strategy works – it never has.”
Forrester Consulting adds, “If you don’t have a tool or technology that enables protection from data loss, how will your business survive? Data is digital currency; it is imperative to protect it. Everything else in security is tangential to this critical point.”
The study results, based on a survey of more than 200 IT security decision-makers in the U.S., show that companies are using traditional data loss prevention for their ZT strategies, but those legacy DLP solutions simply aren’t enough:
- 87 percent of companies in the survey are investing in or have invested in data loss prevention as part of their ZT strategies.
- 66 percent of survey respondents say their data loss prevention solutions frequently block employees from accessing data even if they are within policy.
- 73 percent report that employees complain of lost productivity and collaboration.
- 81 percent feel they need a better way to protect sensitive data without slowing down innovation.
“Any organization that is truly engaged in security, and especially in ZT, must move beyond the old and outdated data loss prevention tools that have proven so inefficient and restrictive,” Forrester Consulting reports. “Doing anything else is a continued practice in failure and will slow the business and increase the likelihood of a security failure as employees work to maneuver around those legacy data loss prevention tools.”
The survey finds that companies need a next-generation of data loss protection solutions that protect sensitive data without slowing down the pace of innovation. In the next 12 months, organizations are prioritizing as critical the following information/IT security goals and initiatives to the following extent:
- 52 percent: improve threat detection capabilities.
- 48 percent: better protect sensitive company and customer data.
Payne concluded, “ZT affirms that all data – sales strategies, marketing campaigns, product prototypes – is important. Organizations need to track its every move because like employees, data never stays in one place.”
For more details on the study findings, visit https://bit.ly/2lN9GlW. To hear an on-demand webinar on the study, featuring guest speaker Chase Cunningham, principal analyst for Forrester, visit https://bit.ly/2m9FKkm.
About Code42
Code42 is the leader in data loss protection. Native to the cloud, the Code42 Next-Gen Data Loss Protection solution rapidly detects insider threats, helps satisfy regulatory compliance requirements and speeds incident response – all without lengthy deployments, complex policy management or blocking user productivity. Because the solution collects and indexes every version of every file, it offers total visibility and recovery of data – wherever it lives and moves. Security, IT and compliance professionals can protect endpoint and cloud data from loss, leak and theft while maintaining an open and collaborative culture for employees. Backed by security best practices and control requirements, Code42 Next-Gen Data Loss Protection preserves files for compliance and can be configured for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI and other regulatory frameworks.
More than 50,000 organizations worldwide, including the most recognized brands in business and education, rely on Code42 to safeguard their ideas. Founded in 2001, the company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and backed by Accel Partners, JMI Equity, NEA and Split Rock Partners. For more information, visit code42.com, read Code42’s blog or follow the company on Twitter.
© 2019 Code42 Software, Inc. All rights reserved. Code42 and the Code42 logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Code42 Software, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other marks are properties of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190911005311/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT