Tech Unicorn VTS Named to the 2019 Forbes Cloud 100

VTS, the commercial real estate industry's leading leasing and asset management platform, announced today that it has been named to the Forbes 2019 Cloud 100. Cloud 100 is the definitive list of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in collaboration with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.

“We’re extremely honored to be recognized among the top 100 private cloud companies in the world,” said Nick Romito, CEO and co-founder of VTS. "With the support of an amazing customer base, VTS has reinvented the way that landlords and brokers manage their data and deals. This recognition is incredibly exciting, and I share this achievement with our entire team, customers, and investors.”

Since its founding in 2012, VTS has revolutionized commercial real estate—an industry valued at more than $15 trillion and one of the world’s largest and least tech-enabled asset classes. VTS established the technology category of leasing and asset management and enables landlords and brokers to manage their entire leasing process to maximize revenue and performance. VTS offers solutions for office, industrial, and retail, driving the industry-wide shift toward using real-time data.

Today, more than 10 billion square feet of commercial real estate—an amount equivalent to roughly 20 New York Cities in size—is managed on VTS, including one in every three office buildings in the U.S. More than 35,000 users across more than 35 countries use VTS to convert leads to leases 41% faster and build data-led asset strategies, transforming their leasing and asset management processes. VTS has eight out of 10 of the world’s largest property owners as clients, boasting an impressive roster of global leaders including Blackstone, Brookfield, LaSalle Investment Management, Hines, Boston Properties, Oxford Properties, JLL, and CBRE.

As part of the rigorous selection process for the Forbes 2019 Cloud 100, Bessemer Venture Partners received submissions from hundreds of cloud startups. The Cloud 100 judging panel, made up of public cloud company CEOs, reviewed the data to select, score and rank the top 100 private cloud companies from all over the world. The evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%) and people & culture (15%).

“The private cloud ecosystem has matured, making the competition to land one of the coveted spots on the Cloud 100 list steeper than ever,” said Byron Deeter, a top cloud investor and partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. “In fact, the average valuation of a company on our inaugural list just four years ago was $1 billion, while the average valuation on this year’s list spiked to $1.7 billion. Our 2019 Cloud 100 includes over 60 private cloud unicorns! These founders represent the absolute best in cloud computing today, and they will most certainly follow in the footsteps of our esteemed Cloud 100 alumni. In total, already 25 Cloud 100 alumni have gone public, and dozens have been acquired for over $1 billion each. Congratulations to these cloud leaders!”

VTS’ ranking as #90 on the 2019 Cloud 100 comes on the heels of a number of significant milestones. In January, VTS launched VTS 3–the next generation of the platform with powerful market-leading business intelligence capabilities. In May, the company announced its $90 million Series D funding round–believed to be the largest financing in the history of commercial real estate software. The funding will go partly to its online leasing marketplace Truva, slated to launch in the fall, with New York as the first market. It will function as the Zillow of commercial real estate, enabling tenants, tenant reps, brokers, and landlords to conduct the full deal cycle online.

In August, VTS announced its expansion into Toronto with a new product development center. This will provide VTS access to Toronto’s pool of highly skilled product and engineering talent. VTS’ Toronto office opening follows the appointment of IPO-experienced Bob Bies as its new CFO. Finally, VTS MarketView™, a platform that allows commercial real estate professionals to compare real-time performance versus market benchmarks for critical operational, financial and supply and demand metrics, is currently in beta in Houston and ready for a major launch in late-2019.

“There has been tremendous growth in the cloud market in recent years, as more and more companies are adopting cloud technologies to enable their digital transformation and change how they do business. The opportunity is massive in the cloud sector, which is evident in both the public and private sectors. There are now more than 15 public SaaS companies valued at over $10 billion whereas even five years ago there were only two,” said Matt Garratt, managing partner at Salesforce Ventures. “The growth we are seeing is not limited to the Bay Area and San Francisco, as we are seeing more $1B-plus cloud companies spring up throughout the U.S. and globally. Salesforce Ventures is excited to be partnering with Bessemer Venture Partners and Forbes for the fourth year in a row to recognize the next generation companies who will land on the Cloud 100 list—those who are not just predicting what’s coming but working to create the future.”

“For four years now, we have ranked the best and brightest emerging companies in the cloud sector,” said Alex Konrad, Forbes editor of The Cloud 100. “With so many businesses growing fast in the cloud, from cybersecurity and marketing to data analytics and storage, it’s harder than ever to make the Cloud 100 list, but with more elite company if you do. Congratulations to each of the 2019 Cloud 100 honorees and the 20 Rising Stars honorees poised to join their ranks!”

Each year the CEOs of The Cloud 100 companies are honored at the exclusive Cloud 100 Celebration hosted by Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures and Forbes. A special thank you to its sponsors Amazon Web Services (AWS), Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Cooley, FuelxMcKinsey, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Nasdaq, Qatalyst Partners, and Silicon Valley Bank who make this event possible. The Forbes 2019 Cloud 100 is published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100 and will appear in the September 2019 issue of Forbes magazine.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190911005510/en/