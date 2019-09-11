Barefoot Networks to Showcase Intelligent Fabric Solutions for Cloud and Communication Service Providers at ONF Connect 2019

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 11, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Barefoot Networks, an Intel company, a provider of high-performance and fully P4-programmable Ethernet fabric and interconnect solutions, will demonstrate innovative solutions for cloud and communications service providers at ONF Connect 2019, Sept. 11-13, in Santa Clara. These demonstrations include the open source Stratum switch operating system, P4-programmable Barefoot Tofino and Tofino 2 Ethernet switch silicon with Barefoot P4 Studio enabling network operators to design and deploy new features to move data faster and meet the demands of an ever increasing variety of workloads that need to be serviced by their networks.
Data creation is growing at an exponential rate and in a data world, the ability to move data faster, store more data and process that data is fundamental to deliver value. As workloads continue to become more communication intensive, the need for processing data as it is in motion is crucial for the fabric to keep up with performance gains in the compute infrastructure. Intelligent interconnect technologies provide the ability to communicate the data while extracting value from that data at an unprecedented scale.
Barefoot Tofino and Tofino 2 Ethernet switch ASICs deliver throughput from 2.0Tbps to 12.8Tbps and port speeds from 10GbE to 400GbE with a fully P4-programmable packet processing pipeline. Stratum is an open source silicon-independent switch operating system for next-generation software defined networks (SDN). With the ability to avoid the vendor lock-in of today’s fixed dataplane ASICs, Stratum provides a set of next-generation SDN interfaces including P4Runtime, gNMI, gNOI and OpenConfig, enabling interchangeability of forwarding devices and programmability of forwarding behaviors.
“Barefoot is delighted to showcase its next-generation programmable switching technologies at ONF Connect 2019,” said Ed Doe, Vice President in Intel’s Connectivity Group and General Manager of the Barefoot Division. “Our innovative and high-performance P4-programmable Tofino and Tofino 2 Ethernet switch ASICs together with the open source P4 ecosystem and the ONF community have enabled network builders to create solutions that uniquely meet their needs.”
Barefoot will showcase the 12.8Tbps Barefoot Tofino 2 using a 1RU Edge-core 32xQSPF-DD switch. Barefoot Tofino switch ASICs fully support the Inband Network Telemetry (INT) feature allowing network operators to gain not only full and real-time visibility but also create new congestion control mechanisms to improve the efficiency of the network. Tofino-powered switches when used in tandem with Barefoot Deep Insight--the world’s first network monitoring and analytics system that utilizes Barefoot SPRINT (Smart Programmable Real-Time In-band Network Telemetry)--can deliver per-packet and real-time visibility into the network.
“At Asterfusion we create solutions that best meet the needs of our customers by leveraging the power of P4-programmability as delivered by Barefoot,” said Ricardo Chen, Chairman, Asterfusion Technologies. “We are building innovative series switching systems from 1Tbps to 100Tbps under disaggregated and open architecture which will uniquely solve customer pain points including scalability to very large size of routing table, predictable end-to-end QoS and performance visibility by utilizing the 400GbE Tofino 2 switch series.”
“Senao is excited to partner with Barefoot to build switch platforms based on the 12.8Tbps Tofino 2,” said Ethan Huang, Marketing Director of Networks Computing business, Senao Networks. “The performance and flexibility of Barefoot’s P4-programmable Ethernet switching technology will create new network applications needed by cloud-scale and next-generation telco networks."
Barefoot’s technology will be showcased in additional demonstrations at ONF Connect in its partners booths. To meet with Barefoot at ONF Connect 2019, please contact [email protected]
About Barefoot Networks, an Intel company
Barefoot Networks launched in 2016 after two years of developing technology that built switch silicon with a forwarding plane that is defined in software while not compromising on performance. Barefoot empowers network owners and their infrastructure partners to design, optimize, and innovate to meet their specific requirements and gain competitive advantage. In combining the P4 programming language with fast programmable switches, Barefoot has also created an ecosystem for compilers, tools, and P4 programs to make P4 accessible to anybody. Barefoot Networks is headquartered in Silicon Valley and is now an Intel company. For more information, visit https://barefootnetworks.com/. Follow us on Twitter: @barefootnetwork. Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/barefootnetworks. Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/barefoot-networks.
Barefoot Networks, the Foot Logo, Tofino and Deep Insight are trademarks of Barefoot Networks
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190911005220/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT