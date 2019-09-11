MemSQL to Step Up as Primary Sponsor of No. 12 AIM VASSER SULLIVAN Lexus RC F GT3 at IMSA SportsCar Championship’s Silicon Valley Race

|By Business Wire
|
|September 11, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
MemSQL, the No-Limits DatabaseTM for operational analytics and cloud-native applications, today announced an extension of its support of driver Townsend Bell and the No. 12 AIM VASSER SULLIVAN Lexus RC F GT3 team at the upcoming IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship taking place at Laguna Seca Raceway in Monterey, CA, on Saturday, September 15.
AIM VASSER SULLIVAN will race two identically prepared Lexus RC F GT3s in the 2019 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The No. 12 Lexus RC F GT3 will be campaigned by Townsend Bell and Frankie Montecalvo, and will be wrapped in a unique MemSQL livery for the Silicon Valley-area race.
“When people think of auto racing, they aren’t taking into account all the behind-the-scenes technology that goes into my team’s engineering, preparation, and execution on race day, and I cannot overstate the importance of data in that process,” said driver Townsend Bell. “From collection of streaming data from the cars, to real-time analysis, and increasingly into using AI to support strategy, data platforms like MemSQL’s can create a competitive advantage whether you’re in the garage or in the boardroom. I’m proud to be supported by MemSQL, and we’re looking forward to their continued support in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.”
Just as it is in the high-stakes world of auto racing, the need to stay competitive is creating more pressure on businesses to deliver insights and make faster decisions on increasing volumes of data. Technology teams need mature data infrastructure that can meet a broad set of requirements, perform exceptionally well at scale, and fit easily with existing processes and tools. The database market, however, is fragmented and companies struggle with dozens of specialized databases that must be stitched together to achieve business outcomes. This creates data silos within companies, slowing down decision-making, hurting business outcomes, and creating unnecessary cost and complexity.
MemSQL is on a mission to change all that. And, given that it builds the fastest database in real-world conditions and offers the lowest total cost of ownership in their category, it is doing just that with leaders in every industry, including: technology; financial services; media; government; energy; and retail.
“We love supporting Townsend and the great team around him at Lexus because we love their ‘David versus Goliath’ narrative,” said Peter Guagenti, Chief Marketing Officer of MemSQL. “Just as Lexus has competed successfully against storied brands like Ferrari, Lamborghini and Porsche — including a podium finish at 24 Hours of Daytona 2019 — MemSQL has been competing and winning regularly against Oracle, SAP and other old world giants in the tech industry. There is corporate kinship here with our shared pursuit of performance at an affordable price, and competing and winning through data. We will be rooting hard for the #12 Lexus RC F GT3 at Laguna Seca!”
About AIM VASSER SULLIVAN
AIM VASSER SULLIVAN (AVS) is a new professional racing team competing in the GTD class of the IMSA WeatherTech Championship with two Lexus RC F GT3 entries. AVS is owned by AIM partners Andrew Bordin, Ian Willis and Keith Willis and Vasser-Sullivan Racing partners Jimmy Vasser and James “Sulli” Sullivan. AVS leadership has a combined 100+ years of experience in operations, engineering, marketing and racecraft.
AIM Autosport formed in 1995 and have been winners in every category of open wheel and sports car racing they have competed in. AIM has multiple race wins, plus overall team, driver and manufacturer championships in both Grand AM and IMSA competition.
Vasser and Sullivan were allied and partners from 2011-2016 with KVSH Racing in the IndyCar Series. In 2017, Vasser and Sullivan established Vasser-Sullivan Racing to compete in the IndyCar series. In 2018, they formed a partnership with Dale Coyne to establish Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan to compete full-time in the IndyCar Series Championship. In its first year, the team earned multiple podiums, including winning the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg and finishing seventh in the 2018 championship standings.
About MemSQL
MemSQL is The No-Limits DatabaseTM, powering modern applications and analytical systems with a cloud-native, massively scalable architecture for maximum ingest and query performance at the highest concurrency. MemSQL envisions a world where every business can make decisions in real time and every experience is optimized through data. Global enterprises use the MemSQL distributed database to easily ingest, process, analyze, and act on data to thrive in today’s insight-driven economy. MemSQL is optimized to run on any public cloud or on premises with commodity hardware. Visit www.memsql.com or follow us @memsql.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190911005138/en/
