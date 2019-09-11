Cerulean Global Services Chooses Comcast Business to Power their Data Centers and Open Data Gateway to Asia

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 11, 2019 12:05 PM EDT
Comcast Business today announced that Cerulean Global Services (Cerulean), a data center provider offering colocation and managed services, has selected Comcast Business to install 100Gbps circuits between the company’s San Jose and Rancho Cordova, Calif. data centers, to help power the data centers to become the secure destinations for expanding Asian enterprises into U.S. markets, and vice versa.
With the largest fiber-based Ethernet networks capable of delivering speeds up to 100Gbps, Comcast Business appealed to Cerulean as a reputable and reliable carrier to link Cerulean’s data centers in San Jose and Rancho Cordova with the rest of the world. This will be the first time that international service providers and global enterprises can co-locate with Cerulean at their data centers. Comcast Business’ 100Gbps connection will help these international providers and customers send and receive large amounts of data into the U.S. market.
In all, the data centers and their client enterprises will have the opportunity to leverage an efficient data circuit and storage exchange. The sharing of such large amounts of data typically occurs via two to three central offices. With the 100Gbps circuit capacity, the data sharing can bypass multiple stops and connect point-to-point with Cerulean’s data centers.
“I’ve been in the data center industry here in Silicon Valley from the beginning when microcomputers were starting to boom. As the year 1990 approached, I began making serious plans for the data center I wanted to create,” said Ken Choi, CEO of Cerulean Global Services. “With my years of industry experience combined with the constantly changing technical environment, our data centers offer a cost-effective, reliable, fast and flexible solution for our clients. Comcast Business’ solutions are in line with our core practice, so we’re looking forward to working with them in our two locations.”
Cerulean will leverage Comcast Business’ Enterprise Transport and Transit solutions. Specific solutions include the Ethernet Private Line and Ethernet Virtual Private Line, which will deliver a rare circuit of connectivity bridging a continuous exchange of data, information and commerce.
Comcast Business provides a variety of market leading global enterprise solutions that help businesses grow, innovate and transform industries. With Comcast Business’ help, Cerulean can provide Asian enterprises access to more than 35 million customers in its data centers.
“This partnership with Cerulean is a prime example of how our market-leading solutions can be a game changer for businesses seeking to innovate and transform their industries,” said David Brown, Vice President, Comcast Business California Region. “Powering this data gateway for its clients here and abroad represents the sheer possibilities Comcast Business affords today’s industry pioneers.”
About Cerulean Global Services, Inc.
Cerulean Global Services, LLC (“Cerulean”) is a data center provider offering colocation and managed services. Cerulean currently operates two facilities in California with a VPN between them. The San Jose location is a 97 thousand square foot secure carrier-neutral data center. The Rancho Cordova location is a 75 thousand square foot secure carrier-neutral data center. Cerulean’s features rival those of the industry’s leading players, in line with the requirements of Tier 3 data centers offering colocation, including redundant site infrastructure, multiple independent bandwidth paths, redundant power feeds, N+1 power plant configuration, 24x7x365 on-site security, monitoring, and customer support, and service level guarantees at or exceeding 99.999%. Cerulean’s San Jose data center offers customers compelling physical advantages, including being housed in a certified bomb shelter, operating on the local power utility’s emergency grid, and being designated as a major fiber node built by Enron, NTT and Verio. Cerulean’s Rancho Cordova data center was built originally by EDS for the purpose of being a data center.
About Comcast Business
Comcast Business offers Ethernet, Internet, Wi-Fi, Voice, TV and Managed Enterprise Solutions to help organizations of all sizes transform their business. Powered by an advanced network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is one of the largest contributors to the growth of Comcast Cable. Comcast Business is the nation’s largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and has emerged as a force in the Enterprise market; recognized over the last two years by leading industry associations as one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services.
For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190911005006/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT