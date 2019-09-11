IndustryWired Magazine Names ‘Top Revolutionary Women in Security in 2019’

|By Business Wire
|
September 11, 2019
IndustryWired, a brand of Stravium Intelligence, has announced 'Top Revolutionary Women in Security in 2019' in its August Magazine issue.
The magazine issue recognises 10 cybersecurity women leaders who are leading and revolutionizing the industry by combining the best in advanced technology and state-of-the-art security solutions to disrupt businesses globally. Here is a look at the inspiring women leaders who made the list:
Mitchelle Schanbaum: Featuring as the Cover Story is Mitchelle Schanbaum, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Specialized Security Services (S3). Mitchelle helps organizations with the implementation and oversight of their cybersecurity, information security, privacy, and regulatory compliance programs as well as provides trusted advice and project management in these areas.
Joyce Brocaglia: Recognised as the Leader of the Month, Joyce Brocaglia is the Founder and CEO of Alta Associates. She is a serial entrepreneur for the past three decades, leading companies with a shared mission to build world-class organizations, advise executives and advance diversity in leadership.
Aisling MacRunnels: Aisling is the CMO of Synack, who built her career in the heart of Silicon Valley. As a founding executive, she focuses on understanding the problem and refining the vision for ways where her company can address security issues.
Dr. Ashley Podhradsky: Ashley, Co-founder of CybHER, provides strategic vision and fundraising efforts to position her company to impact as many girls as possible. She is also an Associate Dean of the Beacom College of Computer and Cyber Sciences at DSU.
Felice Flake: Felice, CEO of ScySec, holds several years of experience in leading organizations and communities. She helps enterprises in the arena of risk management, information security, cybersecurity and information technology.
Georgia Weidman: Security researcher and author Georgia Weidman founded Shevirah to commercialize software for penetration test teams to assess mobile security solutions leading to more secure enterprise endpoints such as smartphones, tablets and IoT.
Laila Robak: Laila, CEO of Signiflow Americas, holds over 14 years of expertise in IT industry and brings a new flexible concept of e-signature to the American Continent to increase the efficiency and security in hospitals, universities and multi-national companies.
Melanie Maier: Melanie as Pre-Sales Solution Lead DACH at Entersekt, focuses on developing business in the Central European region. She helps enterprises achieve compliancy through strong authentication and state-of-the-art app security solutions.
Nanda Chougule: Nanda, Co-founder of DigiSec360°, is a Computer Engineer with 18 years of experience in software product management and takes care of overall operations, planning and strategy of the company.
Vijaya Kaza: Vijaya holds over 20 years of experience in leading engineering and product management organizations. As a Chief Development Officer of Lookout, her responsibility revolves around all aspects of product development.
Cybersecurity is one of the major concerns among organizations with the ever-increasing amount of data. More importantly, the industry is facing a lack of representation of women in the cybersecurity talent pool.
The magazine issue features pioneering women who discussed the challenges around the diversity and how there is tremendous opportunities for women in the industry. “We congratulate all the ten executives for inspiring and setting an example for women in cybersecurity and sharing their success stories”, said Ashish Sukhadeve, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, IndustryWired.
Read the detailed coverage here. For more information, please visit https://industrywired.com.
About IndustryWired
IndustryWired features insights, trends, and opinion from the greatest business leaders, founders, C-suites, and entrepreneurs across different industries. IndustryWired Magazine is the best go-to industry resource for helping today's leaders build tomorrow's leading businesses. IndustryWired is known for making a big impact by supporting business enterprises and leaders to augment their brand image and make effective business decisions.
To set up an interview or advertise your brand, contact [email protected].
