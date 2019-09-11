TransEnterix Senhance Microlaparoscopy 3 mm Instruments Portfolio Receives 2019 Innovations of the Year Award From SLS

|By Business Wire
TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE American: TRXC) a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between surgeons and patients to improve minimally invasive surgery, today announced the company’s Senhance Microlaparoscopy 3 mm instruments is a recipient of the 2019 Innovations of the Year award from the Society of Laparoendoscopic Surgeons (SLS). TransEnterix received the award at SLS’ Minimally Invasive Surgery Week 2019 (MISWeek 2019), September 4, in New Orleans, Louisiana. SLS recognizes the most innovative products of the past year that have a multidisciplinary application in minimally invasive surgery.
The Senhance® Surgical System with digital laparoscopy is the first robotic platform to integrate 3 mm instrumentation, minimizing invasiveness to improve the patient experience. The comprehensive microlaparoscopy 3 mm instruments portfolio provides performance similar to traditional 5 mm instruments, with the benefits of robotic precision, advanced control and a digital interface that eliminates many of the usability challenges of traditional handheld 3 mm instruments. The integration of a 3 mm instruments portfolio is designed to allow surgeons to use smaller ports, with as much as a 70% reduction in port size compared to typical 5 mm trocars, which may lead to virtually scarless procedures and better cosmesis.
“We thank the SLS for two consecutive years of recognizing the technological improvements the Senhance System brings to the market,” said TransEnterix President and CEO Todd M. Pope. “The next phase of robotic growth must address a surgeon audience that is already comfortable with laparoscopic techniques and are looking for new ways to provide meaningful improvements to high-volume procedures.”
During MISWeek 2019, TransEnterix sponsored and hosted two Senhance Robotic Surgery Skills courses focused on general and gynecologic surgery. The Robotic Surgery Skills sessions provided hands-on opportunities for SLS attendees to learn more about the Senhance System.
About TransEnterix
TransEnterix is a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between surgeons and patients to improve minimally invasive surgery by addressing the clinical and economic challenges associated with current laparoscopic and robotic options in today's value-based healthcare environment. The Company is focused on the commercialization of the Senhance Surgical System, which digitizes laparoscopic minimally invasive surgery. The system allows for robotic precision, haptic feedback, surgeon camera control via eye sensing and improved ergonomics while offering responsible economics. The Senhance Surgical System is available for sale in the US, the EU, Japan and select other countries. For more information, visit www.transenterix.com.
About the Society of Laparoendoscopic Surgeons
The Society of Laparoendoscopic Surgeons was established as an educational, non-profit organization to help ensure the highest standards for the practice of laparoscopic, endoscopic and minimally invasive surgery. The Society serves surgeons from various specialties and other health professionals who are interested in advancing their expertise in the diagnostic and therapeutic uses of laparoscopic, robotic and minimally invasive surgical techniques. With its global membership, the organization offers a unique approach to the study and education of minimally invasive surgery by bringing together different medical specialties that use the techniques and tools of minimally invasive surgery. SLS does not endorse or approve any products and these selections are provided solely for informational purposes. Surgeons should investigate any new equipment for safety and suitability for their particular practice and needs. For more information, visit www.sls.org.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward looking statements. These statements and other statements regarding our future plans and goals constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with TransEnterix's business, please review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the SEC on February 27, 2019 and our other filings we make with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the origination date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
